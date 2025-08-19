455-Powered 1965 Pontiac GTO Convertible 4-Speed

No reserve
8 days
$67,500
455-Powered 1965 Pontiac GTO Convertible 4-Speed
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All photos (222)

Ending Thu, Jul 02 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN237675P266437
Mileage indicated19,700 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine455ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorMontero Red
Interior colorBlack

Addenda and errata

  • Photos from the Detroit Autorama have been added to the gallery.

Video gallery

1965 Pontiac GTO Exterior Walk Around
Play
1965 Pontiac GTO Open Walk Around
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1965 Pontiac GTO Close Up Open Walk Around
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1965 Pontiac GTO Start Up & Idle
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1965 Pontiac GTO Walk Around & Idle
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1965 Pontiac GTO Functioning Convertible Top
All videos (9)

Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

After the runaway success of the 1964 car, Pontiac made sure the GTO would not be a one-hit wonder. Advertising guru Jim Wangers, the “Godfather of the GTO,” wrote in his autobiography: “For the GTO, all the things that should have been done to the 1964 cars were done to the 1965.” The owner of this one carried that theme even further.

Over the last 20-plus years, the car has been modified with a bored-over 455ci V8 fitted with a Tri-Power intake, FiTech fuel injection, Ross pistons, Eagle H-beam rods, a custom roller camshaft, KRE aluminum cylinder heads, a stainless steel exhaust, and an upgraded fuel system with stainless steel lines. The engine was Dyno tested in 2023 at 507 horsepower and 571 lb-ft. of torque.

An M22X 4-speed manual transmission with a McLeod twin-disc clutch and a Hurst shifter sends power to the rear wheels. Additionally, the car has been fitted with front disc brakes with power assistance, boxed rear control arms, a sway bar, 15" alloy wheels, and LED lighting, as well as additional modifications described below.

The car wears Montero Red paint with a black fabric top over black patterned vinyl upholstery, and it is equipped with an aftermarket audio system. The seller notes that the front and rear bumpers have been rechromed.

This modified 1965 Pontiac Le Mans GTO Convertible is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with two replacement wheels and a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

  • Older restoration with multiple refurbishments since 2019

  • 455ci V8 with FiTech fuel injection (Dyno tested 507 hp / 571 lb-ft torque)

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Power front disc/rear drum brakes

  • Refinished in Montero Red with a cloth convertible top

  • Black patterned vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Blacked-out eggcrate grille

  • Hood scoop

  • Stacked quad headlamps

  • Bucket seats

  • Power windows

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Date: 04C – Built third week of April 1965

    • Style: 65-23767 – 1965 Pontiac Le Mans 2-door convertible

    • Body: PON 8474 – Pontiac assembly No. 8474

    • Paint: T-6 – Montero Red

    • Trim: 213-B – Black bucket seats

    • WX 2LGP – 389 V8 4-barrel, manual transmission, tinted glass, console, remote mirror

    • 5N – GTO Package

    • 45-1 – Black top

  • The chassis number (237675P266437) decodes as:

    • 2 – Pontiac

    • 37 – Le Mans

    • 67 – 2-door convertible

    • 5 – 1965 model year

    • P – Pontiac, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 266437 – Sequential production number

Modifications

According to the seller, the following work has been completed since 2004:

Engine

  • 455ci V8 rebuilt and bored .030" over, with:

    • Tri-Power intake setup

    • FiTech fuel injection

    • Ross pistons

    • Eagle H-beam rods

    • Custom roller camshaft (LSM)

    • Return-style fuel system with regulator

    • All stainless fuel lines

    • CNC-machined billet 6061 valve covers with Pontiac logo engraving

  • PRW roller rockers

  • Extrude-honed exhaust manifolds

  • 2.5” stainless exhaust with X-pipe

Chassis & Drivetrain

  • M22X 4-speed manual transmission, 2.98 first gear

  • 3.08 rear differential gear ratio

  • McLeod twin disc clutch

  • Rebuilt Hurst shifter

Exterior

  • Refinished in Montero Red

  • Convertible top upgraded to premium cloth

  • Rechromed front and rear bumpers

  • Refinished stainless steel trim pieces

  • Converted to LED headlights

  • Pontiac GTO 6.5 Liter fender badges

Interior

  • Reupholstered black patterned vinyl

  • Rechromed center console

  • Replaced door trim panels, dash pad, and glass

  • TrackIM GPS tracking

  • Innovate digital air-fuel mixture gauge

  • AutoMeter Sport-Comp gauge cluster (volts, water temperature, oil pressure)

  • Aurora stereo and MP3 player

Brakes/Suspension/Wheels/Tires

  • Front disc brake conversion

  • Vacuum pump for brake booster

  • Boxed rear control arms + sway bar

  • 15" Vision “Hurst Dazzler” wheels with red line tires

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

  • Red line on passenger front tire is scuffed

Ownership History

The seller of this 1965 Pontiac Le Mans GTO Convertible has owned it for more than 20 years.

Included Items

  • Pontiac floor mats

  • Pontiac trunk mat

  • Spare tire with cover

  • 2 Dazzler replacement wheels

  • 1965 Delco Radio handbook

  • Pontiac Musclecar Performance 1955–1979 reference book

  • 3-ring binder with user/ownership information

  • 2020 Autorama show placard

  • Dyno sheets

Additional documents

Receipts: 1965 Pontiac GTO Convertible

Dyno Sheets: 1965 Pontiac GTO Convertible

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

455-Powered 1965 Pontiac GTO Convertible 4-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
DM_68icf7
DM_68icf7
$67,500
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndingThu, Jul 02 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids14
Views7,838
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