Auction ended.

20-Years-Owned LS3-Powered 1962 Chevrolet Corvette

No reserve
Sold for on 07/10/26
Result
20-Years-Owned LS3-Powered 1962 Chevrolet Corvette
Gallery photo 1
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Ended Jul 10, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN20867S106781
Mileage indicated2,300 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine6.2L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1962 Chevrolet Corvette Restomod Hard-top Exterior Walk Around
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1962 Chevrolet Corvette Restomod Soft-top Exterior Walk Around
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1962 Chevrolet Corvette Restomod Top Down Exterior Walk Around
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1962 Chevrolet Corvette Restomod Open Walk Around
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1962 Chevrolet Corvette Restomod Start Up & Idle
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1962 Chevrolet Corvette Restomod Driving Off
All videos (10)

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1962 Chevrolet Corvette marked the final and most refined year of the first-generation (C1) design, which debuted in 1953.

By ’62, the Corvette had fully matured from an underpowered styling exercise into a true American sports car. It featured a cleaner exterior with the removal of the contrasting side “coves,” giving it a more modern and aggressive look.

This 1962 Corvette Convertible was the recipient of a two-year, frame-off restoration that was completed in 2018. It wears black paint and comes with a black soft top and color-matching removable hardtop, and although the car's 15” chrome wheels may look like the only modification, there is a lot more going on beneath this Corvette’s skin. The current owner installed numerous mods, most notably the installation of an LS3 6.2-liter V8 engine with performance upgrades, mated to a modern 4-speed automatic transmission.

The body was affixed to an Art Morrison Enterprises C1 Corvette GT Sport chassis, and additional modifications include Wilwood 4‑wheel disc brake system with a Bosch Hydroboost power booster, Stainless Works exhaust system with Magnaflow mufflers, and Lokar Performance throttle pedal and shifter.

Inside, this restomod-style ’Vette features a Vintage Air climate-control system, a Classic Instruments gauge cluster with speedometer and tachometer, and classic-looking Wonderbar AM/FM/Bluetooth stereo.

A logbook listing modifications is included with the sale and can be viewed in Additional documents below.

This 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Restomod is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner at no reserve with a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

  • 20 years with the current owner, who performed numerous modifications in 2018

  • LS3 6.2L V8 crate engine with performance upgrades

  • 4L70E 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Refinished in black with black soft top and removable hard top

  • Black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Chrome bumpers

  • Fiberglass body

  • Bucket seats

  • Padded dashboard

  • Dash-mounted rearview mirror

  • The chassis number (20867S106781) decodes as:

    • 2 – 1962 model year

    • 08 – Corvette

    • 67 – Convertible

    • S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant

    • 106781 – Sequential production number

Modifications

The sale includes a logbook showing the car's modifications. It can be found under Additional documents below.

  • Engine:

    • LS3 6.2L V8 crate engine

    • Concept One water pump kit

    • Continental serpentine belt / accessory drive system

    • GM power steering pump

    • Power Master alternator

    • Delco starter

    • LS3 valve covers

    • LS2 thermostat with Concept One cover

    • K&N Engineering air intake and cleaner

    • Camaro headers and exhaust manifold

    • Stainless Works exhaust system

    • Magnaflow mufflers

    • Dewitts radiator

    • Spal/DeWitts cooling fan

    • Gates hoses

    • Billet Specialties overflow tank

    • Carbon fiber dress-up trim

  • Transmission/Driveline:

    • 4L70E 4-speed automatic transmission

    • GM flex plate

    • CCI 36” driveshaft

    • Spicer U-joints

    • Derale Performance transmission cooler

  • Chassis/Suspension/Brakes/Steering/Wheels/Tires:

    • Art Morrison Enterprises (AME) C1 Corvette GT Sport chassis

    • AME triangulated 4‑bar

    • AME upper and lower rear control arms

    • Strange Engineering axles, springs, and shocks

    • Hellwig sway bar

    • Timken wheel bearings

    • Wilwood 4‑wheel disc brake system with hubs, rotors, calipers, pads, and brackets

    • Bosch Hydroboost power booster

    • All Star Performance brake hoses

    • 3/16” stainless steel brake lines

    • Lokar Performance brake cables

    • AEM steering box

    • Prime Line lower steering column bearing

    • 15” chrome wheels

    • Hankook Kinergy PT tires (2019)

  • Interior:

    • Lokar Performance throttle pedal and shifter

    • Vintage Air climate-control system

    • Auto Wire wiring harness

    • Classic Instruments gauge cluster with speedometer and tachometer

    • Retro-style Wonderbar AM/FM/Bluetooth stereo

    • Dynamat sound deadening

    • Reproduction door panels and carpeting

    • Reproduction sun visors

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1962 Chevrolet Corvette restomod purchased it in March 2006.

Included Items

  • Removable hardtop

  • Overhaul logbook, which can be found in Additional Documents below

Additional documents

Build Specs Logbook

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

20-Years-Owned LS3-Powered 1962 Chevrolet Corvette · No reserve

Sold to
strackman
strackman
$111,280
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedJul 10, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids34
Views19,825

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