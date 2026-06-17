Description

Riding on GM’s A‑body platform, the 1965 Pontiac LeMans Convertible featured stacked headlights, a reshaped split grille, and crisp new proportions giving the mid-sized car a muscular yet sophisticated presence. GM’s vice president of design, Bill Mitchell, explained to Motor Trend: “This new design greatly enhances Pontiac’s lean, aggressive look and youthful appeal…. The car has more of a look of motion.”

Positioned above the Tempest, the LeMans blended that look with growing performance credibility. Buyers could choose anything from economical six‑cylinder power to Pontiac’s popular V8s, including the lively 326 on this example. Its refined interior featured optional bucket seats and a rally‑inspired instrument panel.

On November 16, 1964, Leonard C. Neumann of West Hartford, Connecticut, became the proud first owner of this LeMans convertible. It was delivered through nearby Russell Pontiac and sported the popular colors of Mayfair Maize paint with Gold interior and Ivory White convertible top. Mr. Neumann was so proud, he retained most service receipts, including recovering the front seat and replacing the convertible top. At some point he sold it to another West Hartford resident, possibly in the early 1990s, who has receipts on file from 2005.

This 1965 Pontiac LeMans Convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with a factory Pontiac AM radio, documentation dating back to the original purchase, and Connecticut registration.

Highlights

Finished in factory-correct Mayfair Maize (Y) with Ivory White (1) convertible top

Gold (215) vinyl interior

Powered by a 326 cu-in V8

GM Super Turbine 300 two-speed automatic transmission

Documentation dating back to the original purchase

Factory Equipment

Power steering

Bucket seats

Center console

Wood rimmed steering wheel

Heater / defroster

Lockable glove compartment

Stainless steel door sills

Lockable center console storage compartment

The Body by Fisher tag reveals the following original build details: 09A – Assembled September (09), first week (A) 65 – 1965 model year 2 – Pontiac 37 - Lemans 67 – Two-door convertible PON – Pontiac, Michigan assembly plant 137769 – Sequential production number Y-1 – Single-tone Mayfair Maize with Ivory White convertible top 215B – Gold vinyl interior 2WP – Two‑speed automatic transmission and reverse (back‑up) lights

The chassis number (237675P114117) decodes as follows: 2 - Pontiac 37 - Tempest LeMans 67 – Two-door convertible 5 – 1965 model year P – Pontiac, Michigan assembly plant 114117 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Vintage-look modern radio

Ownership History

Leonard C. Neumann of West Hartford, Connecticut, became the first owner of this LeMans convertible on November 16, 1964. At some point he seems to have sold it to another West Hartford resident, possibly in the early 1990s.

Included Items

Removed factory Pontiac AM radio

Documentation dating back to the original purchase, see "Additional documents" below

Additional Information