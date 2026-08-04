Auction ended.

Modified 351-Powered 1967 Ford F-100 Stepside

Bid to $29,500 on 08/04/26
Result
Modified 351-Powered 1967 Ford F-100 Stepside
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Ended Aug 04, 2026 at 6:49 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINF10ARB03401
Mileage indicated300 Miles TMU
LocationPhoenix, Arizona
Engine351ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorRed/White

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Video gallery

1967 Ford F100 Stepside Engine Compartment
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1967 Ford F100 Stepside Inside Look
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1967 Ford F100 Stepside Test Drive
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1967 Ford F100 Stepside Start Up
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1967 Ford F100 Stepside Walk Around
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Description

As part of Ford’s fifth-generation F-Series introduced that year, the 1967 Ford F-100 Stepside brought a boxier, more squared-off silhouette than its rounded predecessors, giving it a rugged yet clean profile that still turns heads today. The “Stepside” designation refers to its narrow bed flanked by exterior fender steps, a style holdover from earlier decades when most trucks used this configuration before Ford’s wide Styleside beds became standard.

Under the hood, buyers could choose from a range of inline-six and V8 engines up to the 352 FE, offering a balance of practicality and modest power suited to work and daily driving alike. Inside, Ford emphasized comfort improvements, including a wider cab and better sightlines.

Built to haul more than just cargo, this Ford F-100 Stepside retains its classic look with upgraded performance. Purchased by the seller in 2013, it has since undergone an extensive refurbishment with select components and attention to detail, including a built Ford 351 Windsor engine and a custom red and white interior with Vintage Air and RetroSound with Infinity speakers.

This 1967 Ford F-100 Stepside is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Arizona with a clean Colorado title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Classic F-100 Stepside with upgrades

  • Balanced and blueprinted Ford 351 Windsor V8 engine

  • Upgraded C6 automatic transmission

  • Resprayed red with a red and white custom interior

Factory Equipment

  • Distinctive Flareside bed with exposed rear fenders

  • 115-inch short-wheelbase chassis

  • Twin-I-Beam front suspension

  • 1/2-ton payload rating

  • Rear-wheel drive

  • The chassis number (F10ARB03401) decodes as:

    • F10 – F-100, 2-wheel drive pickup Engine

    • A – 240 cubic inch inline 6-cylinder engine

    • R – San Jose, California, assembly plant

    • B03401– Consecutive production number. The "B" prefix indicates it was built during the latter portion of the 1967 production run, with sequence number 03401 within that range

Modifications

  • Exterior

    • Repainted in red

    • Bumpers, emblems, lights, lenses, and door handles replaced

    • Refinished bed wood with polished strips

    • Tailgate chains and latches replaced

    • Windshield and rear sliding window as well as related gaskets replaced

    • Weatherstripping replaced

    • Under-hood car show mirrors

  • Interior

    • Carpeting replaced

    • Seat cover replaced

    • Sun visors replaced

    • Custom headliner

    • Polished Ididit tilt steering column

    • Banjo steering wheel with red leather wrap

    • Dolphin gauges in a custom surround

    • Billet window cranks and door handles

    • RetroSound head unit with Infinity speakers

    • Glove box replaced

    • Custom dash pad

    • Vintage Air Slimline air conditioning and heating system with one-off billet A/C outlets

    • Billet gas pedal and dimmer switch

    • Painless wiring harness

  • Engine

    • Replacement 351W engine said to have been balanced and blueprinted

    • Replacement C6 automatic transmission with shift kit and Hughes Performance deep pan

    • Aluminum radiator with adjustable electric cooling fans

    • Polished serpentine belt system

    • Polished air-conditioning compressor, alternator, and pulleys

    • Polished Edelbrock RPM Air Gap intake manifold

    • Holley four-barrel carburetor

    • Billet distributor with Petronix Flame Thrower II coil and Moroso 8mm wires

    • BBK headers with dual H-pipe exhaust

    • Ford Racing chrome valve covers and air cleaner

    • Lokar throttle and shift linkage

    • Hi-torque starter

  • Brakes/Suspension

    • Frame and chassis components sandblasted and powder-coated

    • Limited-slip Ford 9-inch rear end

    • Power brakes with front disc brakes, including calipers, rotors, cylinders, lines, and hoses

    • Power steering with various replaced steering components

    • Various suspension components replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Chip in paint near tailgate latch

  • Spot of rust present in left inner cab corner

Ownership History

The current owner purchased the truck in 2013 and then completed a refurbishment

Included Items

  • 1967 Ford Truck operator’s manual

  • Restoration records and photos

  • Car cover

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Frank Malefors Phone: 602-488-7888 Email: fmalefors@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Receipts: Modified 1967 Ford F-100 Stepside

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 351-Powered 1967 Ford F-100 Stepside

Last bid
JJ_q09cxh
JJ_q09cxh
$29,500
Seller
FrankMalefors
FrankMalefors
EndedAug 04, 2026 at 6:49 PM UTC
Bids53
Views9,216

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