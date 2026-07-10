20-Years-Owned LS3-Powered 1962 Chevrolet Corvette
Ended Jul 10, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1962 Chevrolet Corvette marked the final and most refined year of the first-generation (C1) design, which debuted in 1953.
By ’62, the Corvette had fully matured from an underpowered styling exercise into a true American sports car. It featured a cleaner exterior with the removal of the contrasting side “coves,” giving it a more modern and aggressive look.
This 1962 Corvette Convertible was the recipient of a two-year, frame-off restoration that was completed in 2018. It wears black paint and comes with a black soft top and color-matching removable hardtop, and although the car's 15” chrome wheels may look like the only modification, there is a lot more going on beneath this Corvette’s skin. The current owner installed numerous mods, most notably the installation of an LS3 6.2-liter V8 engine with performance upgrades, mated to a modern 4-speed automatic transmission.
The body was affixed to an Art Morrison Enterprises C1 Corvette GT Sport chassis, and additional modifications include Wilwood 4‑wheel disc brake system with a Bosch Hydroboost power booster, Stainless Works exhaust system with Magnaflow mufflers, and Lokar Performance throttle pedal and shifter.
Inside, this restomod-style ’Vette features a Vintage Air climate-control system, a Classic Instruments gauge cluster with speedometer and tachometer, and classic-looking Wonderbar AM/FM/Bluetooth stereo.
A logbook listing modifications is included with the sale and can be viewed in Additional documents below.
This 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Restomod is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner at no reserve with a clean Michigan title.
Highlights
20 years with the current owner, who performed numerous modifications in 2018
LS3 6.2L V8 crate engine with performance upgrades
4L70E 4-speed automatic transmission
Refinished in black with black soft top and removable hard top
Black vinyl upholstery
Factory Equipment
Chrome bumpers
Fiberglass body
Bucket seats
Padded dashboard
Dash-mounted rearview mirror
The chassis number (20867S106781) decodes as:
2 – 1962 model year
08 – Corvette
67 – Convertible
S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant
106781 – Sequential production number
Modifications
The sale includes a logbook showing the car's modifications. It can be found under Additional documents below.
Engine:
LS3 6.2L V8 crate engine
Concept One water pump kit
Continental serpentine belt / accessory drive system
GM power steering pump
Power Master alternator
Delco starter
LS3 valve covers
LS2 thermostat with Concept One cover
K&N Engineering air intake and cleaner
Camaro headers and exhaust manifold
Stainless Works exhaust system
Magnaflow mufflers
Dewitts radiator
Spal/DeWitts cooling fan
Gates hoses
Billet Specialties overflow tank
Carbon fiber dress-up trim
Transmission/Driveline:
4L70E 4-speed automatic transmission
GM flex plate
CCI 36” driveshaft
Spicer U-joints
Derale Performance transmission cooler
Chassis/Suspension/Brakes/Steering/Wheels/Tires:
Art Morrison Enterprises (AME) C1 Corvette GT Sport chassis
AME triangulated 4‑bar
AME upper and lower rear control arms
Strange Engineering axles, springs, and shocks
Hellwig sway bar
Timken wheel bearings
Wilwood 4‑wheel disc brake system with hubs, rotors, calipers, pads, and brackets
Bosch Hydroboost power booster
All Star Performance brake hoses
3/16” stainless steel brake lines
Lokar Performance brake cables
AEM steering box
Prime Line lower steering column bearing
15” chrome wheels
Hankook Kinergy PT tires (2019)
Interior:
Lokar Performance throttle pedal and shifter
Vintage Air climate-control system
Auto Wire wiring harness
Classic Instruments gauge cluster with speedometer and tachometer
Retro-style Wonderbar AM/FM/Bluetooth stereo
Dynamat sound deadening
Reproduction door panels and carpeting
Reproduction sun visors
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The current owner of this 1962 Chevrolet Corvette restomod purchased it in March 2006.
Included Items
Removable hardtop
Overhaul logbook, which can be found in Additional Documents below
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.