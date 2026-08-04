Modified 351-Powered 1967 Ford F-100 Stepside
Ended Aug 04, 2026 at 6:49 PM UTC
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Description
As part of Ford’s fifth-generation F-Series introduced that year, the 1967 Ford F-100 Stepside brought a boxier, more squared-off silhouette than its rounded predecessors, giving it a rugged yet clean profile that still turns heads today. The “Stepside” designation refers to its narrow bed flanked by exterior fender steps, a style holdover from earlier decades when most trucks used this configuration before Ford’s wide Styleside beds became standard.
Under the hood, buyers could choose from a range of inline-six and V8 engines up to the 352 FE, offering a balance of practicality and modest power suited to work and daily driving alike. Inside, Ford emphasized comfort improvements, including a wider cab and better sightlines.
Built to haul more than just cargo, this Ford F-100 Stepside retains its classic look with upgraded performance. Purchased by the seller in 2013, it has since undergone an extensive refurbishment with select components and attention to detail, including a built Ford 351 Windsor engine and a custom red and white interior with Vintage Air and RetroSound with Infinity speakers.
This 1967 Ford F-100 Stepside is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Arizona with a clean Colorado title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Classic F-100 Stepside with upgrades
Balanced and blueprinted Ford 351 Windsor V8 engine
Upgraded C6 automatic transmission
Resprayed red with a red and white custom interior
Factory Equipment
Distinctive Flareside bed with exposed rear fenders
115-inch short-wheelbase chassis
Twin-I-Beam front suspension
1/2-ton payload rating
Rear-wheel drive
The chassis number (F10ARB03401) decodes as:
F10 – F-100, 2-wheel drive pickup Engine
A – 240 cubic inch inline 6-cylinder engine
R – San Jose, California, assembly plant
B03401– Consecutive production number. The "B" prefix indicates it was built during the latter portion of the 1967 production run, with sequence number 03401 within that range
Modifications
Exterior
Repainted in red
Bumpers, emblems, lights, lenses, and door handles replaced
Refinished bed wood with polished strips
Tailgate chains and latches replaced
Windshield and rear sliding window as well as related gaskets replaced
Weatherstripping replaced
Under-hood car show mirrors
Interior
Carpeting replaced
Seat cover replaced
Sun visors replaced
Custom headliner
Polished Ididit tilt steering column
Banjo steering wheel with red leather wrap
Dolphin gauges in a custom surround
Billet window cranks and door handles
RetroSound head unit with Infinity speakers
Glove box replaced
Custom dash pad
Vintage Air Slimline air conditioning and heating system with one-off billet A/C outlets
Billet gas pedal and dimmer switch
Painless wiring harness
Engine
Replacement 351W engine said to have been balanced and blueprinted
Replacement C6 automatic transmission with shift kit and Hughes Performance deep pan
Aluminum radiator with adjustable electric cooling fans
Polished serpentine belt system
Polished air-conditioning compressor, alternator, and pulleys
Polished Edelbrock RPM Air Gap intake manifold
Holley four-barrel carburetor
Billet distributor with Petronix Flame Thrower II coil and Moroso 8mm wires
BBK headers with dual H-pipe exhaust
Ford Racing chrome valve covers and air cleaner
Lokar throttle and shift linkage
Hi-torque starter
Brakes/Suspension
Frame and chassis components sandblasted and powder-coated
Limited-slip Ford 9-inch rear end
Power brakes with front disc brakes, including calipers, rotors, cylinders, lines, and hoses
Power steering with various replaced steering components
Various suspension components replaced
Known Imperfections
Chip in paint near tailgate latch
Spot of rust present in left inner cab corner
Ownership History
The current owner purchased the truck in 2013 and then completed a refurbishment
Included Items
1967 Ford Truck operator’s manual
Restoration records and photos
Car cover
Additional Information
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Frank Malefors Phone: 602-488-7888 Email: fmalefors@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.