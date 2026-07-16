Auction ended.

1966 Ford Mustang Convertible 302

Bid to $19,930 on 07/16/26
Result
1966 Ford Mustang Convertible 302
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All photos (126)

Ended Jul 16, 2026 at 6:13 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN6F08C101806
Mileage indicated53,300 Miles TMU
LocationHollywood, Florida
Engine289ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Exterior colorCandy Apple Red
Interior colorBlack

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note YouTube videos and undercarriage photos have been added.

Video gallery

1966 Ford Mustang Convertible 302 Walk Around
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1966 Ford Mustang Convertible 302 Inside Look
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1966 Ford Mustang Convertible 302 Test Drive
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Description

When the public first saw Ford's all-new Mustang at the New York World’s Fair in April 1964, it set off a firestorm of interest that culminated in around 120,000 Mustangs — officially 1965 versions — being sold by August '64.

With the availability of three body styles, numerous options, and a plethora of engines, there was a Mustang for every preference and price range. Convertible models broadened the lineup's appeal by combining open-air driving with a spacious interior. They proved particularly popular in Southern climates.

The 1966 Mustang, marking the second full year of production, wore a new grille with a running horse emblem, redesigned side scoops, new wheel covers, and an updated interior with a five-gauge instrument cluster. Six- and eight-cylinder engine options remained, backed by manual or automatic transmissions and with a wide range of rear differential ratios.

This '66 Convertible was built in August 1966 and carries a special-order designation on the data plate, indicating a Ford internal/fleet/promotional vehicle. It is finished in Candy Apple Red paint with a white convertible soft top and features chrome front and rear bumpers, driver’s side mirror, backup lights, 14” steel wheels with full wheel covers, black carpet, and vinyl upholstery on its seats and doors.

Its original 289ci V8 has been swapped for a 302ci V8.

This 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Florida with a convertible boot cover and a clean Tennessee title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • 289ci V8 engine with 2-barrel carburetor

  • C4 3-speed automatic transmission with floor shifter

  • Finished in Candy Apple Red with a white convertible top

  • Bucket seats with black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Chrome front and rear bumpers

  • Mustang grille with running horse emblem

  • 14” steel wheels with full wheel covers

  • Drum brakes

  • Driver’s side rearview mirror

  • Backup lights

  • Bucket seats with seat belts

  • AM radio

  • Black carpeting

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Body: 76A – 2-door convertible

    • Color: T – Candy Apple Red

    • Trim: 26 – Black vinyl interior with standard bucket seats

    • Date: 26H – Built 26 August 1966

    • DSO: 63-0053 – Memphis, Tennessee, District Sales Office (#0053 special order designation)

    • Axle: 6 – 2.80:1 rear axle ratio

    • Trans: 6 – C4 automatic transmission

  • The chassis number (6F08C101806) decodes as:

    • 6 – 1966 model year

    • F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 08 – 2-door convertible

    • C – 289 V8 2bbl engine

    • 101806 – Sequential production number

Service & Documentation

  • BFGoodrich Silvertown redline tires (2019)

Known Imperfections

  • Rust spot on passenger floorboard

  • Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws, as noted in the provided photos

  • Wear to interior materials consistent with age

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible purchased it in July 2021.

Included Items

  • Convertible boot cover

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1966 Ford Mustang Convertible 302

Last bid
RP_0xave2
RP_0xave2
$19,930
Seller
William_Cooper
William_Cooper
EndedJul 16, 2026 at 6:13 PM UTC
Bids31
Views11,059

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