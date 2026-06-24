1962 Little Gem Travel Trailer

No reserve
$2,200
1962 Little Gem Travel Trailer
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All photos (71)

Ending Wed, Jun 24 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN5377
Mileage indicated0 Miles
LocationMarine City, Michigan

Video gallery

1962 Gem Trailer Exterior Walk Around
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1962 Gem Trailer Interior Walk Around
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1962 Gem Trailer Interior Details
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Little Gem travel trailers of the early 1960s embody the compact, lightweight spirit of mid-century camping, designed for easy towing behind period-correct sedans and station wagons. With their distinctive rounded profiles, simple construction, and efficient use of interior space, these trailers have developed a strong following among vintage camping enthusiasts seeking style and usability in equal measure.

This 1962 Little Gem has been refurbished with a period-inspired aesthetic, featuring a two-tone exterior in white over turquoise and a tastefully updated interior. The cabin has been reworked with tongue-and-groove wood paneling and updated kitchenette fixtures.

The Litte Gem offers sleeping accommodations with a lower bed and an upper bunk, and a countertop workspace, a small sink, gas stove, storage cabinetry, and a compact refrigerator.

This 1962 Little Gem travel trailer is now by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

  • Compact, lightweight vintage design

  • Two-tone white and turquoise exterior finish

  • Refurbished wood-paneled interior

  • Integrated kitchenette with sink, stove, and refrigerator

Factory Equipment

  • Steel body construction with rounded profile

  • Single-axle trailer configuration

  • Side entry door with window

  • Basic interior cabinetry

  • Cushioned sleeping accommodations

  • Compact kitchen prep area

  • Interior lighting

Modifications

  • Interior refinished with tongue-and-groove wood paneling

  • Updated cabinetry and storage

  • Updated sink, stove, and refrigerator

Servicing

  • Refurbishment work was completed under prior ownership

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

  • Underbody photos are available in the gallery

  • Scratches, dents, and paint imperfections

  • Wear visible on interior surfaces and cabinetry

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1962 Little Gem Travel Trailer · No reserve

Current bid
JP8806
JP8806
$2,200
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndingWed, Jun 24 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids11
Views5,390
How it works
Bids
JP8806's avatar
JP8806
Jun 24 at 7:47 AM
$2,200bid placed 
BUDAPESTpete's avatar
BUDAPESTpete
Jun 24 at 2:10 AM
$2,100bid placed 
JP8806's avatar
JP8806
Jun 17 at 2:15 PM
$2,000bid placed 
jerryjoe's avatar
jerryjoe
Jun 12 at 4:31 PM
$1,750bid placed 
Forseth's avatar
Forseth
Jun 12 at 4:31 PM
$1,500bid placed 

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