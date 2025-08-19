30-Years-Owned 1962 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed

No reserve
8 days
$39,750
30-Years-Owned 1962 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed
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Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN20867S106995
Mileage indicated25,700 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine327ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRoman Red
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

30-Years-Owned 1962 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed Exterior Walk Around
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30-Years-Owned 1962 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed Open Walk Around
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30-Years-Owned 1962 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed Start Up
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30-Years-Owned 1962 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed Top Down Walk Around
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30-Years-Owned 1962 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed Driving Off
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30-Years-Owned 1962 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed Reverse & Driving Off
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1962 Chevrolet Corvette marked the final year of the first-generation (C1) Corvette before the Sting Ray debuted in 1963. Introduced with a new 327ci small-block V8, the '62 Corvette offered horsepower ratings ranging from 250 to 360 and manual or automatic transmission.

The fiberglass-bodied roadster retained the classic dual-headlight styling of earlier C1 models but featured a cleaner rear design without the contrasting side coves used on previous years. Standard equipment included vinyl bucket seats, full instrumentation, dual exhaust, and a convertible soft top. A removable fiberglass hardtop was optional.

This example is finished in Roman Red with a color-matched hardtop and a black soft top. Its 15” steel wheels have full covers and are wrapped in Milestar Touring whitewall tires. The sports car’s 327ci V8 is mated to a four-speed manual transmission. Features also include chrome front and rear bumpers, a wraparound windshield, padded dash, tachometer, and an aftermarket AM/FM radio with cassette deck.

This 1962 Chevrolet Corvette, under its current ownership since the 1990s, is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Under current ownership since the 1990s

  • Finished in Roman Red paint

  • Color-matched removable hardtop

  • Black convertible top

  • Black interior with vinyl-upholstered bucket seats

  • 327ci small-block V8 engine

  • Four-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Fiberglass body

  • Chrome front and rear bumpers ‌

  • Wraparound windshield

  • 15” steel wheels with covers

  • Padded dash

  • Full gauge package, including tachometer and speedometer

  • Heater and defroster

  • The chassis number (20867S106995) decodes as:

    • 2 – 1962 model year

    • 08 – Corvette

    • 67 – Convertible

    • S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant

    • 106995 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Panasonic AM/FM radio with cassette deck

Service

  • Milestar Touring SLE P215/75R15 whitewall tires (2024 date codes)

Known Imperfections

  • Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

  • Rear Corvette badge has condensation

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1962 Chevrolet Corvette acquired it in the 1990s and reportedly restored it for entry into Autorama.

Included Items

  • Color-matched removable hardtop

  • Front license plate surround/bracket assembly

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

30-Years-Owned 1962 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
Ttoptin63
Ttoptin63
$39,750
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndingFri, Oct 02 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids16
Views4,033

Comments & bids

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Ttoptin63
Sep 23 at 1:59 PM
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PapaJoe
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