Auction ended.

426 Max Wedge-Powered 1963 Plymouth Belvedere

Bid to $27,000 on 07/13/26
Result
426 Max Wedge-Powered 1963 Plymouth Belvedere
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (80)

Ended Jul 13, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN3235131850
Mileage indicated73,850 Miles TMU
LocationBuellton, California
Engine440ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorMedium Metallic
Interior colorBlue

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote

Video gallery

426 Max Wedge-Powered 1963 Plymouth Belvedere Cold Start
Play
426 Max Wedge-Powered 1963 Plymouth Belvedere Idling
Play
426 Max Wedge-Powered 1963 Plymouth Belvedere Walk Around
Play

Description

In the early 1960s, drag racing’s spotlight fell on Top Stock Eliminator, where large Super Stock fields battled and by 1963 Dodges and Plymouths often led. Their advantage centered on the 426 Max Wedge, offered in 415-horsepower street/strip and 425-horsepower race versions with high compression, dual Carter carburetors, and a cross-ram intake. Installed in lighter unit-body cars, these engines delivered superior power-to-weight performance.

Chrysler racers favored the durable A727 TorqueFlite automatic with push button gear selector for better traction and faster shifts. Importantly, these proven combinations were available to customers making 1963 Plymouths formidable competitors.

This Belvedere was built at automaker's Los Angeles plant in January 1963. It has been modified with an RB 440ci V-8 Wedge engine with a date code of May 7, 1966. In the style of a Super Stock racer, the engine features an aluminum Max Wedge Cross Ram intake with twin Carter 750-cfm carburetors, and the car is equipped with a 727 TorqueFlite automatic transmission with push button gear selector. In a further detail nod, the hood features the signature Max Wedge scoop.

This 426 Max Wedge-Powered 1963 Plymouth Belvedere is now offered by the executor of the late owner's estate with an owner's manual and a clean California title.

Highlights

  • Reimagined in the spirit of the Max Wedge Super Stock racers

  • Resprayed in Medium Metallic Blue paint

  • Original bench seat Blue vinyl and cloth interior with Gold piping

  • 1966-code Mopar RB 440ci V-8 Wedge

  • 727 TorqueFlite automatic transmission

  • Push button gear selector

Factory Equipment

  • Push button gear selector

  • 8-3/4 inch rear end

  • Bench seat interior

  • Steel wheels with dog-dish hubcaps

  • The Body Plate decodes as:

    • SO: Shipping Order # 01/21 – Planned Delivery Date

    • NUMBER: Production Sequence – 7096

    • BDY: Body Style 321 – Belvedere 2-door sedan

    • TRM: Trim Color 321 – Blue cloth and vinyl

    • PNT: Lower and Upper Body Color DD1 – Medium Metallic Blue

  • The chassis number (3235131850) decodes as:

    • 3 – Plymouth V8

    • 2 – Belvedere

    • 3 – 1963 Model Year

    • 5 – Los Angeles, California, assembly plant

    • 131850 – Production number

Modifications

  • Exterior

    • Super Stock hood

  • Interior

    • Aftermarket tachometer

  • Engine

    • Mopar RB 440ci V-8 Wedge

    • Engine block casting 2536430 with date code of May 7, 1966

    • 426 cylinder heads

    • 426 polished aluminum Max Wedge Cross Ram intakes

    • Headers

    • Balanced steel crank

    • Clevite P-Series main bearings MS877P10

    • Clevite Mahle connecting rod bearings CB527P10

    • TRW .030 bored over pistons 7025P with floating pins for 10.5:1 ratio

    • JE pistons Premium Race Series piston rings J100F8-4350-5

    • ISKY Racing Cam with RR-660 roller 165166

    • Valve lift .660 valve lash hot .028 duration 324 degreens at .50 Lobe center 108 degrees

    • Dual 4-barrel Carter 750 CFM carburetors

    • Dual Flowmaster exhaust

    • Fuel pressure gauge braided stainless steel fuel line

    • 727 Torqueflite automatic transmission

  • Brakes/Suspension

    • 15-inch painted wheels with dog-dish wheels

    • Nitto Extreme Drag Radials on the rear

Known Imperfections

  • Wear on interior sun visors.

Ownership History

This 1963 Plymouth Belvedere was acquired in its present condition in 2022 from a speed shop located in Northern California. The car is now offered on behalf of the estate of its late owner.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual

Additional Information

The seller states, “This car is immaculate. Originally built in Los Angeles in 1963. Mopar RB 440 Ci V-8 Wedge engine block casting 2536430 width date code of 5/7/1966. Medium metallic blue paint to match the original interior bench seat blue vinyl and cloth.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

426 Max Wedge-Powered 1963 Plymouth Belvedere

Last bid
DL_vedlds
DL_vedlds
$27,000
Seller
KTC
KTC
EndedJul 13, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids27
Views11,630

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

DL_vedlds' avatar
DL_vedlds
Jul 13 at 6:18 PM
$27,000bid placed 
WA_tdojz2's avatar
WA_tdojz2
Jul 13 at 6:17 PM
$26,500bid placed 
Sue1965's avatar
Sue1965
Jul 13 at 6:16 PM
$25,500bid placed 
ScottCurry_rt2u's avatar
ScottCurry_rt2u
Jul 13 at 6:16 PM
$25,250bid placed 
WA_tdojz2's avatar
WA_tdojz2
Jul 13 at 6:15 PM
$25,000bid placed 
Sue1965's avatar
Sue1965
Jul 13 at 6:14 PM
$23,750bid placed 
DL_vedlds' avatar
DL_vedlds
Jul 13 at 6:13 PM
$23,500bid placed 
Sue1965's avatar
Sue1965
Jul 13 at 6:09 PM
$22,750bid placed 
WA_tdojz2's avatar
WA_tdojz2
Jul 13 at 5:08 PM
$22,500bid placed 
DL_vedlds' avatar
DL_vedlds
Jul 13 at 12:49 AM
$21,000bid placed 
WA_tdojz2's avatar
WA_tdojz2
Jul 12 at 11:49 PM
$19,750bid placed 
DL_vedlds' avatar
DL_vedlds
Jul 12 at 12:08 PM
$18,500bid placed 
GA_0fsg1u's avatar
GA_0fsg1u
Jul 12 at 11:44 AM
$18,000bid placed 
WA_tdojz2's avatar
WA_tdojz2
Jul 11 at 8:31 PM
$16,799bid placed 
GA_0fsg1u's avatar
GA_0fsg1u
Jul 10 at 4:40 PM
$15,000bid placed 
Kenworth5555's avatar
Kenworth5555
Jul 10 at 2:06 PM
$10,750bid placed 
Mac_Motors' avatar
Mac_Motors
Jul 9 at 10:21 PM
$10,500bid placed 
tonkey's avatar
tonkey
Jul 9 at 7:54 PM
$10,250bid placed 
GA_0fsg1u's avatar
GA_0fsg1u
Jul 7 at 1:48 PM
$10,000bid placed 
tcclassiccars' avatar
tcclassiccars
Jul 2 at 2:36 PM
$7,000bid placed 
JackStoffel_vz8h's avatar
JackStoffel_vz8h
Jul 1 at 11:47 PM
$6,321bid placed 
JL_p4v29t's avatar
JL_p4v29t
Jul 1 at 10:43 PM
$6,000bid placed 
tcclassiccars' avatar
tcclassiccars
Jul 1 at 2:53 PM
$5,000bid placed 
DL_vedlds' avatar
DL_vedlds
Jul 1 at 1:59 PM
$2,000bid placed 
CW3Retired's avatar
CW3Retired
Jul 1 at 7:08 AM
$1,500bid placed 
ScottAhrens_hapx's avatar
ScottAhrens_hapx
Jul 1 at 3:34 AM
$200bid placed 
KV_P22RQF's avatar
KV_P22RQF
Jun 30 at 6:47 PM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026