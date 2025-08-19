One-Owner Modified 1968 Pontiac Firebird Coupe 4-Speed and 1999 Continental Cargo Enclosed Trailer
Ending Thu, Jun 25 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
Released under the legendary John Z. DeLorean’s watch, the Pontiac Firebird was the marque’s entry into the emerging pony car war between the Ford and Chevrolet.
This 1968 example has been comprehensively refurbished into a high-end restomod that blends classic American muscle with show-quality execution. Originally sold new through Paddock Pontiac in Dayton, Ohio, the included retail order paperwork supports its early history, which is tied to long-term ownership in Ohio.
Finished in a metallic light green, the car sits on polished Weld wheels, and the engine bay and undercarriage reflect a high attention to detail. Power comes from a built 406ci V8 reportedly producing over 500 horsepower, paired with a 4-speed manual transmission.
Beneath the car, a Chris Alston chassis, and rack-and-pinion steering system, and Wilwood brakes have been fitted.
This 1968 Pontiac Firebird is now offered in Michigan by the seller on behalf of the current owner with original dealership documentation, build notes, a display placard, and a clean Ohio title. A 1999 Continental Cargo enclosed trailer carrying Ohio registration in the seller's name also accompanies the sale.
Highlights
Single-ownership since new
Original retail order from Paddock Pontiac in Ohio
Powered by a 406ci V8 built by Dargy Racing Engines
Finished in metallic light green with show-quality presentation
Custom leather upholstery with updated appointments
Extensive modification list including an Chris Alston chassis
Enclosed trailer included
Factory Equipment
The original dealership invoice is included with the sale and pictured in the gallery. Highlights include:
400ci V8
4-speed manual transmission
Bucket seats
Center console
Hood-mounted tachometer
Radio
Modifications
406ci V8 (13:1 compression)
Lunati camshaft
Eagle crankshaft and piston rods
Edelbrock aluminum cylinder heads
Aluminum intake and polished engine components
Ceramic-coated headers
Chris Alston performance chassis
Rack-and-pinion steering conversion
Four-wheel Wilwood disc brakes
Weld wheels
Full custom leather interior including trunk
Polished underhood and underside components
Servicing & Documentation
Build notes provided by the owner can be viewed in the gallery
Original dealership sales invoice
406ci V8 engine reportedly assembled by Dargy Racing Engines
Paint and body work completed by by Superior Finishes
Interior reupholstered by Lyon’s Custom Trim
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with use since refurbishment
Ownership History
Documentation included with the sale indicates that this 1968 Pontiac Firebird was original delivery in Dayton, Ohio, with long-term ownership and registration in Union, Ohio.
Included Items
1968 dealership invoice
Build notes
Show display placard
Enclosed trailer
Additional Information
The seller is including a 1999 Continental Cargo enclosed trailer with the sale. Per Ohio law, trailers weighing less than 4,000 pounds do not require a title. The trailer is offered with Ohio registration in the current owner's name.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.