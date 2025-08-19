Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Built on a newly redesigned Chevelle platform with flowing body lines and a more aggressive stance, the 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle became one of the most attractive intermediate-sized cars of the era.

The Chevelle, available as a hardtop coupe or convertible, featured more sculpted "Coke-bottle" styling, a longer-looking profile, and revised front and rear sheet metal.

Although comfort and appearance were important, performance was the car's primary mission. The top-tier 396 Super Sport was elevated from an option package to its own distinct model series and was powered by Chevrolet’s 396ci big-block V8. Distinctive features on the 396 SS included a blacked-out grille, special hood with twin simulated scoops, unique trim, and Super Sport and 396 badging. Sourced by the seller as a project out of Arkansas in 2019, this example's body was subsequently removed from its frame as part of an overhaul. At that time, a replacement powertrain consisting of a rebuilt 427ci big-block V8 reportedly from a 1970 Corvette and mated to a four-speed manual transmission was installed. After prepping the body, the muscle car was refinished in Tropical Turquoise paint over a turquoise interior with reupholstered two-tone vinyl seats.

The Chevelle also received an aluminum intake, period-style 396 Turbo Jet air cleaner, aluminum radiator, long tube headers, chrome five-spoke American Racing wheels with Nitto tires, power assisted front disc brakes, and front and rear seat belts, and its radio and electrical system were returned to working condition.

This 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title in the owner's name.

Highlights

Frame-off refurbishment

Rebuilt 427ci big-block V8 engine from a 1970 Corvette

M20 4-speed manual transmission

Refinished in Tropical Turquoise

Reupholstered in 2-tone turquoise vinyl

Factory Equipment

Super Sport and 396 exterior trim and badging

Blacked out grille

Bright rocker molding

Simulated hood air intakes

Heavy-duty suspension

Dual exhaust

The data plate decodes as: Date: 01C – Built third week of January 1966 Style: 66-13817 – 1966 Chevelle 396 SS 2-door Sport Coupe Body: FL1-3297 – Flint, Michigan, assembly plant code Trim: 776-A – Turquoise vinyl Paint: L-L – Tropical Turquoise on upper and lower body Acc: 2L – M20 wide-ratio 4-speed manual transmission

The chassis number (138176F114213) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet 38 – Chevelle 17 - 2-door Sport Coupe (hardtop) 6 – 1966 model year F – Flint, Michigan, assembly plant 114213 – Sequential production number



Modifications

427ci V8 with aluminum intake

Aluminum radiator

Long tube headers

18” American Racing wheels

Power assisted front disc brakes

Rear seat belts

Service

Photos showing the frame-off refurbishment completed under current ownership can be found in the gallery below.

Known Imperfections

Paint imperfections around passenger door handle

Tires are over 10 years old

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS acquired it in 2019.

Included Items

Rubber floor mats

Additional Information

The seller states, “Acquired in Arkansas in 2019 as a long-stored project, the Chevelle was disassembled to its major structures. The body was removed from the frame, the chassis was stripped and refinished, and the suspension, steering, and braking systems were rebuilt or renewed. The body received extensive preparation and repair before being refinished in its factory correct Tropic Turquoise and reunited with the restored chassis.

“The original 396 is not present. Power is supplied by a fully rebuilt 1970 Corvette sourced 454 Chevrolet big-block paired with a four-speed manual transmission. The engine is equipped with an aluminum intake, aluminum radiator, long tube headers and dual exhaust. Power assisted front disc brakes add confident road manners, while a period style 396 Turbo Jet air cleaner preserves the appropriate underhood appearance.

“The turquoise bench seat interior, electrical systems and stereo were restored or renewed as part of the build. A substantial photographic archive accompanies the car and records its condition before restoration, body and frame separation, chassis refinishing, suspension and brake assembly, body repair, primer, paint and final reassembly.

“Presented as a SS 396 with a replacement 454 rather than a numbers matching example, this Chevelle offers the character of its verified factory specification together with the performance and drivability of a built big-block. True mileage is unknown.”