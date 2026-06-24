Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Little Gem travel trailers of the early 1960s embody the compact, lightweight spirit of mid-century camping, designed for easy towing behind period-correct sedans and station wagons. With their distinctive rounded profiles, simple construction, and efficient use of interior space, these trailers have developed a strong following among vintage camping enthusiasts seeking style and usability in equal measure.

This 1962 Little Gem has been refurbished with a period-inspired aesthetic, featuring a two-tone exterior in white over turquoise and a tastefully updated interior. The cabin has been reworked with tongue-and-groove wood paneling and updated kitchenette fixtures.

The Litte Gem offers sleeping accommodations with a lower bed and an upper bunk, and a countertop workspace, a small sink, gas stove, storage cabinetry, and a compact refrigerator.

This 1962 Little Gem travel trailer is now by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

Compact, lightweight vintage design

Two-tone white and turquoise exterior finish

Refurbished wood-paneled interior

Integrated kitchenette with sink, stove, and refrigerator

Factory Equipment

Steel body construction with rounded profile

Single-axle trailer configuration

Side entry door with window

Basic interior cabinetry

Cushioned sleeping accommodations

Compact kitchen prep area

Interior lighting

Modifications

Interior refinished with tongue-and-groove wood paneling

Updated cabinetry and storage

Updated sink, stove, and refrigerator

Servicing

Refurbishment work was completed under prior ownership

Known Imperfections