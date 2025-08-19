Description

“Why doesn’t Ford bring back the original Mustang?” Tom Scarpello—who spent 17 years with Ford Motor Company and led the Special Vehicle Team from 1998 to 2004—fielded that question frequently at auto shows. His answer became Revology Cars: vehicles that preserve original Mustang design while incorporating new steel bodies, modernized structures, Ford-based V8 powertrains, and contemporary suspension systems.

Production at Revology follows a rigorous, station-based assembly process. Vehicles progress through dedicated departments for body, paint, electrical, upholstery, chassis, and final validation to ensure repeatable quality. Each body receives extensive seam sealing, priming, and multiple rounds of block sanding prior to a show-grade finish. Sub-assemblies for wiring, trim, and interiors are built separately and integrated for precise fitment. Chassis, suspension, and drivetrain installations are completed in-house and functionally tested before final assembly, which includes multi-point inspection, extended road testing, detailing, and a 24-hour audit.

This GT350 2+2 Fastback, a trade-in to Revology Cars, is finished in Acapulco Blue Metallic with Wimbledon White Le Mans and GT striping. It features a new steel unibody with upgraded hood hinges, polyurethane-bonded windshield and backlite, and a remote trunk release. The Ivory Nappa leather interior includes power seats, a wood-rim steering wheel, and a touchscreen interface.

Power comes from a Ford Gen 3 5.0L “Coyote” DOHC V8 rated at 460 hp when new, paired with a TREMEC T-56XL 6-speed manual and limited-slip differential. Shelby GT brakes, a three-link rear suspension, power rack-and-pinion steering, and 17-inch Shelby 10-spoke wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires optimize handling. Additional features include Borla exhaust, LED lighting, air conditioning, power windows, keyless entry, push-button start, backup camera, audio system, and integrated CTEK battery charger.

This Shelby Mustang GT350 2+2 Fastback by Revology is now offered with a tire inflator and repair kit, touch-up paint, and a clean North Carolina title in the current owner’s name describing it as a specially constructed 2025 model.

Highlights

Modern recreation of the classic 1967 Shelby GT350

Certified Pre-Owned Revology GT350 showing under 1,450 miles

Acapulco Blue Metallic with Wimbledon White stripes

Ivory Nappa leather interior with navy blue stitching

Ford Gen 3 5.0L “Coyote” DOHC V8

TREMEC T-56XL 6-speed manual transmission

Equipment

Hydraulic twin-disc clutch

Carbon fiber driveshaft

Ford 8.8” Traction-Lok differential, 3.73 gears

Shelby hood scoop with vintage cable latches

Steel unibody construction

Double wishbone front suspension

3-link rear suspension

Power rack and pinion steering

Shelby GT brakes, 12.88” rotors, 4-piston calipers

17” Shelby 10-spoke wheels

Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires

Borla stainless steel dual exhaust

Modern door and trunk hardware

Polyurethane-bonded windshield and backlite glass for strength and safety

Power front bucket seats, fold-down rear seat

Brushed aluminum trim and full-length console

Wood-rim steering wheel

Air conditioning, power windows

Remote keyless entry, push-button start

Touchscreen display, backup camera

4-speaker audio system

Digital gauges, USB ports, LED lighting

LED exterior lighting, auto headlights

Tire pressure monitoring system

Rear charging port with CTEK battery maintainer

Ownership History

This is a newly built 1967 Shelby GT350 from Revology Cars. The car is assigned its own unique VIN and is titled as a replica or specially constructed vehicle according to applicable regulations. This car is a trade-in vehicle to Revology Cars.

Included Items

Tire inflator/repair kit

Color-correct touch-up paint and clear coat

OEM-class online Revology owner’s manual

Additional Information

“All CPO Revology Cars vehicles come standard with a vehicle limited warranty: a 1-year unlimited miles bumper-to-from the date of CPO delivery and any remaining time from the original 2-year unlimited miles powertrain, and 5-year unlimited miles rust and corrosion.”

Note: The title is branded “reconstructed” and stamped as “specially constructed” (see Ownership History).