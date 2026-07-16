Description

When GM revealed the third-generation 1968 Corvette, the brochure made it very clear that they were proud of their redesigned sports car.

The new Corvette Stingray was available as a T-Top Coupe or Convertible, with the voluptuous exterior wearing pronounced fender flares, a sleek, chrome front end featuring vacuum-operated pop-up headlights, and a flat rear end with large, round taillights. And inside, the completely redesigned interior featured high-back bucket seats, vinyl or leather upholstery, an aircraft-inspired instrument cluster, and even a fiber-optic external light monitoring system.

Utilizing the proven chassis components from the previous generation, the C3 offered fully independent suspension, 4-wheel disc brakes, and a slate of seven powerful V8 engines backed by manual or automatic transmissions. It was a powerful and fresh take on America's sports car, and its lines still captivate today.

This example was finished in International Blue with Black vinyl upholstery, and wears 15" Rally wheels. It is reportedly powered by a 350ci V8 said to have been modified with AFR cylinder heads, an Edelbrock intake, and a Holley carburetor, and that mill is backed by a 4-speed manual transmission for a truly analog driving experience.

This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist on behalf of the selling dealer in Florida with a transferable New York registration.

Highlights

'68 Coupe with light modifications and a stick shift

Finished in (978) International Blue

Black vinyl upholstery

T-tops

15" Rally wheels

Reportedly an HM-code 350ci Chevrolet V8

4-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (194378S421729) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet 9 – Corvette 4 – V8 engine 37 – Coupe 8 – 1968 S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant 421729 – Sequential production number

Updated C3 styling

Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights

Sport instrument cluster and center-stacked auxiliary gauges

Wood-rimmed steering wheel

AM/FM radio

4-wheel independent suspension

Four-wheel disc brakes

Limited-slip differential

Modifications

Replacement 350ci V8

Holley 4-barrel carburetor

Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold

Air Flow Research aluminum heads

Servicing

The starter is said to have been replaced

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1968 Chevrolet Corvette are presented in the gallery

Paint shows imperfections

Some wear on interior surfaces

Ownership History

This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette was acquired by the selling dealer in 2025.

Additional Information

This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: William Cooper Phone: 469.463.4542 Email: wcooper@hagerty.com