Auction ended.

1967 Plymouth Sport Fury Convertible

No reserve
Sold for on 07/08/26
Result
1967 Plymouth Sport Fury Convertible
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All photos (95)

Ended Jul 08, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINPH27G74243982
Mileage indicated64,800 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine383ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorDark Red Metallic
Interior colorBlack/white

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Video gallery

1967 Plymouth Sport Fury Convertible Exterior Walk Around
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1967 Plymouth Sport Fury Convertible Open Walk Around
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1967 Plymouth Sport Fury Convertible Interior
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1967 Plymouth Sport Fury Convertible Start Up & Convertible Top Functionality
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1967 Plymouth Sport Fury Convertible Driving Off
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1967 Plymouth Sport Fury Convertible Driving
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Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

Introduced during Chrysler’s bold mid‑1960s redesign era, the 1967 Plymouth Sport Fury represented a refined blend of full-size comfort and performance attitude.

The Sport Fury line was offered in several body styles, including a two-door hardtop, four-door hardtop, and the standout convertible, each emphasizing sleeker “fuselage-inspired” styling with clean lines and a more upscale interior.

With its wide stance and available big-block V8 engines, the Sport Fury delivered both elegance and muscle. The convertible model featured plush seating, bright trim accents, and a power-operated soft top.

This ’67 Sport Fury Convertible is finished in Dark Red Metallic with a white convertible top, 14” steel wheels with full covers, and Hankook Optimo whitewall tires. Exterior trim includes Sport Fury and Commando V8 fender badges and “383” engraved on the hood ornament — a nod to the car’s 383ci V8 engine. Power is delivered to the rear wheels through a 3-speed automatic transmission.

The two-door drop top wears a black interior with white vinyl upholstery on its front bucket and rear bench seats. Additional features include seat belts, an AM pushbutton radio, faux wood interior trim, and a center console. The starter, floor pans, carpet, and convertible boot cover have been replaced.

This 1967 Plymouth Sport Fury Convertible is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner at no reserve with a Certicard and a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

  • Finished in Dark Red Metallic with a white convertible top

  • Black interior with white upholstery

  • 383ci "Commando" V8 with 4-barrel carburetor

  • TorqueFlite 3-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Drum brakes

  • Front bucket seats with center console

  • Faux wood interior trim

  • AM radio

  • Clock

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Style: PH27 – Sport Fury Convertible

    • Engine: 61 – 383 V8 2bbl

    • Trans: 5 – 3-speed automatic

    • Trim: H6W – White vinyl

    • Paint: QQ1 – Dark Red Metallic with white top

  • The chassis number (PH27G74243982) decodes as:

    • P – Fury

    • H – Sport

    • 27 – 2-door convertible

    • G – 383ci V8

    • 7 – 1967 model year

    • 4 – Belvedere, Illinois, assembly plant

    • 243982 – Sequential production number

Service & Documentation

  • Replaced starter

  • Replaced floor pans and carpet

  • Replaced top boot

  • Hankook Optimo whitewall tires

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws, as noted in the provided photos

  • Pitting on exterior chrome

  • Wear on interior materials

  • A/C, fan, and radio are inoperable

  • Glove box has been removed; new one is included

  • Windows do not operate smoothly

Ownership History

The seller of this 1967 Plymouth Sport Fury Convertible purchased it in 2024.

Included Items

  • Certicard

  • Trunk mat

  • Spare tire and jack

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1967 Plymouth Sport Fury Convertible · No reserve

Sold to
christaylor_cnote
christaylor_cnote
$19,260
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedJul 08, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids10
Views13,032

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christaylor_cnote
Jul 8 at 6:50 AM
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