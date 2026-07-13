426 Max Wedge-Powered 1963 Plymouth Belvedere
Ended Jul 13, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
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Description
In the early 1960s, drag racing’s spotlight fell on Top Stock Eliminator, where large Super Stock fields battled and by 1963 Dodges and Plymouths often led. Their advantage centered on the 426 Max Wedge, offered in 415-horsepower street/strip and 425-horsepower race versions with high compression, dual Carter carburetors, and a cross-ram intake. Installed in lighter unit-body cars, these engines delivered superior power-to-weight performance.
Chrysler racers favored the durable A727 TorqueFlite automatic with push button gear selector for better traction and faster shifts. Importantly, these proven combinations were available to customers making 1963 Plymouths formidable competitors.
This Belvedere was built at automaker's Los Angeles plant in January 1963. It has been modified with an RB 440ci V-8 Wedge engine with a date code of May 7, 1966. In the style of a Super Stock racer, the engine features an aluminum Max Wedge Cross Ram intake with twin Carter 750-cfm carburetors, and the car is equipped with a 727 TorqueFlite automatic transmission with push button gear selector. In a further detail nod, the hood features the signature Max Wedge scoop.
This 426 Max Wedge-Powered 1963 Plymouth Belvedere is now offered by the executor of the late owner's estate with an owner's manual and a clean California title.
Highlights
Reimagined in the spirit of the Max Wedge Super Stock racers
Resprayed in Medium Metallic Blue paint
Original bench seat Blue vinyl and cloth interior with Gold piping
1966-code Mopar RB 440ci V-8 Wedge
727 TorqueFlite automatic transmission
Push button gear selector
Factory Equipment
Push button gear selector
8-3/4 inch rear end
Bench seat interior
Steel wheels with dog-dish hubcaps
The Body Plate decodes as:
SO: Shipping Order # 01/21 – Planned Delivery Date
NUMBER: Production Sequence – 7096
BDY: Body Style 321 – Belvedere 2-door sedan
TRM: Trim Color 321 – Blue cloth and vinyl
PNT: Lower and Upper Body Color DD1 – Medium Metallic Blue
The chassis number (3235131850) decodes as:
3 – Plymouth V8
2 – Belvedere
3 – 1963 Model Year
5 – Los Angeles, California, assembly plant
131850 – Production number
Modifications
Exterior
Super Stock hood
Interior
Aftermarket tachometer
Engine
Mopar RB 440ci V-8 Wedge
Engine block casting 2536430 with date code of May 7, 1966
426 cylinder heads
426 polished aluminum Max Wedge Cross Ram intakes
Headers
Balanced steel crank
Clevite P-Series main bearings MS877P10
Clevite Mahle connecting rod bearings CB527P10
TRW .030 bored over pistons 7025P with floating pins for 10.5:1 ratio
JE pistons Premium Race Series piston rings J100F8-4350-5
ISKY Racing Cam with RR-660 roller 165166
Valve lift .660 valve lash hot .028 duration 324 degreens at .50 Lobe center 108 degrees
Dual 4-barrel Carter 750 CFM carburetors
Dual Flowmaster exhaust
Fuel pressure gauge braided stainless steel fuel line
727 Torqueflite automatic transmission
Brakes/Suspension
15-inch painted wheels with dog-dish wheels
Nitto Extreme Drag Radials on the rear
Known Imperfections
Wear on interior sun visors.
Ownership History
This 1963 Plymouth Belvedere was acquired in its present condition in 2022 from a speed shop located in Northern California. The car is now offered on behalf of the estate of its late owner.
Included Items
Owner’s manual
Additional Information
The seller states, “This car is immaculate. Originally built in Los Angeles in 1963. Mopar RB 440 Ci V-8 Wedge engine block casting 2536430 width date code of 5/7/1966. Medium metallic blue paint to match the original interior bench seat blue vinyl and cloth.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.