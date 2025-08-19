Shelby Mustang GT350 2+2 Fastback by Revology
Ending Wed, Jul 01 at 6:00 PM UTC
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Description
“Why doesn’t Ford bring back the original Mustang?” Tom Scarpello—who spent 17 years with Ford Motor Company and led the Special Vehicle Team from 1998 to 2004—fielded that question frequently at auto shows. His answer became Revology Cars: vehicles that preserve original Mustang design while incorporating new steel bodies, modernized structures, Ford-based V8 powertrains, and contemporary suspension systems.
Production at Revology follows a rigorous, station-based assembly process. Vehicles progress through dedicated departments for body, paint, electrical, upholstery, chassis, and final validation to ensure repeatable quality. Each body receives extensive seam sealing, priming, and multiple rounds of block sanding prior to a show-grade finish. Sub-assemblies for wiring, trim, and interiors are built separately and integrated for precise fitment. Chassis, suspension, and drivetrain installations are completed in-house and functionally tested before final assembly, which includes multi-point inspection, extended road testing, detailing, and a 24-hour audit.
This GT350 2+2 Fastback, a trade-in to Revology Cars, is finished in Acapulco Blue Metallic with Wimbledon White Le Mans and GT striping. It features a new steel unibody with upgraded hood hinges, polyurethane-bonded windshield and backlite, and a remote trunk release. The Ivory Nappa leather interior includes power seats, a wood-rim steering wheel, and a touchscreen interface.
Power comes from a Ford Gen 3 5.0L “Coyote” DOHC V8 rated at 460 hp when new, paired with a TREMEC T-56XL 6-speed manual and limited-slip differential. Shelby GT brakes, a three-link rear suspension, power rack-and-pinion steering, and 17-inch Shelby 10-spoke wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires optimize handling. Additional features include Borla exhaust, LED lighting, air conditioning, power windows, keyless entry, push-button start, backup camera, audio system, and integrated CTEK battery charger.
This Shelby Mustang GT350 2+2 Fastback by Revology is now offered with a tire inflator and repair kit, touch-up paint, and a clean North Carolina title in the current owner’s name describing it as a specially constructed 2025 model.
Highlights
Modern recreation of the classic 1967 Shelby GT350
Certified Pre-Owned Revology GT350 showing under 1,450 miles
Acapulco Blue Metallic with Wimbledon White stripes
Ivory Nappa leather interior with navy blue stitching
Ford Gen 3 5.0L “Coyote” DOHC V8
TREMEC T-56XL 6-speed manual transmission
Equipment
Hydraulic twin-disc clutch
Carbon fiber driveshaft
Ford 8.8” Traction-Lok differential, 3.73 gears
Shelby hood scoop with vintage cable latches
Steel unibody construction
Double wishbone front suspension
3-link rear suspension
Power rack and pinion steering
Shelby GT brakes, 12.88” rotors, 4-piston calipers
17” Shelby 10-spoke wheels
Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires
Borla stainless steel dual exhaust
Modern door and trunk hardware
Polyurethane-bonded windshield and backlite glass for strength and safety
Power front bucket seats, fold-down rear seat
Brushed aluminum trim and full-length console
Wood-rim steering wheel
Air conditioning, power windows
Remote keyless entry, push-button start
Touchscreen display, backup camera
4-speaker audio system
Digital gauges, USB ports, LED lighting
LED exterior lighting, auto headlights
Tire pressure monitoring system
Rear charging port with CTEK battery maintainer
Ownership History
This is a newly built 1967 Shelby GT350 from Revology Cars. The car is assigned its own unique VIN and is titled as a replica or specially constructed vehicle according to applicable regulations. This car is a trade-in vehicle to Revology Cars.
Included Items
Tire inflator/repair kit
Color-correct touch-up paint and clear coat
OEM-class online Revology owner’s manual
Additional Information
“All CPO Revology Cars vehicles come standard with a vehicle limited warranty: a 1-year unlimited miles bumper-to-from the date of CPO delivery and any remaining time from the original 2-year unlimited miles powertrain, and 5-year unlimited miles rust and corrosion.”
Note: The title is branded “reconstructed” and stamped as “specially constructed” (see Ownership History).
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