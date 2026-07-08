1967 Plymouth Sport Fury Convertible
Ended Jul 08, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED AT NO RESERVE
Introduced during Chrysler’s bold mid‑1960s redesign era, the 1967 Plymouth Sport Fury represented a refined blend of full-size comfort and performance attitude.
The Sport Fury line was offered in several body styles, including a two-door hardtop, four-door hardtop, and the standout convertible, each emphasizing sleeker “fuselage-inspired” styling with clean lines and a more upscale interior.
With its wide stance and available big-block V8 engines, the Sport Fury delivered both elegance and muscle. The convertible model featured plush seating, bright trim accents, and a power-operated soft top.
This ’67 Sport Fury Convertible is finished in Dark Red Metallic with a white convertible top, 14” steel wheels with full covers, and Hankook Optimo whitewall tires. Exterior trim includes Sport Fury and Commando V8 fender badges and “383” engraved on the hood ornament — a nod to the car’s 383ci V8 engine. Power is delivered to the rear wheels through a 3-speed automatic transmission.
The two-door drop top wears a black interior with white vinyl upholstery on its front bucket and rear bench seats. Additional features include seat belts, an AM pushbutton radio, faux wood interior trim, and a center console. The starter, floor pans, carpet, and convertible boot cover have been replaced.
This 1967 Plymouth Sport Fury Convertible is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner at no reserve with a Certicard and a clean Michigan title.
Highlights
Finished in Dark Red Metallic with a white convertible top
Black interior with white upholstery
383ci "Commando" V8 with 4-barrel carburetor
TorqueFlite 3-speed automatic transmission
Factory Equipment
Drum brakes
Front bucket seats with center console
Faux wood interior trim
AM radio
Clock
The data plate decodes as:
Style: PH27 – Sport Fury Convertible
Engine: 61 – 383 V8 2bbl
Trans: 5 – 3-speed automatic
Trim: H6W – White vinyl
Paint: QQ1 – Dark Red Metallic with white top
The chassis number (PH27G74243982) decodes as:
P – Fury
H – Sport
27 – 2-door convertible
G – 383ci V8
7 – 1967 model year
4 – Belvedere, Illinois, assembly plant
243982 – Sequential production number
Service & Documentation
Replaced starter
Replaced floor pans and carpet
Replaced top boot
Hankook Optimo whitewall tires
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws, as noted in the provided photos
Pitting on exterior chrome
Wear on interior materials
A/C, fan, and radio are inoperable
Glove box has been removed; new one is included
Windows do not operate smoothly
Ownership History
The seller of this 1967 Plymouth Sport Fury Convertible purchased it in 2024.
Included Items
Certicard
Trunk mat
Spare tire and jack
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.