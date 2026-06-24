1962 Little Gem Travel Trailer
Ending Wed, Jun 24 at 6:15 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Little Gem travel trailers of the early 1960s embody the compact, lightweight spirit of mid-century camping, designed for easy towing behind period-correct sedans and station wagons. With their distinctive rounded profiles, simple construction, and efficient use of interior space, these trailers have developed a strong following among vintage camping enthusiasts seeking style and usability in equal measure.
This 1962 Little Gem has been refurbished with a period-inspired aesthetic, featuring a two-tone exterior in white over turquoise and a tastefully updated interior. The cabin has been reworked with tongue-and-groove wood paneling and updated kitchenette fixtures.
The Litte Gem offers sleeping accommodations with a lower bed and an upper bunk, and a countertop workspace, a small sink, gas stove, storage cabinetry, and a compact refrigerator.
This 1962 Little Gem travel trailer is now by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Michigan title.
Highlights
Compact, lightweight vintage design
Two-tone white and turquoise exterior finish
Refurbished wood-paneled interior
Integrated kitchenette with sink, stove, and refrigerator
Factory Equipment
Steel body construction with rounded profile
Single-axle trailer configuration
Side entry door with window
Basic interior cabinetry
Cushioned sleeping accommodations
Compact kitchen prep area
Interior lighting
Modifications
Interior refinished with tongue-and-groove wood paneling
Updated cabinetry and storage
Updated sink, stove, and refrigerator
Servicing
Refurbishment work was completed under prior ownership
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use
Underbody photos are available in the gallery
Scratches, dents, and paint imperfections
Wear visible on interior surfaces and cabinetry
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.