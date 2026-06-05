1965 Ford Thunderbird Convertible
Ended Jun 05, 2026 at 7:06 PM UTC
Addenda and errata
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Description
OFFERED AT NO RESERVE
Part of the fourth generation, the 1965 Thunderbird — Ford’s “personal luxury car” — continued the shift away from its early sportscar roots toward a more refined, comfort‑focused cruiser. With its long, sculpted body, formal roofline, and bold front grille, the ’65 model captured the confident, upscale styling of mid‑1960s America.
Under the hood, a 390ci V8 delivered smooth, effortless power, paired with an automatic transmission. Available as a hardtop coupe or convertible, the car offered front disc brakes and Ford’s signature sequential rear turn signals, highlighting its blend of innovation and luxury.
First delivered to Metke Ford of Bellevue, Washington, this ’65 drop top has been refinished in its correct Pastel Yellow with a black convertible top over black vinyl upholstery with Thunderbird logos on the seat backs. Additional features include fender skirts, tinted glass, power windows and door locks, remote-control exterior mirrors, AM/FM radio with power antenna, and Nexen whitewall tires.
This 1965 Ford Thunderbird Convertible is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist at no reserve with an owner’s manual, spare parts, and a clean Arizona title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Refinished in Pastel Yellow (G) with black canvas convertible top
Black vinyl (26) upholstery
390ci V8 engine with four-barrel carburetor rated at 300 hp
Cruise-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission
Factory Equipment
Fender skirts
Deluxe wheel covers
Tinted glass
Tilt-Away steering wheel
Power windows, locks, and antenna
Remote-control mirrors
Center console
Clock
AM/FM pushbutton radio
The data plate decodes as:
Body: 76A – 2-door convertible
Color: G – Pastel Yellow
Trim: 26 – Black vinyl
Date: 18C – Built 18 March 1965
DSO: 74 – Seattle, Washington, District Sales Office
Axle: 1 – 3.00:1 rear axle ratio
Trans: 4 – Cruise-O-Matic transmission
The chassis number (5Y85Z153303) decodes as:
5 – 1965 model year
Y – Wixom, Michigan, assembly plant
85 – Thunderbird 2-door convertible
Z – 390ci V8 4-bbl
153303 – Sequential production number
Service & Documentation
February 2026: Front shocks replaced, oil/filter changed, and chassis lubed
February 2025: Voltage regulator installed
November 2024: Front end alignment, battery replaced, Nexen whitewall tires installed in rear
June 2024: Carburetor rebuilt
April 2024: Replaced lower ball joint, lower control arm bushings, tie rods, front coil spring insulators, and front and rear shocks
November 2022: Nexen whitewall tires installed in front
2019: Hartz convertible top installed
Known Imperfections
Paint chips on front near passenger headlights
Bubbling paint
Passenger sun visor is split along the seam
Scratches on interior door chrome and seat backs
Oil pressure gauge reads incorrectly
Ownership History
The Arizona seller of this 1965 Ford Thunderbird Convertible purchased it five years ago from RH Motorcars in Ohio. The previous owner, from Georgia, bought it from a local estate with low-30k mileage, which he believed to be original (it now shows 44,134 miles). The owner and his friend performed some work on the car, including repainting it in its original color, and it was shown around the Atlanta area. The Thunderbird was judged at the 2016 VTCI Regional in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where it earned 292 out of 300 points and was awarded first place in the Primary Division.
According to the build sheet, the car was sold new at Metke Ford Motors in Bellevue, Washington, in March 1965.
Included Items
Rubber floor mats
Owner’s manual
Car cover
Battery charger
“Thunderbird Parking Only” sign
Miscellaneous spare parts, including:
Convertible top frame/mechanism parts
Thunderbird chrome trim panel
Hubcap
Driver and passenger exterior mirrors
2X convertible top latches (new)
Chrome oil filler cap (new)
Key blanks (new)
Additional Information
The original Ford build sheet and judging sheet from the 2016 Vintage Thunderbird Club International (VTCI) regional event in Chattanooga, Tennessee, have been lost, however photos were taken of those documents, and the images are in the gallery.
A Broad Arrow Representative is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this vehicle. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Frank Malefors Phone: 602.488.7888 Email: fmalefors@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.