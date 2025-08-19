Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

After the runaway success of the 1964 car, Pontiac made sure the GTO would not be a one-hit wonder. Advertising guru Jim Wangers, the “Godfather of the GTO,” wrote in his autobiography: “For the GTO, all the things that should have been done to the 1964 cars were done to the 1965.” The owner of this one carried that theme even further.

Over the last 20-plus years, the car has been modified with a bored-over 455ci V8 fitted with a Tri-Power intake, FiTech fuel injection, Ross pistons, Eagle H-beam rods, a custom roller camshaft, KRE aluminum cylinder heads, a stainless steel exhaust, and an upgraded fuel system with stainless steel lines. The engine was Dyno tested in 2023 at 507 horsepower and 571 lb-ft. of torque.

An M22X 4-speed manual transmission with a McLeod twin-disc clutch and a Hurst shifter sends power to the rear wheels. Additionally, the car has been fitted with front disc brakes with power assistance, boxed rear control arms, a sway bar, 15" alloy wheels, and LED lighting, as well as additional modifications described below.

The car wears Montero Red paint with a black fabric top over black patterned vinyl upholstery, and it is equipped with an aftermarket audio system. The seller notes that the front and rear bumpers have been rechromed.

This modified 1965 Pontiac Le Mans GTO Convertible is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with two replacement wheels and a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

Older restoration with multiple refurbishments since 2019

455ci V8 with FiTech fuel injection (Dyno tested 507 hp / 571 lb-ft torque)

4-speed manual transmission

Power front disc/rear drum brakes

Refinished in Montero Red with a cloth convertible top

Black patterned vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

Blacked-out eggcrate grille

Hood scoop

Stacked quad headlamps

Bucket seats

Power windows

The data plate decodes as: Date: 04C – Built third week of April 1965 Style: 65-23767 – 1965 Pontiac Le Mans 2-door convertible Body: PON 8474 – Pontiac assembly No. 8474 Paint: T-6 – Montero Red Trim: 213-B – Black bucket seats WX 2LGP – 389 V8 4-barrel, manual transmission, tinted glass, console, remote mirror 5N – GTO Package 45-1 – Black top

The chassis number (237675P266437) decodes as: 2 – Pontiac 37 – Le Mans 67 – 2-door convertible 5 – 1965 model year P – Pontiac, Michigan, assembly plant 266437 – Sequential production number



Modifications

According to the seller, the following work has been completed since 2004:

Engine

455ci V8 rebuilt and bored .030" over, with: Tri-Power intake setup FiTech fuel injection Ross pistons Eagle H-beam rods Custom roller camshaft (LSM) Return-style fuel system with regulator All stainless fuel lines CNC-machined billet 6061 valve covers with Pontiac logo engraving

PRW roller rockers

Extrude-honed exhaust manifolds

2.5” stainless exhaust with X-pipe

Chassis & Drivetrain

M22X 4-speed manual transmission, 2.98 first gear

3.08 rear differential gear ratio

McLeod twin disc clutch

Rebuilt Hurst shifter

Exterior

Refinished in Montero Red

Convertible top upgraded to premium cloth

Rechromed front and rear bumpers

Refinished stainless steel trim pieces

Converted to LED headlights

Pontiac GTO 6.5 Liter fender badges

Interior

Reupholstered black patterned vinyl

Rechromed center console

Replaced door trim panels, dash pad, and glass

TrackIM GPS tracking

Innovate digital air-fuel mixture gauge

AutoMeter Sport-Comp gauge cluster (volts, water temperature, oil pressure)

Aurora stereo and MP3 player

Brakes/Suspension/Wheels/Tires

Front disc brake conversion

Vacuum pump for brake booster

Boxed rear control arms + sway bar

15" Vision “Hurst Dazzler” wheels with red line tires

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Red line on passenger front tire is scuffed

Ownership History

The seller of this 1965 Pontiac Le Mans GTO Convertible has owned it for more than 20 years.

Included Items