1965 Pontiac LeMans Convertible 326
Ended Jun 17, 2026 at 6:56 PM UTC
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Description
Riding on GM’s A‑body platform, the 1965 Pontiac LeMans Convertible featured stacked headlights, a reshaped split grille, and crisp new proportions giving the mid-sized car a muscular yet sophisticated presence. GM’s vice president of design, Bill Mitchell, explained to Motor Trend: “This new design greatly enhances Pontiac’s lean, aggressive look and youthful appeal…. The car has more of a look of motion.”
Positioned above the Tempest, the LeMans blended that look with growing performance credibility. Buyers could choose anything from economical six‑cylinder power to Pontiac’s popular V8s, including the lively 326 on this example. Its refined interior featured optional bucket seats and a rally‑inspired instrument panel.
On November 16, 1964, Leonard C. Neumann of West Hartford, Connecticut, became the proud first owner of this LeMans convertible. It was delivered through nearby Russell Pontiac and sported the popular colors of Mayfair Maize paint with Gold interior and Ivory White convertible top. Mr. Neumann was so proud, he retained most service receipts, including recovering the front seat and replacing the convertible top. At some point he sold it to another West Hartford resident, possibly in the early 1990s, who has receipts on file from 2005.
This 1965 Pontiac LeMans Convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with a factory Pontiac AM radio, documentation dating back to the original purchase, and Connecticut registration.
Highlights
Finished in factory-correct Mayfair Maize (Y) with Ivory White (1) convertible top
Gold (215) vinyl interior
Powered by a 326 cu-in V8
GM Super Turbine 300 two-speed automatic transmission
Documentation dating back to the original purchase
Factory Equipment
Power steering
Bucket seats
Center console
Wood rimmed steering wheel
Heater / defroster
Lockable glove compartment
Stainless steel door sills
Lockable center console storage compartment
The Body by Fisher tag reveals the following original build details:
09A – Assembled September (09), first week (A)
65 – 1965 model year
2 – Pontiac
37 - Lemans
67 – Two-door convertible
PON – Pontiac, Michigan assembly plant
137769 – Sequential production number
Y-1 – Single-tone Mayfair Maize with Ivory White convertible top
215B – Gold vinyl interior
2WP – Two‑speed automatic transmission and reverse (back‑up) lights
The chassis number (237675P114117) decodes as follows:
2 - Pontiac
37 - Tempest LeMans
67 – Two-door convertible
5 – 1965 model year
P – Pontiac, Michigan assembly plant
114117 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Vintage-look modern radio
Ownership History
Leonard C. Neumann of West Hartford, Connecticut, became the first owner of this LeMans convertible on November 16, 1964. At some point he seems to have sold it to another West Hartford resident, possibly in the early 1990s.
Included Items
Removed factory Pontiac AM radio
Documentation dating back to the original purchase, see "Additional documents" below
Additional Information
This 1965 Pontiac LeMans Convertible is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with Connecticut registration.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.