Description

Released under the legendary John Z. DeLorean’s watch, the Pontiac Firebird was the marque’s entry into the emerging pony car war between the Ford and Chevrolet.

This 1968 example has been comprehensively refurbished into a high-end restomod that blends classic American muscle with show-quality execution. Originally sold new through Paddock Pontiac in Dayton, Ohio, the included retail order paperwork supports its early history, which is tied to long-term ownership in Ohio.

Finished in a metallic light green, the car sits on polished Weld wheels, and the engine bay and undercarriage reflect a high attention to detail. Power comes from a built 406ci V8 reportedly producing over 500 horsepower, paired with a 4-speed manual transmission.

Beneath the car, a Chris Alston chassis, and rack-and-pinion steering system, and Wilwood brakes have been fitted.

This 1968 Pontiac Firebird is now offered in Michigan by the seller on behalf of the current owner with original dealership documentation, build notes, a display placard, and a clean Ohio title. A 1999 Continental Cargo enclosed trailer carrying Ohio registration in the seller's name also accompanies the sale.

Highlights

Single-ownership since new

Original retail order from Paddock Pontiac in Ohio

Powered by a 406ci V8 built by Dargy Racing Engines

Finished in metallic light green with show-quality presentation

Custom leather upholstery with updated appointments

Extensive modification list including an Chris Alston chassis

Enclosed trailer included

Factory Equipment

The original dealership invoice is included with the sale and pictured in the gallery. Highlights include:

400ci V8

4-speed manual transmission

Bucket seats

Center console

Hood-mounted tachometer

Radio

Modifications

406ci V8 (13:1 compression)

Lunati camshaft

Eagle crankshaft and piston rods

Edelbrock aluminum cylinder heads

Aluminum intake and polished engine components

Ceramic-coated headers

Chris Alston performance chassis

Rack-and-pinion steering conversion

Four-wheel Wilwood disc brakes

Weld wheels

Full custom leather interior including trunk

Polished underhood and underside components

Servicing & Documentation

Build notes provided by the owner can be viewed in the gallery

Original dealership sales invoice

406ci V8 engine reportedly assembled by Dargy Racing Engines

Paint and body work completed by by Superior Finishes

Interior reupholstered by Lyon’s Custom Trim

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with use since refurbishment

Ownership History

Documentation included with the sale indicates that this 1968 Pontiac Firebird was original delivery in Dayton, Ohio, with long-term ownership and registration in Union, Ohio.

Included Items

1968 dealership invoice

Build notes

Show display placard

Enclosed trailer

Additional Information

The seller is including a 1999 Continental Cargo enclosed trailer with the sale. Per Ohio law, trailers weighing less than 4,000 pounds do not require a title. The trailer is offered with Ohio registration in the current owner's name.