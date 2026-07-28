Auction ended.

289-Powered 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe

No reserve
Sold for on 07/28/26
Result
289-Powered 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe
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Ended Jul 28, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN5T07T175091
Mileage indicated800 Miles TMU
LocationSavannah, Georgia
Engine289ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorWimbledon White
Interior colorBlack

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1965 Ford Mustang Coupe Highlights
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1965 Ford Mustang marked the first full production year of Ford’s revolutionary pony car. Introduced in April 1964, the Mustang created an entirely new market segment — affordable, sporty cars with long hoods and short decks.

Built on the compact Falcon platform, the Mustang featured a wide range of options, including hardtop coupe, fastback, and convertible models, as well as engines ranging from inline-sixes to V8s.

This ’65 Hardtop Coupe was built at Ford's Metuchen, New Jersey, assembly plant, where it was painted Wimbledon White and initially fitted with a 200ci inline-six. It has since been modified with a carbureted 289ci V8, which delivers power to the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission. The car has been fitted with a Flaming River rack-and-pinion steering setup as well as an aluminum radiator, an aftermarket carburetor and intake manifold, FlowMaster exhaust components, and power-assisted brakes.

Additional features include blue Le Mans stripes and matching rocker panel stripes, chrome 15 American Racing wheels, Dakota digital instrumentation, and a Bluetooth head unit.

This 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist at no reserve with a car cover and a clean Georgia title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

  • 289ci V8 engine

  • Cruise-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Wimbledon White with Blue Le Mans stripes and rocker stripes

  • Black Pony upholstery

  • Bluetooth head unit

Equipment

  • Mustang grille with running horse emblem

  • Chrome bumpers

  • Wood-rimmed, 3-spoke steering wheel

  • Power assisted steering

  • Center console

  • Pony interior trim

  • The chassis number (5T07T175091) decodes as:

    • 5 – 1965 model year

    • T – Metuchen, New Jersey, assembly plant

    • 07 – 2-door hardtop coupe

    • T – 200ci inline-six engine (now 289 V8)

    • 175091 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • 289ci V8 engine

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Aftermarket carburetor and intake manifold

  • FlowMaster exhaust components

  • Blue LeMans stripes and rocker panel stripes

  • Flaming River rack-and-pinion steering

  • 15” American Racing chrome wheels

  • Power-assisted brakes

  • Dakota gauges with digital odometer and clock

  • AM/FM/Bluetooth digital radio

  • Under-dash air-conditioning unit

Service & Documentation

  • BFGoodrich Radial T/A white letter tires (2021 date codes in front, 2014 rear)

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws, noted in the provided photos

  • Dents on passenger side rear window trim

  • Pitting on underside of exhaust tips

  • Rust, dents, and scuffs on underside

  • Rear BFGoodrich tires are over 10 years old

  • Driver’s door vinyl trim insert is loose

Ownership History

The seller of this 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe titled it in August 2022.

Included Items

  • Carpeted floor mats

  • Spare tire with cover

  • Car cover

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Representative is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this vehicle. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Tim Rollinger Phone: 912.596.2099 Email: trollinger@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Receipts: 289-Powered 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

289-Powered 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
AA_ueqz1a
AA_ueqz1a
$28,890
Seller
Tim_Rollinger
Tim_Rollinger
EndedJul 28, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids22
Views17,304

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