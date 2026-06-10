Auction ended.

1962 Porsche 356B 1600S Cabriolet

Bid to $116,000 on 06/10/26
Result
1962 Porsche 356B 1600S Cabriolet
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Ended Jun 10, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN156623
Mileage indicated24,400 Miles TMU
LocationMount Kisco, New York
Engine1,720cc Flat-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible

Video gallery

1962 Porsche 356B 1600S Cabriolet POV Drive
Play

Description

Produced between 1959 and 1963, the Porsche 356B represented the middle evolution of the original 356 lineage, refining the formula established by the 356A with a more powerful engine range, revised front-end styling, and improved dynamics. The 1600S cabriolet, with its open-air body by Reutter and twin-carbureted Super engine, remains one of the most desirable configurations of the 356B, combining the model's elegant lines with a sportier driving experience.

This example was reportedly purchased US service member through SonAuto of Paris, France, and is said to have remained in his possession until 2006. The Porsche Certificate of Authenticity lists factory colors, serial numbers, and a production completion date of April 10, 1962, and confirms engine stamping 702118.

Prior to the current owner’s acquisition, the car was disassembled, stripped, and repainted in Slate Gray during a 2012 refurbishment. The seller notes the car was originally ordered without a soft top, and a black convertible top was reportedly installed in period. During its last rebuild, the air-cooled flat-four engine was bored to 1,720cc by Porsche specialist Rainer Cooney, and the 4-speed manual transaxle was last overhauled in 2025.

This 1962 Porsche 356B 1600S Cabriolet is now offered in New York on dealer consignment with a silver hardtop, Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, records and service receipts, spare parts, and a clean Connecticut title.

Highlights

  • Reportedly purchased by U.S. service member through SonAuto of Paris, France

  • Refinished in Slate Gray during 2012 refurbishment

  • Interior reupholstered by Meister Restorations Corporation

  • Flat-four engine rebuilt and bored to 1,720cc by Rainer Cooney

  • Porsche Certificate of Authenticity included

  • Metallic Silver removable hardtop included

Factory Equipment

  • 1,600cc flat-four engine

    • Engine stamping 702118 matches the number listed on the Porsche Certificate of Authenticity

  • Four-speed manual transaxle

  • 15” vented steel wheels with Porsche crest hubcaps

  • Front bucket seats with rear jump seats

  • Vent windows

  • Three-spoke steering wheel

  • VDO instrumentation

  • Analog clock

Modifications

  • Black convertible soft top fitted under previous ownership

  • Flat-four rebuilt and bored to 1,720cc by Rainer Cooney

  • Interior reupholstered in red vinyl by Meister Restorations Corporation

  • Blaupunkt Frankfurt AM/FM radio sourced from Wagner Auto Radio in Leverkusen, Germany

  • Front disc brakes

Servicing & Documentation

  • Underbody photos can be viewed in the gallery

  • Refurbishment records and service invoices can be viewed in the gallery. Highlights include the following:

    • 2025: Brake master cylinder reservoir replaced

    • 2024–2025: Transaxle rebuilt, fuel line replaced

    • 2022: Valve adjustment performed, Vredestein Sprint Classic tires installed

    • 2017: Left door repaired and refinished

    • 2012: Full disassembly, strip, and repaint in Slate Gray

    • 2010–2011: Interior refurbishment — seats, dashboard, B-pillars, rear quarter panels re-covered, carpeting replaced

Ownership History

This 1962 Porsche 356B 1600S Cabriolet was reportedly purchased new by a U.S. service member through SonAuto of Paris, France, remaining in his possession until 2006. The current owner subsequently acquired the car following the 2012 refurbishment.

Included Items

  • Porsche Certificate of Authenticity

  • Refurbishment records

  • Service invoices

  • Metallic Silver removable hardtop

  • Original fuel tank

  • Spare upholstery material

  • Coco floor mats

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1962 Porsche 356B 1600S Cabriolet

Last bid
TS_o0rq7m
TS_o0rq7m
$116,000
Seller
HKMotorcars
HKMotorcars
EndedJun 10, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC
Bids29
Views30,132
Bids
TS_o0rq7m's avatar
TS_o0rq7m
Jun 10 at 6:09 PM
$116,000bid placed 
lionpor54's avatar
lionpor54
Jun 10 at 6:09 PM
$115,000bid placed 
TS_o0rq7m's avatar
TS_o0rq7m
Jun 10 at 6:07 PM
$113,000bid placed 
lionpor54's avatar
lionpor54
Jun 10 at 6:06 PM
$111,000bid placed 
TS_o0rq7m's avatar
TS_o0rq7m
Jun 10 at 6:04 PM
$110,000bid placed 

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