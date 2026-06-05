Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

Part of the fourth generation, the 1965 Thunderbird — Ford’s “personal luxury car” — continued the shift away from its early sportscar roots toward a more refined, comfort‑focused cruiser. With its long, sculpted body, formal roofline, and bold front grille, the ’65 model captured the confident, upscale styling of mid‑1960s America.

Under the hood, a 390ci V8 delivered smooth, effortless power, paired with an automatic transmission. Available as a hardtop coupe or convertible, the car offered front disc brakes and Ford’s signature sequential rear turn signals, highlighting its blend of innovation and luxury.

First delivered to Metke Ford of Bellevue, Washington, this ’65 drop top has been refinished in its correct Pastel Yellow with a black convertible top over black vinyl upholstery with Thunderbird logos on the seat backs. Additional features include fender skirts, tinted glass, power windows and door locks, remote-control exterior mirrors, AM/FM radio with power antenna, and Nexen whitewall tires.

This 1965 Ford Thunderbird Convertible is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist at no reserve with an owner’s manual, spare parts, and a clean Arizona title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Refinished in Pastel Yellow (G) with black canvas convertible top

Black vinyl (26) upholstery

390ci V8 engine with four-barrel carburetor rated at 300 hp

Cruise-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

Fender skirts

Deluxe wheel covers

Tinted glass

Tilt-Away steering wheel

Power windows, locks, and antenna

Remote-control mirrors

Center console

Clock

AM/FM pushbutton radio

The data plate decodes as: Body: 76A – 2-door convertible Color: G – Pastel Yellow Trim: 26 – Black vinyl Date: 18C – Built 18 March 1965 DSO: 74 – Seattle, Washington, District Sales Office Axle: 1 – 3.00:1 rear axle ratio Trans: 4 – Cruise-O-Matic transmission

The chassis number (5Y85Z153303) decodes as: 5 – 1965 model year Y – Wixom, Michigan, assembly plant 85 – Thunderbird 2-door convertible Z – 390ci V8 4-bbl 153303 – Sequential production number



Service & Documentation

February 2026: Front shocks replaced, oil/filter changed, and chassis lubed

February 2025: Voltage regulator installed

November 2024: Front end alignment, battery replaced, Nexen whitewall tires installed in rear

June 2024: Carburetor rebuilt

April 2024: Replaced lower ball joint, lower control arm bushings, tie rods, front coil spring insulators, and front and rear shocks

November 2022: Nexen whitewall tires installed in front

2019: Hartz convertible top installed

Known Imperfections

Paint chips on front near passenger headlights

Bubbling paint

Passenger sun visor is split along the seam

Scratches on interior door chrome and seat backs

Oil pressure gauge reads incorrectly

Ownership History

The Arizona seller of this 1965 Ford Thunderbird Convertible purchased it five years ago from RH Motorcars in Ohio. The previous owner, from Georgia, bought it from a local estate with low-30k mileage, which he believed to be original (it now shows 44,134 miles). The owner and his friend performed some work on the car, including repainting it in its original color, and it was shown around the Atlanta area. The Thunderbird was judged at the 2016 VTCI Regional in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where it earned 292 out of 300 points and was awarded first place in the Primary Division.

According to the build sheet, the car was sold new at Metke Ford Motors in Bellevue, Washington, in March 1965.

Included Items

Rubber floor mats

Owner’s manual

Car cover

Battery charger

“Thunderbird Parking Only” sign

Miscellaneous spare parts, including: Convertible top frame/mechanism parts Thunderbird chrome trim panel Hubcap Driver and passenger exterior mirrors 2X convertible top latches (new) Chrome oil filler cap (new) Key blanks (new)



Additional Information

The original Ford build sheet and judging sheet from the 2016 Vintage Thunderbird Club International (VTCI) regional event in Chattanooga, Tennessee, have been lost, however photos were taken of those documents, and the images are in the gallery.

A Broad Arrow Representative is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this vehicle. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Frank Malefors Phone: 602.488.7888 Email: fmalefors@hagerty.com