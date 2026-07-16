Description

When the public first saw Ford's all-new Mustang at the New York World’s Fair in April 1964, it set off a firestorm of interest that culminated in around 120,000 Mustangs — officially 1965 versions — being sold by August '64.

With the availability of three body styles, numerous options, and a plethora of engines, there was a Mustang for every preference and price range. Convertible models broadened the lineup's appeal by combining open-air driving with a spacious interior. They proved particularly popular in Southern climates.

The 1966 Mustang, marking the second full year of production, wore a new grille with a running horse emblem, redesigned side scoops, new wheel covers, and an updated interior with a five-gauge instrument cluster. Six- and eight-cylinder engine options remained, backed by manual or automatic transmissions and with a wide range of rear differential ratios.

This '66 Convertible was built in August 1966 and carries a special-order designation on the data plate, indicating a Ford internal/fleet/promotional vehicle. It is finished in Candy Apple Red paint with a white convertible soft top and features chrome front and rear bumpers, driver’s side mirror, backup lights, 14” steel wheels with full wheel covers, black carpet, and vinyl upholstery on its seats and doors.

Its original 289ci V8 has been swapped for a 302ci V8.

This 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Florida with a convertible boot cover and a clean Tennessee title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

289ci V8 engine with 2-barrel carburetor

C4 3-speed automatic transmission with floor shifter

Finished in Candy Apple Red with a white convertible top

Bucket seats with black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

Chrome front and rear bumpers

Mustang grille with running horse emblem

14” steel wheels with full wheel covers

Drum brakes

Driver’s side rearview mirror

Backup lights

Bucket seats with seat belts

AM radio

Black carpeting

The data plate decodes as: Body: 76A – 2-door convertible Color: T – Candy Apple Red Trim: 26 – Black vinyl interior with standard bucket seats Date: 26H – Built 26 August 1966 DSO: 63-0053 – Memphis, Tennessee, District Sales Office (#0053 special order designation) Axle: 6 – 2.80:1 rear axle ratio Trans: 6 – C4 automatic transmission

The chassis number (6F08C101806) decodes as: 6 – 1966 model year F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant 08 – 2-door convertible C – 289 V8 2bbl engine 101806 – Sequential production number



Service & Documentation

BFGoodrich Silvertown redline tires (2019)

Known Imperfections

Rust spot on passenger floorboard

Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws, as noted in the provided photos

Wear to interior materials consistent with age

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible purchased it in July 2021.

Included Items