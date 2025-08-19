Shelby Mustang GT350 2+2 Fastback by Revology

7 days
$175,000
Shelby Mustang GT350 2+2 Fastback by Revology
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Ending Wed, Jul 01 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINRC9BKDSC254
Mileage indicated1,450 Miles
LocationOrlando, Florida
Engine5.0L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorAcapulco Blue Metallic and Wimbledon White
Interior colorIvory with Navy Blue stitching

Video gallery

Revology 1967 Shelby GT350 2+2 Fastback Walkaround and Startup
Play
Revology 1967 Shelby GT350 2+2 Fastback Drive By
Play

Description

“Why doesn’t Ford bring back the original Mustang?” Tom Scarpello—who spent 17 years with Ford Motor Company and led the Special Vehicle Team from 1998 to 2004—fielded that question frequently at auto shows. His answer became Revology Cars: vehicles that preserve original Mustang design while incorporating new steel bodies, modernized structures, Ford-based V8 powertrains, and contemporary suspension systems.

Production at Revology follows a rigorous, station-based assembly process. Vehicles progress through dedicated departments for body, paint, electrical, upholstery, chassis, and final validation to ensure repeatable quality. Each body receives extensive seam sealing, priming, and multiple rounds of block sanding prior to a show-grade finish. Sub-assemblies for wiring, trim, and interiors are built separately and integrated for precise fitment. Chassis, suspension, and drivetrain installations are completed in-house and functionally tested before final assembly, which includes multi-point inspection, extended road testing, detailing, and a 24-hour audit.

This GT350 2+2 Fastback, a trade-in to Revology Cars, is finished in Acapulco Blue Metallic with Wimbledon White Le Mans and GT striping. It features a new steel unibody with upgraded hood hinges, polyurethane-bonded windshield and backlite, and a remote trunk release. The Ivory Nappa leather interior includes power seats, a wood-rim steering wheel, and a touchscreen interface.

Power comes from a Ford Gen 3 5.0L “Coyote” DOHC V8 rated at 460 hp when new, paired with a TREMEC T-56XL 6-speed manual and limited-slip differential. Shelby GT brakes, a three-link rear suspension, power rack-and-pinion steering, and 17-inch Shelby 10-spoke wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires optimize handling. Additional features include Borla exhaust, LED lighting, air conditioning, power windows, keyless entry, push-button start, backup camera, audio system, and integrated CTEK battery charger.

This Shelby Mustang GT350 2+2 Fastback by Revology is now offered with a tire inflator and repair kit, touch-up paint, and a clean North Carolina title in the current owner’s name describing it as a specially constructed 2025 model.

Highlights

  • Modern recreation of the classic 1967 Shelby GT350

  • Certified Pre-Owned Revology GT350 showing under 1,450 miles

  • Acapulco Blue Metallic with Wimbledon White stripes

  • Ivory Nappa leather interior with navy blue stitching

  • Ford Gen 3 5.0L “Coyote” DOHC V8

  • TREMEC T-56XL 6-speed manual transmission

Equipment

  • Hydraulic twin-disc clutch

  • Carbon fiber driveshaft

  • Ford 8.8” Traction-Lok differential, 3.73 gears

  • Shelby hood scoop with vintage cable latches

  • Steel unibody construction

  • Double wishbone front suspension

  • 3-link rear suspension

  • Power rack and pinion steering

  • Shelby GT brakes, 12.88” rotors, 4-piston calipers

  • 17” Shelby 10-spoke wheels

  • Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires

  • Borla stainless steel dual exhaust

  • Modern door and trunk hardware

  • Polyurethane-bonded windshield and backlite glass for strength and safety

  • Power front bucket seats, fold-down rear seat

  • Brushed aluminum trim and full-length console

  • Wood-rim steering wheel

  • Air conditioning, power windows

  • Remote keyless entry, push-button start

  • Touchscreen display, backup camera

  • 4-speaker audio system

  • Digital gauges, USB ports, LED lighting

  • LED exterior lighting, auto headlights

  • Tire pressure monitoring system

  • Rear charging port with CTEK battery maintainer

Ownership History

This is a newly built 1967 Shelby GT350 from Revology Cars. The car is assigned its own unique VIN and is titled as a replica or specially constructed vehicle according to applicable regulations. This car is a trade-in vehicle to Revology Cars.

Included Items

  • Tire inflator/repair kit

  • Color-correct touch-up paint and clear coat

  • OEM-class online Revology owner’s manual

Additional Information

“All CPO Revology Cars vehicles come standard with a vehicle limited warranty: a 1-year unlimited miles bumper-to-from the date of CPO delivery and any remaining time from the original 2-year unlimited miles powertrain, and 5-year unlimited miles rust and corrosion.”

Note: The title is branded “reconstructed” and stamped as “specially constructed” (see Ownership History).

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Shelby Mustang GT350 2+2 Fastback by Revology

Current bid
Mickyds
Mickyds
$175,000
Seller
RevologyCars
RevologyCars
EndingWed, Jul 01 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids7
Views3,482
How it works
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Mickyds' avatar
Mickyds
Jun 19 at 11:15 PM
$175,000bid placed 
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Boatnut
Jun 18 at 2:34 AM
$150,000bid placed 
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Crisgw
Jun 17 at 9:26 PM
$17,750bid placed 
JOHNWELCH_eel3's avatar
JOHNWELCH_eel3
Jun 17 at 8:58 PM
$17,500bid placed 
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Crisgw
Jun 17 at 8:28 PM
$15,250bid placed 

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