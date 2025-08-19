427-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 4-Speed

No reserve
12 days
$12,500
427-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 4-Speed
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Ending Tue, Oct 06 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN138176F114213
Mileage indicated20,500 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine427ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorTropical Turquoise
Interior colorTurquoise

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Built on a newly redesigned Chevelle platform with flowing body lines and a more aggressive stance, the 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle became one of the most attractive intermediate-sized cars of the era.

The Chevelle, available as a hardtop coupe or convertible, featured more sculpted "Coke-bottle" styling, a longer-looking profile, and revised front and rear sheet metal.

Although comfort and appearance were important, performance was the car's primary mission. The top-tier 396 Super Sport was elevated from an option package to its own distinct model series and was powered by Chevrolet’s 396ci big-block V8. Distinctive features on the 396 SS included a blacked-out grille, special hood with twin simulated scoops, unique trim, and Super Sport and 396 badging. Sourced by the seller as a project out of Arkansas in 2019, this example's body was subsequently removed from its frame as part of an overhaul. At that time, a replacement powertrain consisting of a rebuilt 427ci big-block V8 reportedly from a 1970 Corvette and mated to a four-speed manual transmission was installed. After prepping the body, the muscle car was refinished in Tropical Turquoise paint over a turquoise interior with reupholstered two-tone vinyl seats.

The Chevelle also received an aluminum intake, period-style 396 Turbo Jet air cleaner, aluminum radiator, long tube headers, chrome five-spoke American Racing wheels with Nitto tires, power assisted front disc brakes, and front and rear seat belts, and its radio and electrical system were returned to working condition.

This 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title in the owner's name.

Highlights

  • Frame-off refurbishment

  • Rebuilt 427ci big-block V8 engine from a 1970 Corvette

  • M20 4-speed manual transmission

  • Refinished in Tropical Turquoise

  • Reupholstered in 2-tone turquoise vinyl

Factory Equipment

  • Super Sport and 396 exterior trim and badging

  • Blacked out grille

  • Bright rocker molding

  • Simulated hood air intakes

  • Heavy-duty suspension

  • Dual exhaust

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Date: 01C – Built third week of January 1966

    • Style: 66-13817 – 1966 Chevelle 396 SS 2-door Sport Coupe

    • Body: FL1-3297 – Flint, Michigan, assembly plant code

    • Trim: 776-A – Turquoise vinyl

    • Paint: L-L – Tropical Turquoise on upper and lower body

    • Acc: 2L – M20 wide-ratio 4-speed manual transmission

  • The chassis number (138176F114213) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet

    • 38 – Chevelle

    • 17 - 2-door Sport Coupe (hardtop)

    • 6 – 1966 model year

    • F – Flint, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 114213 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • 427ci V8 with aluminum intake

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Long tube headers

  • 18” American Racing wheels

  • Power assisted front disc brakes

  • Rear seat belts

Service

Photos showing the frame-off refurbishment completed under current ownership can be found in the gallery below.

Known Imperfections

  • Paint imperfections around passenger door handle

  • Tires are over 10 years old

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS acquired it in 2019.

Included Items

  • Rubber floor mats

Additional Information

The seller states, “Acquired in Arkansas in 2019 as a long-stored project, the Chevelle was disassembled to its major structures. The body was removed from the frame, the chassis was stripped and refinished, and the suspension, steering, and braking systems were rebuilt or renewed. The body received extensive preparation and repair before being refinished in its factory correct Tropic Turquoise and reunited with the restored chassis.

“The original 396 is not present. Power is supplied by a fully rebuilt 1970 Corvette sourced 454 Chevrolet big-block paired with a four-speed manual transmission. The engine is equipped with an aluminum intake, aluminum radiator, long tube headers and dual exhaust. Power assisted front disc brakes add confident road manners, while a period style 396 Turbo Jet air cleaner preserves the appropriate underhood appearance.

“The turquoise bench seat interior, electrical systems and stereo were restored or renewed as part of the build. A substantial photographic archive accompanies the car and records its condition before restoration, body and frame separation, chassis refinishing, suspension and brake assembly, body repair, primer, paint and final reassembly.

“Presented as a SS 396 with a replacement 454 rather than a numbers matching example, this Chevelle offers the character of its verified factory specification together with the performance and drivability of a built big-block. True mileage is unknown.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

427-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 4-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
mp_be412j
mp_be412j
$12,500
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndingTue, Oct 06 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids19
Views1,545

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