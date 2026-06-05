Auction ended.

1965 Ford Thunderbird Convertible

No reserve
Sold for on 06/05/26
Result
1965 Ford Thunderbird Convertible
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (194)

Ended Jun 05, 2026 at 7:06 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN5Y85Z153303
Mileage indicated44,200 Miles TMU
LocationPhoenix, Arizona
Engine390ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible

Addenda and errata

  • Please note YouTube videos have been added.

Video gallery

1965 Ford Thunderbird Convertible Walk Around
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1965 Ford Thunderbird Convertible Test Drive
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1965 Ford Thunderbird Convertible Top Operation
Play
1965 Ford Thunderbird Convertible Engine Compartment
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1965 Ford Thunderbird Convertible Interior
Play
1965 Ford Thunderbird Convertible Start Up
All videos (7)

Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

Part of the fourth generation, the 1965 Thunderbird — Ford’s “personal luxury car” — continued the shift away from its early sportscar roots toward a more refined, comfort‑focused cruiser. With its long, sculpted body, formal roofline, and bold front grille, the ’65 model captured the confident, upscale styling of mid‑1960s America.

Under the hood, a 390ci V8 delivered smooth, effortless power, paired with an automatic transmission. Available as a hardtop coupe or convertible, the car offered front disc brakes and Ford’s signature sequential rear turn signals, highlighting its blend of innovation and luxury.

First delivered to Metke Ford of Bellevue, Washington, this ’65 drop top has been refinished in its correct Pastel Yellow with a black convertible top over black vinyl upholstery with Thunderbird logos on the seat backs. Additional features include fender skirts, tinted glass, power windows and door locks, remote-control exterior mirrors, AM/FM radio with power antenna, and Nexen whitewall tires.

This 1965 Ford Thunderbird Convertible is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist at no reserve with an owner’s manual, spare parts, and a clean Arizona title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Refinished in Pastel Yellow (G) with black canvas convertible top

  • Black vinyl (26) upholstery

  • 390ci V8 engine with four-barrel carburetor rated at 300 hp

  • Cruise-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Fender skirts

  • Deluxe wheel covers

  • Tinted glass

  • Tilt-Away steering wheel

  • Power windows, locks, and antenna

  • Remote-control mirrors

  • Center console

  • Clock

  • AM/FM pushbutton radio

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Body: 76A – 2-door convertible

    • Color: G – Pastel Yellow

    • Trim: 26 – Black vinyl

    • Date: 18C – Built 18 March 1965

    • DSO: 74 – Seattle, Washington, District Sales Office

    • Axle: 1 – 3.00:1 rear axle ratio

    • Trans: 4 – Cruise-O-Matic transmission

  • The chassis number (5Y85Z153303) decodes as:

    • 5 – 1965 model year

    • Y – Wixom, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 85 – Thunderbird 2-door convertible

    • Z – 390ci V8 4-bbl

    • 153303 – Sequential production number

Service & Documentation

  • February 2026: Front shocks replaced, oil/filter changed, and chassis lubed

  • February 2025: Voltage regulator installed

  • November 2024: Front end alignment, battery replaced, Nexen whitewall tires installed in rear

  • June 2024: Carburetor rebuilt

  • April 2024: Replaced lower ball joint, lower control arm bushings, tie rods, front coil spring insulators, and front and rear shocks

  • November 2022: Nexen whitewall tires installed in front

  • 2019: Hartz convertible top installed

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chips on front near passenger headlights

  • Bubbling paint

  • Passenger sun visor is split along the seam

  • Scratches on interior door chrome and seat backs

  • Oil pressure gauge reads incorrectly

Ownership History

The Arizona seller of this 1965 Ford Thunderbird Convertible purchased it five years ago from RH Motorcars in Ohio. The previous owner, from Georgia, bought it from a local estate with low-30k mileage, which he believed to be original (it now shows 44,134 miles). The owner and his friend performed some work on the car, including repainting it in its original color, and it was shown around the Atlanta area. The Thunderbird was judged at the 2016 VTCI Regional in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where it earned 292 out of 300 points and was awarded first place in the Primary Division.

According to the build sheet, the car was sold new at Metke Ford Motors in Bellevue, Washington, in March 1965.

Included Items

  • Rubber floor mats

  • Owner’s manual

  • Car cover

  • Battery charger

  • “Thunderbird Parking Only” sign

  • Miscellaneous spare parts, including:

    • Convertible top frame/mechanism parts

    • Thunderbird chrome trim panel

    • Hubcap

    • Driver and passenger exterior mirrors

    • 2X convertible top latches (new)

    • Chrome oil filler cap (new)

    • Key blanks (new)

Additional Information

The original Ford build sheet and judging sheet from the 2016 Vintage Thunderbird Club International (VTCI) regional event in Chattanooga, Tennessee, have been lost, however photos were taken of those documents, and the images are in the gallery.

A Broad Arrow Representative is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this vehicle. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Frank Malefors Phone: 602.488.7888 Email: fmalefors@hagerty.com

Additional documents

1965 Ford Thunderbird Additional Documents

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1965 Ford Thunderbird Convertible · No reserve

Sold to
URthe1Bab
URthe1Bab
$38,520
Seller
FrankMalefors
FrankMalefors
EndedJun 05, 2026 at 7:06 PM UTC
Bids61
Views15,530
Bids
URthe1Bab's avatar
URthe1Bab
Jun 5 at 7:04 PM
$36,000bid placed 
Hoopie's avatar
Hoopie
Jun 5 at 7:02 PM
$35,000bid placed 
URthe1Bab's avatar
URthe1Bab
Jun 5 at 7:00 PM
$34,750bid placed 
Hoopie's avatar
Hoopie
Jun 5 at 6:58 PM
$34,250bid placed 
URthe1Bab's avatar
URthe1Bab
Jun 5 at 6:56 PM
$34,000bid placed 

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