Auction ended.

Modified 351-Powered 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback 5-Speed

Sold after for on 07/21/26
Result
Modified 351-Powered 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (163)

Ended Jul 21, 2026 at 6:02 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN6R09A142719
Mileage indicated12,200 Miles TMU
LocationMooresville, North Carolina
Engine351ci V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note a YouTube start up video has been added.

  • Please note YouTube videos have been added.

  • Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.

Video gallery

351-Powered 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback Start Up
Play
351-Powered 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback Walk Around
Play
351-Powered 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback Inside Look
Play

Description

Carroll Shelby’s performance GT350, created to meet the Sports Car Club of America’s rules for entry into the B Production class, fulfilled the Mustang’s potential as a competition car and became an instant legend. While Shelby built 562 GT350s for 1965, including 34 GT350R race cars, the following model year brought nearly 2,400 more GT350s. Even that production increase wasn’t enough to quench the thirst of automotive enthusiasts.

Considering the limited availability of authentic Shelby GT350s, builders often create tributes in an attempt to duplicate the cars’ good looks and performance. This one, based on a 1966 Ford Mustang, has been modified in the style of a GT350, albeit with added underhood punch, a 5-speed manual transmission, and more.

In addition to the 351ci V8 — bored and stroked to 396ci — that replaced its original 289, the car has a Cobra-style oval air cleaner, an aluminum intake manifold, Cobra NDA valve covers with additional gaskets used to clear rockers, forged flat top pistons, Racing Head Service (RHS) aluminum cylinder heads, MSD distributor, and numerous additional mechanical modifications. A T5 5-speed manual transmission directs power to the rear wheels.

The engine bay also has a Monte Carlo bar for stiffness, along with polished export brace components and chrome shock tower tops. The car rides on 17wheels, while braking is handled by later Mustang-sourced front discs and rear drums.

The fastback body has been refinished in white with red striping, an aftermarket grille with twin central lamps, a hood scoop, and various GT350 and Cobra badges. Additionally, the car features aftermarket wheels, while its red-trimmed interior features Pony bucket seats, a wood-rim steering wheel and shift knob, and a custom center console with cupholders.

This modified 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist and is now offered with a clean North Carolina title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Modified 351ci Windsor V8 stroked to 396ci

  • T5 5-speed manual transmission

  • 17wheels

  • Front disc and rear drum brakes

  • Finished in white with red stripes

  • Red Pony-style interior with center console

  • GT350 and GT350R badging

Equipment

  • Rally‑Pac with tachometer and clock

  • Fold-down rear seats

  • Bucket seats

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Body: 63A – 2-door fastback

    • Color: 8 – Yellow

    • Trim: 26 – Black

    • Date: 11M – Built December 11, 1965

    • DSO: 72 – Boston District Sales Office

    • Axle: 1 – 3.00:1 rear axle ratio

    • Trans: 1 – 3-speed manual transmission

  • The chassis number (6R09A142719) decodes as:

    • 6 – 1966 model year

    • R – San Jose, California, assembly plant

    • 09 – 2-door fastback with standard bucket seats

    • A – 289ci V8 4bbl (premium)

    • 142719 – Sequential production number

Modifications

The seller states that the following modifications have been performed:

  • Engine/Drivetrain:

    • 351ci Windsor V8, reportedly stroked to 396ci

      • Block bored out 0.040” and deck surface shaved 0.010”

      • Engine reportedly installed in the mid-1980s

    • Cobra-style oval air cleaner

    • Cobra NDA valve covers with additional gaskets used to clear rockers

    • Aluminum intake manifold

    • SCAT forged crankshaft with 4.0” stroke

    • Roush 5.0” connecting rods

    • Racing Head Service (RHS) 220cc aluminum cylinder heads

    • Forged flat top pistons

    • Thumpr competition camshaft

    • Dual roller timing chain

    • 1.5/1.6 Scorpion rockers

    • High-capacity Cobra NDA performance oil pan (7.5 quarts)

    • MSD distributor

    • Braided stainless fuel lines with AN fittings

    • Inline fuel regulator/filter setup

    • Aluminum radiator with Cobra cap and shroud

    • Aftermarket hoses and fittings

    • Non-original fan/shroud setup

    • Pypes Performance exhaust

    • T5 5-speed manual transmission

    • Ford Racing "soft" Cobra clutch

    • Ford 8" rear axle with 3.00:1 ratio

  • Suspension/Wheels/Tires

    • Front disc brakes from a 1971 Mustang Mach 1

    • 1 1/8” bored master cylinder

    • 17” wheels

    • Monte Carlo bar (export brace across shock towers)

    • Polished export brace components

    • Chrome shock tower tops

  • Exterior

    • Aftermarket grille with two center fog lamps

    • LeMans stripes and rocker stripes

    • GT350R. GT35, and Cobra badging

    • Hood scoop

    • Talbot-style bullet mirrors

  • Interior

    • Wood-rimmed Shelby-style steering wheel and shift knob

    • Aftermarket oil pressure and water temperature gauges mounted in glovebox

    • Racing-style lap belts in front, Cobra-badged lap belts in rear

    • Shelby American badges on glovebox, center console, and door sills

    • Custom center console with cupholder

    • Clarion cassette head unit

Known Imperfections

  • Some paint chips (exterior, engine bay, interior), as shown in the photo gallery

  • Wear on steering wheel

  • Top screw on the driver’s seat trim is missing

  • Velozza ZXV tires are over 10 years old

Ownership History

The seller of this 1966 Ford Mustang has had it since February 2019.

Included Items

  • Red Mustang floor mats

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Representative is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this vehicle. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com

Additional documents

1966 Mustang Modifications List

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 351-Powered 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback 5-Speed

Sold after for
$60,000
Seller
Cason_Vogel
Cason_Vogel
EndedJul 21, 2026 at 6:02 PM UTC
Bids25
Views33,258

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