Auction ended.

1965 Pontiac LeMans Convertible 326

Sold for on 06/17/26
Result
1965 Pontiac LeMans Convertible 326
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Ended Jun 17, 2026 at 6:56 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN237675P114117
Mileage indicated12,800 Miles TMU
LocationFarmington, Connecticut
Engine326ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible

Video gallery

1965 Pontiac Lemans Convertible Drive and Walk Around Video
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Description

Riding on GM’s A‑body platform, the 1965 Pontiac LeMans Convertible featured stacked headlights, a reshaped split grille, and crisp new proportions giving the mid-sized car a muscular yet sophisticated presence. GM’s vice president of design, Bill Mitchell, explained to Motor Trend: “This new design greatly enhances Pontiac’s lean, aggressive look and youthful appeal…. The car has more of a look of motion.”

Positioned above the Tempest, the LeMans blended that look with growing performance credibility. Buyers could choose anything from economical six‑cylinder power to Pontiac’s popular V8s, including the lively 326 on this example. Its refined interior featured optional bucket seats and a rally‑inspired instrument panel.

On November 16, 1964, Leonard C. Neumann of West Hartford, Connecticut, became the proud first owner of this LeMans convertible. It was delivered through nearby Russell Pontiac and sported the popular colors of Mayfair Maize paint with Gold interior and Ivory White convertible top. Mr. Neumann was so proud, he retained most service receipts, including recovering the front seat and replacing the convertible top. At some point he sold it to another West Hartford resident, possibly in the early 1990s, who has receipts on file from 2005.

This 1965 Pontiac LeMans Convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with a factory Pontiac AM radio, documentation dating back to the original purchase, and Connecticut registration.

Highlights

  • Finished in factory-correct Mayfair Maize (Y) with Ivory White (1) convertible top

  • Gold (215) vinyl interior

  • Powered by a 326 cu-in V8

  • GM Super Turbine 300 two-speed automatic transmission

  • Documentation dating back to the original purchase

Factory Equipment

  • Power steering

  • Bucket seats

  • Center console

  • Wood rimmed steering wheel

  • Heater / defroster

  • Lockable glove compartment

  • Stainless steel door sills

  • Lockable center console storage compartment

  • The Body by Fisher tag reveals the following original build details:

    • 09A – Assembled September (09), first week (A)

    • 65 – 1965 model year

    • 2 – Pontiac

    • 37 - Lemans

    • 67 – Two-door convertible

    • PON – Pontiac, Michigan assembly plant

    • 137769 – Sequential production number

    • Y-1 – Single-tone Mayfair Maize with Ivory White convertible top

    • 215B – Gold vinyl interior

    • 2WP – Two‑speed automatic transmission and reverse (back‑up) lights

  • The chassis number (237675P114117) decodes as follows:

    • 2 - Pontiac

    • 37 - Tempest LeMans

    • 67 – Two-door convertible

    • 5 – 1965 model year

    • P – Pontiac, Michigan assembly plant

    • 114117 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Vintage-look modern radio

Ownership History

Leonard C. Neumann of West Hartford, Connecticut, became the first owner of this LeMans convertible on November 16, 1964. At some point he seems to have sold it to another West Hartford resident, possibly in the early 1990s.

Included Items

  • Removed factory Pontiac AM radio

  • Documentation dating back to the original purchase, see "Additional documents" below

Additional Information

  • This 1965 Pontiac LeMans Convertible is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with Connecticut registration.

Additional documents

Delivery and Maintenance Documents: 1965 Pontiac Le Mans Convertible

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1965 Pontiac LeMans Convertible 326

Sold to
WR_nrc7q6
WR_nrc7q6
$28,088
Seller
DrivingImage
DrivingImage
EndedJun 17, 2026 at 6:56 PM UTC
Bids45
Views11,208
Bids
WR_nrc7q6's avatar
WR_nrc7q6
Jun 17 at 6:54 PM
$26,250bid placed 
JM_3ywrim's avatar
JM_3ywrim
Jun 17 at 6:54 PM
$26,000bid placed 
WR_nrc7q6's avatar
WR_nrc7q6
Jun 17 at 6:53 PM
$25,750bid placed 
JM_3ywrim's avatar
JM_3ywrim
Jun 17 at 6:53 PM
$25,500bid placed 
WR_nrc7q6's avatar
WR_nrc7q6
Jun 17 at 6:47 PM
$25,250bid placed 

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