Auction ended.

1968 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 4-Speed

Bid to $20,250 on 07/16/26
Result
1968 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 4-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (124)

Ended Jul 16, 2026 at 6:23 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN194378S421729
Mileage indicated52,700 Miles TMU
LocationHollywood, Florida
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorInternational Blue
Interior colorBlack

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note YouTube videos and T-Top photos have been added.

Video gallery

1968 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Walk Around
Play
1968 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Inside Look
Play
1968 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Test Drive
Play

Description

When GM revealed the third-generation 1968 Corvette, the brochure made it very clear that they were proud of their redesigned sports car.

The new Corvette Stingray was available as a T-Top Coupe or Convertible, with the voluptuous exterior wearing pronounced fender flares, a sleek, chrome front end featuring vacuum-operated pop-up headlights, and a flat rear end with large, round taillights. And inside, the completely redesigned interior featured high-back bucket seats, vinyl or leather upholstery, an aircraft-inspired instrument cluster, and even a fiber-optic external light monitoring system.

Utilizing the proven chassis components from the previous generation, the C3 offered fully independent suspension, 4-wheel disc brakes, and a slate of seven powerful V8 engines backed by manual or automatic transmissions. It was a powerful and fresh take on America's sports car, and its lines still captivate today.

This example was finished in International Blue with Black vinyl upholstery, and wears 15" Rally wheels. It is reportedly powered by a 350ci V8 said to have been modified with AFR cylinder heads, an Edelbrock intake, and a Holley carburetor, and that mill is backed by a 4-speed manual transmission for a truly analog driving experience.

This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist on behalf of the selling dealer in Florida with a transferable New York registration.

Highlights

  • '68 Coupe with light modifications and a stick shift

  • Finished in (978) International Blue

  • Black vinyl upholstery

  • T-tops

  • 15" Rally wheels

  • Reportedly an HM-code 350ci Chevrolet V8

  • 4-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (194378S421729) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet

    • 9 – Corvette

    • 4 – V8 engine

    • 37 – Coupe

    • 8 – 1968

    • S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant

    • 421729 – Sequential production number

  • Updated C3 styling

  • Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights

  • Sport instrument cluster and center-stacked auxiliary gauges

  • Wood-rimmed steering wheel

  • AM/FM radio

  • 4-wheel independent suspension

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Limited-slip differential

Modifications

  • Replacement 350ci V8

  • Holley 4-barrel carburetor

  • Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold

  • Air Flow Research aluminum heads

Servicing

  • The starter is said to have been replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1968 Chevrolet Corvette are presented in the gallery

  • Paint shows imperfections

  • Some wear on interior surfaces

Ownership History

This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette was acquired by the selling dealer in 2025.

Additional Information

This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: William Cooper Phone: 469.463.4542 Email: wcooper@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1968 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 4-Speed

Last bid
Flamefiter43
Flamefiter43
$20,250
Seller
William_Cooper
William_Cooper
EndedJul 16, 2026 at 6:23 PM UTC
Bids28
Views13,007

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Flamefiter43's avatar
Flamefiter43
Jul 16 at 6:21 PM
$20,250bid placed 
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37Pontiac
Jul 16 at 6:20 PM
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Flamefiter43
Jul 16 at 6:18 PM
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37Pontiac
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Flamefiter43
Jul 16 at 6:16 PM
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37Pontiac
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Nick4spd
Jul 16 at 6:08 PM
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37Pontiac
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Nick4spd
Jul 16 at 6:07 PM
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gooseit1
Jul 16 at 4:55 PM
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JF_uxu3f7
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Jul 16 at 4:23 PM
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Nick4spd
Jul 16 at 11:24 AM
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TerenceGallagher_fx21
Jul 13 at 6:43 PM
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JosephRaszewski_7w1y
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Danstuart
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TerenceGallagher_fx21
Jul 7 at 6:18 PM
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JohnPolansky_3rxe
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DarrellHuffman_aiwe
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