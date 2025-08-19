One-Owner Modified 1968 Pontiac Firebird Coupe 4-Speed and 1999 Continental Cargo Enclosed Trailer

1 day
$46,000
One-Owner Modified 1968 Pontiac Firebird Coupe 4-Speed and 1999 Continental Cargo Enclosed Trailer
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Ending Thu, Jun 25 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN223378U153311
Mileage indicated78,700 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine406ci V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe

Video gallery

1968 Pontiac Firebird Highlights
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1968 Pontiac Firebird Exterior Walk Around
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1968 Pontiac Firebird Open Walk Around
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1968 Pontiac Firebird Engine Bay
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1968 Pontiac Firebird Hood Open Walk Around
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1968 Pontiac Firebird Undercarriage
All videos (7)

Description

Released under the legendary John Z. DeLorean’s watch, the Pontiac Firebird was the marque’s entry into the emerging pony car war between the Ford and Chevrolet.

This 1968 example has been comprehensively refurbished into a high-end restomod that blends classic American muscle with show-quality execution. Originally sold new through Paddock Pontiac in Dayton, Ohio, the included retail order paperwork supports its early history, which is tied to long-term ownership in Ohio.

Finished in a metallic light green, the car sits on polished Weld wheels, and the engine bay and undercarriage reflect a high attention to detail. Power comes from a built 406ci V8 reportedly producing over 500 horsepower, paired with a 4-speed manual transmission.

Beneath the car, a Chris Alston chassis, and rack-and-pinion steering system, and Wilwood brakes have been fitted.

This 1968 Pontiac Firebird is now offered in Michigan by the seller on behalf of the current owner with original dealership documentation, build notes, a display placard, and a clean Ohio title. A 1999 Continental Cargo enclosed trailer carrying Ohio registration in the seller's name also accompanies the sale.

Highlights

  • Single-ownership since new

  • Original retail order from Paddock Pontiac in Ohio

  • Powered by a 406ci V8 built by Dargy Racing Engines

  • Finished in metallic light green with show-quality presentation

  • Custom leather upholstery with updated appointments

  • Extensive modification list including an Chris Alston chassis

  • Enclosed trailer included

Factory Equipment

The original dealership invoice is included with the sale and pictured in the gallery. Highlights include:

  • 400ci V8

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Bucket seats

  • Center console

  • Hood-mounted tachometer

  • Radio

Modifications

  • 406ci V8 (13:1 compression)

  • Lunati camshaft

  • Eagle crankshaft and piston rods

  • Edelbrock aluminum cylinder heads

  • Aluminum intake and polished engine components

  • Ceramic-coated headers

  • Chris Alston performance chassis

  • Rack-and-pinion steering conversion

  • Four-wheel Wilwood disc brakes

  • Weld wheels

  • Full custom leather interior including trunk

  • Polished underhood and underside components

Servicing & Documentation

  • Build notes provided by the owner can be viewed in the gallery

  • Original dealership sales invoice

  • 406ci V8 engine reportedly assembled by Dargy Racing Engines

  • Paint and body work completed by by Superior Finishes

  • Interior reupholstered by Lyon’s Custom Trim

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with use since refurbishment

Ownership History

Documentation included with the sale indicates that this 1968 Pontiac Firebird was original delivery in Dayton, Ohio, with long-term ownership and registration in Union, Ohio.

Included Items

  • 1968 dealership invoice

  • Build notes

  • Show display placard

  • Enclosed trailer

Additional Information

The seller is including a 1999 Continental Cargo enclosed trailer with the sale. Per Ohio law, trailers weighing less than 4,000 pounds do not require a title. The trailer is offered with Ohio registration in the current owner's name.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner Modified 1968 Pontiac Firebird Coupe 4-Speed and 1999 Continental Cargo Enclosed Trailer

Current bid
Lk_od9dd3
Lk_od9dd3
$46,000
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndingThu, Jun 25 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids12
Views5,135
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Lk_od9dd3's avatar
Lk_od9dd3
Jun 23 at 7:05 PM
$46,000bid placed 
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SMcarguy
Jun 18 at 12:33 AM
$45,000bid placed 
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Trc74
Jun 17 at 6:57 PM
$44,000bid placed 
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Unlimited123
Jun 17 at 6:02 PM
$40,000bid placed 
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Trc74
Jun 15 at 6:30 PM
$39,500bid placed 

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