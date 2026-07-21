Modified 351-Powered 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback 5-Speed
Ended Jul 21, 2026 at 6:02 PM UTC
Recommended services
Addenda and errata
Please note a YouTube start up video has been added.
Please note YouTube videos have been added.
Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.
Video gallery
Description
Carroll Shelby’s performance GT350, created to meet the Sports Car Club of America’s rules for entry into the B Production class, fulfilled the Mustang’s potential as a competition car and became an instant legend. While Shelby built 562 GT350s for 1965, including 34 GT350R race cars, the following model year brought nearly 2,400 more GT350s. Even that production increase wasn’t enough to quench the thirst of automotive enthusiasts.
Considering the limited availability of authentic Shelby GT350s, builders often create tributes in an attempt to duplicate the cars’ good looks and performance. This one, based on a 1966 Ford Mustang, has been modified in the style of a GT350, albeit with added underhood punch, a 5-speed manual transmission, and more.
In addition to the 351ci V8 — bored and stroked to 396ci — that replaced its original 289, the car has a Cobra-style oval air cleaner, an aluminum intake manifold, Cobra NDA valve covers with additional gaskets used to clear rockers, forged flat top pistons, Racing Head Service (RHS) aluminum cylinder heads, MSD distributor, and numerous additional mechanical modifications. A T5 5-speed manual transmission directs power to the rear wheels.
The engine bay also has a Monte Carlo bar for stiffness, along with polished export brace components and chrome shock tower tops. The car rides on 17” wheels, while braking is handled by later Mustang-sourced front discs and rear drums.
The fastback body has been refinished in white with red striping, an aftermarket grille with twin central lamps, a hood scoop, and various GT350 and Cobra badges. Additionally, the car features aftermarket wheels, while its red-trimmed interior features Pony bucket seats, a wood-rim steering wheel and shift knob, and a custom center console with cupholders.
This modified 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist and is now offered with a clean North Carolina title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Modified 351ci Windsor V8 stroked to 396ci
T5 5-speed manual transmission
17” wheels
Front disc and rear drum brakes
Finished in white with red stripes
Red Pony-style interior with center console
GT350 and GT350R badging
Equipment
Rally‑Pac with tachometer and clock
Fold-down rear seats
Bucket seats
The data plate decodes as:
Body: 63A – 2-door fastback
Color: 8 – Yellow
Trim: 26 – Black
Date: 11M – Built December 11, 1965
DSO: 72 – Boston District Sales Office
Axle: 1 – 3.00:1 rear axle ratio
Trans: 1 – 3-speed manual transmission
The chassis number (6R09A142719) decodes as:
6 – 1966 model year
R – San Jose, California, assembly plant
09 – 2-door fastback with standard bucket seats
A – 289ci V8 4bbl (premium)
142719 – Sequential production number
Modifications
The seller states that the following modifications have been performed:
Engine/Drivetrain:
351ci Windsor V8, reportedly stroked to 396ci
Block bored out 0.040” and deck surface shaved 0.010”
Engine reportedly installed in the mid-1980s
Cobra-style oval air cleaner
Cobra NDA valve covers with additional gaskets used to clear rockers
Aluminum intake manifold
SCAT forged crankshaft with 4.0” stroke
Roush 5.0” connecting rods
Racing Head Service (RHS) 220cc aluminum cylinder heads
Forged flat top pistons
Thumpr competition camshaft
Dual roller timing chain
1.5/1.6 Scorpion rockers
High-capacity Cobra NDA performance oil pan (7.5 quarts)
MSD distributor
Braided stainless fuel lines with AN fittings
Inline fuel regulator/filter setup
Aluminum radiator with Cobra cap and shroud
Aftermarket hoses and fittings
Non-original fan/shroud setup
Pypes Performance exhaust
T5 5-speed manual transmission
Ford Racing "soft" Cobra clutch
Ford 8" rear axle with 3.00:1 ratio
Suspension/Wheels/Tires
Front disc brakes from a 1971 Mustang Mach 1
1 1/8” bored master cylinder
17” wheels
Monte Carlo bar (export brace across shock towers)
Polished export brace components
Chrome shock tower tops
Exterior
Aftermarket grille with two center fog lamps
LeMans stripes and rocker stripes
GT350R. GT35, and Cobra badging
Hood scoop
Talbot-style bullet mirrors
Interior
Wood-rimmed Shelby-style steering wheel and shift knob
Aftermarket oil pressure and water temperature gauges mounted in glovebox
Racing-style lap belts in front, Cobra-badged lap belts in rear
Shelby American badges on glovebox, center console, and door sills
Custom center console with cupholder
Clarion cassette head unit
Known Imperfections
Some paint chips (exterior, engine bay, interior), as shown in the photo gallery
Wear on steering wheel
Top screw on the driver’s seat trim is missing
Velozza ZXV tires are over 10 years old
Ownership History
The seller of this 1966 Ford Mustang has had it since February 2019.
Included Items
Red Mustang floor mats
Additional Information
A Broad Arrow Representative is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this vehicle. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.