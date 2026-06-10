1962 Porsche 356B 1600S Cabriolet
Ended Jun 10, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
Produced between 1959 and 1963, the Porsche 356B represented the middle evolution of the original 356 lineage, refining the formula established by the 356A with a more powerful engine range, revised front-end styling, and improved dynamics. The 1600S cabriolet, with its open-air body by Reutter and twin-carbureted Super engine, remains one of the most desirable configurations of the 356B, combining the model's elegant lines with a sportier driving experience.
This example was reportedly purchased US service member through SonAuto of Paris, France, and is said to have remained in his possession until 2006. The Porsche Certificate of Authenticity lists factory colors, serial numbers, and a production completion date of April 10, 1962, and confirms engine stamping 702118.
Prior to the current owner’s acquisition, the car was disassembled, stripped, and repainted in Slate Gray during a 2012 refurbishment. The seller notes the car was originally ordered without a soft top, and a black convertible top was reportedly installed in period. During its last rebuild, the air-cooled flat-four engine was bored to 1,720cc by Porsche specialist Rainer Cooney, and the 4-speed manual transaxle was last overhauled in 2025.
This 1962 Porsche 356B 1600S Cabriolet is now offered in New York on dealer consignment with a silver hardtop, Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, records and service receipts, spare parts, and a clean Connecticut title.
Highlights
Reportedly purchased by U.S. service member through SonAuto of Paris, France
Refinished in Slate Gray during 2012 refurbishment
Interior reupholstered by Meister Restorations Corporation
Flat-four engine rebuilt and bored to 1,720cc by Rainer Cooney
Porsche Certificate of Authenticity included
Metallic Silver removable hardtop included
Factory Equipment
1,600cc flat-four engine
Engine stamping 702118 matches the number listed on the Porsche Certificate of Authenticity
Four-speed manual transaxle
15” vented steel wheels with Porsche crest hubcaps
Front bucket seats with rear jump seats
Vent windows
Three-spoke steering wheel
VDO instrumentation
Analog clock
Modifications
Black convertible soft top fitted under previous ownership
Flat-four rebuilt and bored to 1,720cc by Rainer Cooney
Interior reupholstered in red vinyl by Meister Restorations Corporation
Blaupunkt Frankfurt AM/FM radio sourced from Wagner Auto Radio in Leverkusen, Germany
Front disc brakes
Servicing & Documentation
Underbody photos can be viewed in the gallery
Refurbishment records and service invoices can be viewed in the gallery. Highlights include the following:
2025: Brake master cylinder reservoir replaced
2024–2025: Transaxle rebuilt, fuel line replaced
2022: Valve adjustment performed, Vredestein Sprint Classic tires installed
2017: Left door repaired and refinished
2012: Full disassembly, strip, and repaint in Slate Gray
2010–2011: Interior refurbishment — seats, dashboard, B-pillars, rear quarter panels re-covered, carpeting replaced
Ownership History
This 1962 Porsche 356B 1600S Cabriolet was reportedly purchased new by a U.S. service member through SonAuto of Paris, France, remaining in his possession until 2006. The current owner subsequently acquired the car following the 2012 refurbishment.
Included Items
Porsche Certificate of Authenticity
Refurbishment records
Service invoices
Metallic Silver removable hardtop
Original fuel tank
Spare upholstery material
Coco floor mats
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