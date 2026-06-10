Description

Produced between 1959 and 1963, the Porsche 356B represented the middle evolution of the original 356 lineage, refining the formula established by the 356A with a more powerful engine range, revised front-end styling, and improved dynamics. The 1600S cabriolet, with its open-air body by Reutter and twin-carbureted Super engine, remains one of the most desirable configurations of the 356B, combining the model's elegant lines with a sportier driving experience.

This example was reportedly purchased US service member through SonAuto of Paris, France, and is said to have remained in his possession until 2006. The Porsche Certificate of Authenticity lists factory colors, serial numbers, and a production completion date of April 10, 1962, and confirms engine stamping 702118.

Prior to the current owner’s acquisition, the car was disassembled, stripped, and repainted in Slate Gray during a 2012 refurbishment. The seller notes the car was originally ordered without a soft top, and a black convertible top was reportedly installed in period. During its last rebuild, the air-cooled flat-four engine was bored to 1,720cc by Porsche specialist Rainer Cooney, and the 4-speed manual transaxle was last overhauled in 2025.

This 1962 Porsche 356B 1600S Cabriolet is now offered in New York on dealer consignment with a silver hardtop, Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, records and service receipts, spare parts, and a clean Connecticut title.

Highlights

Reportedly purchased by U.S. service member through SonAuto of Paris, France

Refinished in Slate Gray during 2012 refurbishment

Interior reupholstered by Meister Restorations Corporation

Flat-four engine rebuilt and bored to 1,720cc by Rainer Cooney

Porsche Certificate of Authenticity included

Metallic Silver removable hardtop included

Factory Equipment

1,600cc flat-four engine Engine stamping 702118 matches the number listed on the Porsche Certificate of Authenticity

Four-speed manual transaxle

15” vented steel wheels with Porsche crest hubcaps

Front bucket seats with rear jump seats

Vent windows

Three-spoke steering wheel

VDO instrumentation

Analog clock

Modifications

Black convertible soft top fitted under previous ownership

Flat-four rebuilt and bored to 1,720cc by Rainer Cooney

Interior reupholstered in red vinyl by Meister Restorations Corporation

Blaupunkt Frankfurt AM/FM radio sourced from Wagner Auto Radio in Leverkusen, Germany

Front disc brakes

Servicing & Documentation

Underbody photos can be viewed in the gallery

Refurbishment records and service invoices can be viewed in the gallery. Highlights include the following: 2025: Brake master cylinder reservoir replaced 2024–2025: Transaxle rebuilt, fuel line replaced 2022: Valve adjustment performed, Vredestein Sprint Classic tires installed 2017: Left door repaired and refinished 2012: Full disassembly, strip, and repaint in Slate Gray 2010–2011: Interior refurbishment — seats, dashboard, B-pillars, rear quarter panels re-covered, carpeting replaced



Ownership History

This 1962 Porsche 356B 1600S Cabriolet was reportedly purchased new by a U.S. service member through SonAuto of Paris, France, remaining in his possession until 2006. The current owner subsequently acquired the car following the 2012 refurbishment.

Included Items