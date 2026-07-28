289-Powered 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe
Ended Jul 28, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1965 Ford Mustang marked the first full production year of Ford’s revolutionary pony car. Introduced in April 1964, the Mustang created an entirely new market segment — affordable, sporty cars with long hoods and short decks.
Built on the compact Falcon platform, the Mustang featured a wide range of options, including hardtop coupe, fastback, and convertible models, as well as engines ranging from inline-sixes to V8s.
This ’65 Hardtop Coupe was built at Ford's Metuchen, New Jersey, assembly plant, where it was painted Wimbledon White and initially fitted with a 200ci inline-six. It has since been modified with a carbureted 289ci V8, which delivers power to the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission. The car has been fitted with a Flaming River rack-and-pinion steering setup as well as an aluminum radiator, an aftermarket carburetor and intake manifold, FlowMaster exhaust components, and power-assisted brakes.
Additional features include blue Le Mans stripes and matching rocker panel stripes, chrome 15” American Racing wheels, Dakota digital instrumentation, and a Bluetooth head unit.
This 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist at no reserve with a car cover and a clean Georgia title in the owner’s name.
Highlights
289ci V8 engine
Cruise-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Wimbledon White with Blue Le Mans stripes and rocker stripes
Black Pony upholstery
Bluetooth head unit
Equipment
Mustang grille with running horse emblem
Chrome bumpers
Wood-rimmed, 3-spoke steering wheel
Power assisted steering
Center console
Pony interior trim
The chassis number (5T07T175091) decodes as:
5 – 1965 model year
T – Metuchen, New Jersey, assembly plant
07 – 2-door hardtop coupe
T – 200ci inline-six engine (now 289 V8)
175091 – Sequential production number
Modifications
289ci V8 engine
Aluminum radiator
Aftermarket carburetor and intake manifold
FlowMaster exhaust components
Blue LeMans stripes and rocker panel stripes
Flaming River rack-and-pinion steering
15” American Racing chrome wheels
Power-assisted brakes
Dakota gauges with digital odometer and clock
AM/FM/Bluetooth digital radio
Under-dash air-conditioning unit
Service & Documentation
BFGoodrich Radial T/A white letter tires (2021 date codes in front, 2014 rear)
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws, noted in the provided photos
Dents on passenger side rear window trim
Pitting on underside of exhaust tips
Rust, dents, and scuffs on underside
Rear BFGoodrich tires are over 10 years old
Driver’s door vinyl trim insert is loose
Ownership History
The seller of this 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe titled it in August 2022.
Included Items
Carpeted floor mats
Spare tire with cover
Car cover
Additional Information
A Broad Arrow Representative is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this vehicle. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Tim Rollinger Phone: 912.596.2099 Email: trollinger@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.