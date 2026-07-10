Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1962 Chevrolet Corvette marked the final and most refined year of the first-generation (C1) design, which debuted in 1953.

By ’62, the Corvette had fully matured from an underpowered styling exercise into a true American sports car. It featured a cleaner exterior with the removal of the contrasting side “coves,” giving it a more modern and aggressive look.

This 1962 Corvette Convertible was the recipient of a two-year, frame-off restoration that was completed in 2018. It wears black paint and comes with a black soft top and color-matching removable hardtop, and although the car's 15” chrome wheels may look like the only modification, there is a lot more going on beneath this Corvette’s skin. The current owner installed numerous mods, most notably the installation of an LS3 6.2-liter V8 engine with performance upgrades, mated to a modern 4-speed automatic transmission.

The body was affixed to an Art Morrison Enterprises C1 Corvette GT Sport chassis, and additional modifications include Wilwood 4‑wheel disc brake system with a Bosch Hydroboost power booster, Stainless Works exhaust system with Magnaflow mufflers, and Lokar Performance throttle pedal and shifter.

Inside, this restomod-style ’Vette features a Vintage Air climate-control system, a Classic Instruments gauge cluster with speedometer and tachometer, and classic-looking Wonderbar AM/FM/Bluetooth stereo.

A logbook listing modifications is included with the sale and can be viewed in Additional documents below.

This 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Restomod is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner at no reserve with a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

20 years with the current owner, who performed numerous modifications in 2018

LS3 6.2L V8 crate engine with performance upgrades

4L70E 4-speed automatic transmission

Refinished in black with black soft top and removable hard top

Black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

Chrome bumpers

Fiberglass body

Bucket seats

Padded dashboard

Dash-mounted rearview mirror

The chassis number (20867S106781) decodes as: 2 – 1962 model year 08 – Corvette 67 – Convertible S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant 106781 – Sequential production number



Modifications

The sale includes a logbook showing the car's modifications. It can be found under Additional documents below.

Engine: LS3 6.2L V8 crate engine Concept One water pump kit Continental serpentine belt / accessory drive system GM power steering pump Power Master alternator Delco starter LS3 valve covers LS2 thermostat with Concept One cover K&N Engineering air intake and cleaner Camaro headers and exhaust manifold Stainless Works exhaust system Magnaflow mufflers Dewitts radiator Spal/DeWitts cooling fan Gates hoses Billet Specialties overflow tank Carbon fiber dress-up trim

Transmission/Driveline: 4L70E 4-speed automatic transmission GM flex plate CCI 36” driveshaft Spicer U-joints Derale Performance transmission cooler

Chassis/Suspension/Brakes/Steering/Wheels/Tires: Art Morrison Enterprises (AME) C1 Corvette GT Sport chassis AME triangulated 4‑bar AME upper and lower rear control arms Strange Engineering axles, springs, and shocks Hellwig sway bar Timken wheel bearings Wilwood 4‑wheel disc brake system with hubs, rotors, calipers, pads, and brackets Bosch Hydroboost power booster All Star Performance brake hoses 3/16” stainless steel brake lines Lokar Performance brake cables AEM steering box Prime Line lower steering column bearing 15” chrome wheels Hankook Kinergy PT tires (2019)

Interior: Lokar Performance throttle pedal and shifter Vintage Air climate-control system Auto Wire wiring harness Classic Instruments gauge cluster with speedometer and tachometer Retro-style Wonderbar AM/FM/Bluetooth stereo Dynamat sound deadening Reproduction door panels and carpeting Reproduction sun visors



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1962 Chevrolet Corvette restomod purchased it in March 2006.

Included Items