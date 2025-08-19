30-Years-Owned 1962 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed
Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 6:00 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1962 Chevrolet Corvette marked the final year of the first-generation (C1) Corvette before the Sting Ray debuted in 1963. Introduced with a new 327ci small-block V8, the '62 Corvette offered horsepower ratings ranging from 250 to 360 and manual or automatic transmission.
The fiberglass-bodied roadster retained the classic dual-headlight styling of earlier C1 models but featured a cleaner rear design without the contrasting side coves used on previous years. Standard equipment included vinyl bucket seats, full instrumentation, dual exhaust, and a convertible soft top. A removable fiberglass hardtop was optional.
This example is finished in Roman Red with a color-matched hardtop and a black soft top. Its 15” steel wheels have full covers and are wrapped in Milestar Touring whitewall tires. The sports car’s 327ci V8 is mated to a four-speed manual transmission. Features also include chrome front and rear bumpers, a wraparound windshield, padded dash, tachometer, and an aftermarket AM/FM radio with cassette deck.
This 1962 Chevrolet Corvette, under its current ownership since the 1990s, is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Under current ownership since the 1990s
Finished in Roman Red paint
Color-matched removable hardtop
Black convertible top
Black interior with vinyl-upholstered bucket seats
327ci small-block V8 engine
Four-speed manual transmission
Factory Equipment
Fiberglass body
Chrome front and rear bumpers
Wraparound windshield
15” steel wheels with covers
Padded dash
Full gauge package, including tachometer and speedometer
Heater and defroster
The chassis number (20867S106995) decodes as:
2 – 1962 model year
08 – Corvette
67 – Convertible
S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant
106995 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Panasonic AM/FM radio with cassette deck
Service
Milestar Touring SLE P215/75R15 whitewall tires (2024 date codes)
Known Imperfections
Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage
Rear Corvette badge has condensation
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The current owner of this 1962 Chevrolet Corvette acquired it in the 1990s and reportedly restored it for entry into Autorama.
Included Items
Color-matched removable hardtop
Front license plate surround/bracket assembly
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.