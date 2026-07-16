1968 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 4-Speed
Ended Jul 16, 2026 at 6:23 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
Please note YouTube videos and T-Top photos have been added.
Video gallery
Description
When GM revealed the third-generation 1968 Corvette, the brochure made it very clear that they were proud of their redesigned sports car.
The new Corvette Stingray was available as a T-Top Coupe or Convertible, with the voluptuous exterior wearing pronounced fender flares, a sleek, chrome front end featuring vacuum-operated pop-up headlights, and a flat rear end with large, round taillights. And inside, the completely redesigned interior featured high-back bucket seats, vinyl or leather upholstery, an aircraft-inspired instrument cluster, and even a fiber-optic external light monitoring system.
Utilizing the proven chassis components from the previous generation, the C3 offered fully independent suspension, 4-wheel disc brakes, and a slate of seven powerful V8 engines backed by manual or automatic transmissions. It was a powerful and fresh take on America's sports car, and its lines still captivate today.
This example was finished in International Blue with Black vinyl upholstery, and wears 15" Rally wheels. It is reportedly powered by a 350ci V8 said to have been modified with AFR cylinder heads, an Edelbrock intake, and a Holley carburetor, and that mill is backed by a 4-speed manual transmission for a truly analog driving experience.
This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist on behalf of the selling dealer in Florida with a transferable New York registration.
Highlights
'68 Coupe with light modifications and a stick shift
Finished in (978) International Blue
Black vinyl upholstery
T-tops
15" Rally wheels
Reportedly an HM-code 350ci Chevrolet V8
4-speed manual transmission
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (194378S421729) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet
9 – Corvette
4 – V8 engine
37 – Coupe
8 – 1968
S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant
421729 – Sequential production number
Updated C3 styling
Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights
Sport instrument cluster and center-stacked auxiliary gauges
Wood-rimmed steering wheel
AM/FM radio
4-wheel independent suspension
Four-wheel disc brakes
Limited-slip differential
Modifications
Replacement 350ci V8
Holley 4-barrel carburetor
Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold
Air Flow Research aluminum heads
Servicing
The starter is said to have been replaced
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1968 Chevrolet Corvette are presented in the gallery
Paint shows imperfections
Some wear on interior surfaces
Ownership History
This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette was acquired by the selling dealer in 2025.
Additional Information
This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age.
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: William Cooper Phone: 469.463.4542 Email: wcooper@hagerty.com
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.