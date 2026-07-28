Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1965 Ford Mustang marked the first full production year of Ford’s revolutionary pony car. Introduced in April 1964, the Mustang created an entirely new market segment — affordable, sporty cars with long hoods and short decks.

Built on the compact Falcon platform, the Mustang featured a wide range of options, including hardtop coupe, fastback, and convertible models, as well as engines ranging from inline-sixes to V8s.

This ’65 Hardtop Coupe was built at Ford's Metuchen, New Jersey, assembly plant, where it was painted Wimbledon White and initially fitted with a 200ci inline-six. It has since been modified with a carbureted 289ci V8, which delivers power to the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission. The car has been fitted with a Flaming River rack-and-pinion steering setup as well as an aluminum radiator, an aftermarket carburetor and intake manifold, FlowMaster exhaust components, and power-assisted brakes.

Additional features include blue Le Mans stripes and matching rocker panel stripes, chrome 15 ” American Racing wheels, Dakota digital instrumentation, and a Bluetooth head unit.

This 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist at no reserve with a car cover and a clean Georgia title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

289ci V8 engine

Cruise-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Wimbledon White with Blue Le Mans stripes and rocker stripes

Black Pony upholstery

Bluetooth head unit

Equipment

Mustang grille with running horse emblem

Chrome bumpers

Wood-rimmed, 3-spoke steering wheel

Power assisted steering

Center console

Pony interior trim

The chassis number (5T07T175091) decodes as: 5 – 1965 model year T – Metuchen, New Jersey, assembly plant 07 – 2-door hardtop coupe T – 200ci inline-six engine (now 289 V8) 175091 – Sequential production number



Modifications

289ci V8 engine

Aluminum radiator

Aftermarket carburetor and intake manifold

FlowMaster exhaust components

Blue LeMans stripes and rocker panel stripes

Flaming River rack-and-pinion steering

15” American Racing chrome wheels

Power-assisted brakes

Dakota gauges with digital odometer and clock

AM/FM/Bluetooth digital radio

Under-dash air-conditioning unit

Service & Documentation

BFGoodrich Radial T/A white letter tires (2021 date codes in front, 2014 rear)

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws, noted in the provided photos

Dents on passenger side rear window trim

Pitting on underside of exhaust tips

Rust, dents, and scuffs on underside

Rear BFGoodrich tires are over 10 years old

Driver’s door vinyl trim insert is loose

Ownership History

The seller of this 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe titled it in August 2022.

Included Items

Carpeted floor mats

Spare tire with cover

Car cover

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Representative is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this vehicle. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Tim Rollinger Phone: 912.596.2099 Email: trollinger@hagerty.com