Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

Introduced during Chrysler’s bold mid‑1960s redesign era, the 1967 Plymouth Sport Fury represented a refined blend of full-size comfort and performance attitude.

The Sport Fury line was offered in several body styles, including a two-door hardtop, four-door hardtop, and the standout convertible, each emphasizing sleeker “fuselage-inspired” styling with clean lines and a more upscale interior.

With its wide stance and available big-block V8 engines, the Sport Fury delivered both elegance and muscle. The convertible model featured plush seating, bright trim accents, and a power-operated soft top.

This ’67 Sport Fury Convertible is finished in Dark Red Metallic with a white convertible top, 14” steel wheels with full covers, and Hankook Optimo whitewall tires. Exterior trim includes Sport Fury and Commando V8 fender badges and “383” engraved on the hood ornament — a nod to the car’s 383ci V8 engine. Power is delivered to the rear wheels through a 3-speed automatic transmission.

The two-door drop top wears a black interior with white vinyl upholstery on its front bucket and rear bench seats. Additional features include seat belts, an AM pushbutton radio, faux wood interior trim, and a center console. The starter, floor pans, carpet, and convertible boot cover have been replaced.

This 1967 Plymouth Sport Fury Convertible is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner at no reserve with a Certicard and a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

Finished in Dark Red Metallic with a white convertible top

Black interior with white upholstery

383ci "Commando" V8 with 4-barrel carburetor

TorqueFlite 3-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

Drum brakes

Front bucket seats with center console

Faux wood interior trim

AM radio

Clock

The data plate decodes as: Style: PH27 – Sport Fury Convertible Engine: 61 – 383 V8 2bbl Trans: 5 – 3-speed automatic Trim: H6W – White vinyl Paint: QQ1 – Dark Red Metallic with white top

The chassis number (PH27G74243982) decodes as: P – Fury H – Sport 27 – 2-door convertible G – 383ci V8 7 – 1967 model year 4 – Belvedere, Illinois, assembly plant 243982 – Sequential production number



Service & Documentation

Replaced starter

Replaced floor pans and carpet

Replaced top boot

Hankook Optimo whitewall tires

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws, as noted in the provided photos

Pitting on exterior chrome

Wear on interior materials

A/C, fan, and radio are inoperable

Glove box has been removed; new one is included

Windows do not operate smoothly

Ownership History

The seller of this 1967 Plymouth Sport Fury Convertible purchased it in 2024.

Included Items