455-Powered 1965 Pontiac GTO Convertible 4-Speed
Ending Thu, Jul 02 at 6:10 PM UTC
Addenda and errata
Photos from the Detroit Autorama have been added to the gallery.
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED AT NO RESERVE
After the runaway success of the 1964 car, Pontiac made sure the GTO would not be a one-hit wonder. Advertising guru Jim Wangers, the “Godfather of the GTO,” wrote in his autobiography: “For the GTO, all the things that should have been done to the 1964 cars were done to the 1965.” The owner of this one carried that theme even further.
Over the last 20-plus years, the car has been modified with a bored-over 455ci V8 fitted with a Tri-Power intake, FiTech fuel injection, Ross pistons, Eagle H-beam rods, a custom roller camshaft, KRE aluminum cylinder heads, a stainless steel exhaust, and an upgraded fuel system with stainless steel lines. The engine was Dyno tested in 2023 at 507 horsepower and 571 lb-ft. of torque.
An M22X 4-speed manual transmission with a McLeod twin-disc clutch and a Hurst shifter sends power to the rear wheels. Additionally, the car has been fitted with front disc brakes with power assistance, boxed rear control arms, a sway bar, 15" alloy wheels, and LED lighting, as well as additional modifications described below.
The car wears Montero Red paint with a black fabric top over black patterned vinyl upholstery, and it is equipped with an aftermarket audio system. The seller notes that the front and rear bumpers have been rechromed.
This modified 1965 Pontiac Le Mans GTO Convertible is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with two replacement wheels and a clean Michigan title.
Highlights
Older restoration with multiple refurbishments since 2019
455ci V8 with FiTech fuel injection (Dyno tested 507 hp / 571 lb-ft torque)
4-speed manual transmission
Power front disc/rear drum brakes
Refinished in Montero Red with a cloth convertible top
Black patterned vinyl upholstery
Factory Equipment
Blacked-out eggcrate grille
Hood scoop
Stacked quad headlamps
Bucket seats
Power windows
The data plate decodes as:
Date: 04C – Built third week of April 1965
Style: 65-23767 – 1965 Pontiac Le Mans 2-door convertible
Body: PON 8474 – Pontiac assembly No. 8474
Paint: T-6 – Montero Red
Trim: 213-B – Black bucket seats
WX 2LGP – 389 V8 4-barrel, manual transmission, tinted glass, console, remote mirror
5N – GTO Package
45-1 – Black top
The chassis number (237675P266437) decodes as:
2 – Pontiac
37 – Le Mans
67 – 2-door convertible
5 – 1965 model year
P – Pontiac, Michigan, assembly plant
266437 – Sequential production number
Modifications
According to the seller, the following work has been completed since 2004:
Engine
455ci V8 rebuilt and bored .030" over, with:
Tri-Power intake setup
FiTech fuel injection
Ross pistons
Eagle H-beam rods
Custom roller camshaft (LSM)
Return-style fuel system with regulator
All stainless fuel lines
CNC-machined billet 6061 valve covers with Pontiac logo engraving
PRW roller rockers
Extrude-honed exhaust manifolds
2.5” stainless exhaust with X-pipe
Chassis & Drivetrain
M22X 4-speed manual transmission, 2.98 first gear
3.08 rear differential gear ratio
McLeod twin disc clutch
Rebuilt Hurst shifter
Exterior
Refinished in Montero Red
Convertible top upgraded to premium cloth
Rechromed front and rear bumpers
Refinished stainless steel trim pieces
Converted to LED headlights
Pontiac GTO 6.5 Liter fender badges
Interior
Reupholstered black patterned vinyl
Rechromed center console
Replaced door trim panels, dash pad, and glass
TrackIM GPS tracking
Innovate digital air-fuel mixture gauge
AutoMeter Sport-Comp gauge cluster (volts, water temperature, oil pressure)
Aurora stereo and MP3 player
Brakes/Suspension/Wheels/Tires
Front disc brake conversion
Vacuum pump for brake booster
Boxed rear control arms + sway bar
15" Vision “Hurst Dazzler” wheels with red line tires
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Red line on passenger front tire is scuffed
Ownership History
The seller of this 1965 Pontiac Le Mans GTO Convertible has owned it for more than 20 years.
Included Items
Pontiac floor mats
Pontiac trunk mat
Spare tire with cover
2 Dazzler replacement wheels
1965 Delco Radio handbook
Pontiac Musclecar Performance 1955–1979 reference book
3-ring binder with user/ownership information
2020 Autorama show placard
Dyno sheets
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.