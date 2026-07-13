Description

In the early 1960s, drag racing’s spotlight fell on Top Stock Eliminator, where large Super Stock fields battled and by 1963 Dodges and Plymouths often led. Their advantage centered on the 426 Max Wedge, offered in 415-horsepower street/strip and 425-horsepower race versions with high compression, dual Carter carburetors, and a cross-ram intake. Installed in lighter unit-body cars, these engines delivered superior power-to-weight performance.

Chrysler racers favored the durable A727 TorqueFlite automatic with push button gear selector for better traction and faster shifts. Importantly, these proven combinations were available to customers making 1963 Plymouths formidable competitors.

This Belvedere was built at automaker's Los Angeles plant in January 1963. It has been modified with an RB 440ci V-8 Wedge engine with a date code of May 7, 1966. In the style of a Super Stock racer, the engine features an aluminum Max Wedge Cross Ram intake with twin Carter 750-cfm carburetors, and the car is equipped with a 727 TorqueFlite automatic transmission with push button gear selector. In a further detail nod, the hood features the signature Max Wedge scoop.

This 426 Max Wedge-Powered 1963 Plymouth Belvedere is now offered by the executor of the late owner's estate with an owner's manual and a clean California title.

Highlights

Reimagined in the spirit of the Max Wedge Super Stock racers

Resprayed in Medium Metallic Blue paint

Original bench seat Blue vinyl and cloth interior with Gold piping

1966-code Mopar RB 440ci V-8 Wedge

727 TorqueFlite automatic transmission

Push button gear selector

Factory Equipment

Push button gear selector

8-3/4 inch rear end

Bench seat interior

Steel wheels with dog-dish hubcaps

The Body Plate decodes as: SO: Shipping Order # 01/21 – Planned Delivery Date NUMBER: Production Sequence – 7096 BDY: Body Style 321 – Belvedere 2-door sedan TRM: Trim Color 321 – Blue cloth and vinyl PNT: Lower and Upper Body Color DD1 – Medium Metallic Blue

The chassis number (3235131850) decodes as: 3 – Plymouth V8 2 – Belvedere 3 – 1963 Model Year 5 – Los Angeles, California, assembly plant 131850 – Production number



Modifications

Exterior Super Stock hood

Interior Aftermarket tachometer

Engine Mopar RB 440ci V-8 Wedge Engine block casting 2536430 with date code of May 7, 1966 426 cylinder heads 426 polished aluminum Max Wedge Cross Ram intakes Headers Balanced steel crank Clevite P-Series main bearings MS877P10 Clevite Mahle connecting rod bearings CB527P10 TRW .030 bored over pistons 7025P with floating pins for 10.5:1 ratio JE pistons Premium Race Series piston rings J100F8-4350-5 ISKY Racing Cam with RR-660 roller 165166 Valve lift .660 valve lash hot .028 duration 324 degreens at .50 Lobe center 108 degrees Dual 4-barrel Carter 750 CFM carburetors Dual Flowmaster exhaust Fuel pressure gauge braided stainless steel fuel line 727 Torqueflite automatic transmission

Brakes/Suspension 15-inch painted wheels with dog-dish wheels Nitto Extreme Drag Radials on the rear



Known Imperfections

Wear on interior sun visors.

Ownership History

This 1963 Plymouth Belvedere was acquired in its present condition in 2022 from a speed shop located in Northern California. The car is now offered on behalf of the estate of its late owner.

Included Items

Owner’s manual

Additional Information

The seller states, “This car is immaculate. Originally built in Los Angeles in 1963. Mopar RB 440 Ci V-8 Wedge engine block casting 2536430 width date code of 5/7/1966. Medium metallic blue paint to match the original interior bench seat blue vinyl and cloth.”