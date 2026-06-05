Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Few automobiles capture a cultural moment as completely as the 1959 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible. Unveiled at the height of the Space Age, it arrived as America gazed skyward with boundless optimism.

Its most unforgettable feature were its tailfins, which reached their absolute peak that year. Twin bullet taillights sat atop soaring vertical fins that jutted nearly a foot above the trunk, evoking jet exhausts and rocket nozzles. At nearly nineteen feet long, the Series 62 was automotive theater on wheels.

Beneath the extravagance sat a 325hp 390ci V8 and four-speed automatic transmission, offering commanding performance. The power convertible top, when lowered, revealed a sumptuous interior of chrome and leather that was nothing short of palatial.

This 1959 Series 62 Convertible has been owned by the seller since at least 1988. Originally Dover White, it was repainted some time ago in its current black, contrasting the factory correct Red Leeds Grain leather interior and Ivory convertible top. Only 11,130 convertibles were produced in ‘59.

Offered as a project car coming out of long-term storage, this Cadillac will require mechanical attention and cosmetic work before returning to the road.

This 1959 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible project is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean California title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Finished in black over Red Leeds Grain leather (29)

Ivory power-operated convertible top (1)

Powered by a 390ci V8 rated at 325 horsepower

Hydra-Matic four-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

Rochester four-barrel carburetor and dual exhaust system

Power steering and vacuum-assisted power drum brakes

12-volt electrical system with Delco generator and voltage regulator

Automatic heating and ventilation system

Push-button AM radio with dual speaker output

Six-way power front bench seat with center armrest

Power-operated windows and vent windows

Soft-Ray tinted glass

The Body by Fisher trim tag decodes as: Style: 59-6267 – 1959 Series 62 Convertible Body: FW 3609 – 3,609th Fisher body shell built for 1959 Trim: 29 – Red Leeds Grain Leather, Red carpet Paint: 12 – Dover White (now black) Top: 1 – Ivory ACC: EHY – E-Z Eye Soft Ray (tinted) glass, heater, and 6-way power front seat

The chassis number (59F048555) decodes as : 59 – Model year: 1959 F – Body style: Series 62 Convertible Coupe 129.5" wheelbase 048555 – Production sequence number



Modifications

Originally Dover White, now repainted black

Servicing & Documentation

The Cadillac has been recently made operational; it starts and runs and can be moved under its own power. However, it has been in long-term static storage for many years, so a full mechanical review and service should be carried out before any driving.

Known Imperfections

This 1959 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible is a project car coming out of long-term storage, and will require mechanical recommissioning prior to use

Older repaint showing various paint flaws, including cracking and chipping observed in numerous places

Carpets showing some discoloration

Ownership History

This Cadillac is coming out of long-term ownership as part of an estate collection. It has been in present ownership since at least 1988 according to title on file.

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: David Swig Phone: 415.302.2247 Email: dswig@hagerty.com