Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1962 Chevrolet Corvette marked the final year of the first-generation (C1) Corvette before the Sting Ray debuted in 1963. Introduced with a new 327ci small-block V8, the '62 Corvette offered horsepower ratings ranging from 250 to 360 and manual or automatic transmission.

The fiberglass-bodied roadster retained the classic dual-headlight styling of earlier C1 models but featured a cleaner rear design without the contrasting side coves used on previous years. Standard equipment included vinyl bucket seats, full instrumentation, dual exhaust, and a convertible soft top. A removable fiberglass hardtop was optional.

This example is finished in Roman Red with a color-matched hardtop and a black soft top. Its 15” steel wheels have full covers and are wrapped in Milestar Touring whitewall tires. The sports car’s 327ci V8 is mated to a four-speed manual transmission. Features also include chrome front and rear bumpers, a wraparound windshield, padded dash, tachometer, and an aftermarket AM/FM radio with cassette deck.

This 1962 Chevrolet Corvette, under its current ownership since the 1990s, is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Under current ownership since the 1990s

Finished in Roman Red paint

Color-matched removable hardtop

Black convertible top

Black interior with vinyl-upholstered bucket seats

327ci small-block V8 engine

Four-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Fiberglass body

Chrome front and rear bumpers ‌

Wraparound windshield

15” steel wheels with covers

Padded dash

Full gauge package, including tachometer and speedometer

Heater and defroster

The chassis number (20867S106995) decodes as: 2 – 1962 model year 08 – Corvette 67 – Convertible S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant 106995 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Panasonic AM/FM radio with cassette deck

Service

Milestar Touring SLE P215/75R15 whitewall tires (2024 date codes)

Known Imperfections

Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

Rear Corvette badge has condensation

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1962 Chevrolet Corvette acquired it in the 1990s and reportedly restored it for entry into Autorama.

Included Items