Modified 1958 Chevrolet Apache 3100 Stepside
Ending Fri, Jun 26 at 6:55 PM UTC
Description
The Chevrolet Task Force truck line, introduced for 1955, brought several key upgrades compared to the earlier Advance Design series, including the availability of V8 power, a modern 12-volt electrical system, sleeker bed sides, and more extensive use of chrome trim.
For 1958, the Task Force lineup received its most dramatic restyle. Drawing influence from Chevrolet’s passenger cars, the trucks adopted quad headlights as standard, larger parking lamps, and a refreshed grille featuring four horizontal louvers topped by a bold chrome bar stamped with “Chevrolet.” That year also marked a new naming system: light-duty trucks became “Apache,” medium-duty models were labeled “Viking,” and heavy-duty versions were called “Spartan.” Engine options included the 235ci Thriftmaster inline six and the 283ci V8.
Now finished in Pink PPG Deltron 2000 paint, this '58 Chevrolet Apache features a stepside bed with a protective hard cover. Power comes from a Chevy 327ci V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission, and thetruck features an Art Morrison 4-link rear suspension and Weld Racing wheels with Mickey Thompson tires. Inside, the replacement bucket seats feature Corvette embroidered headrests, while the dash houses Dakota Digital gauges and an Alpine stereo system.
This modified 1958 Chevrolet Apache 3100 Stepside is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Missouri title.
Highlights
Offered from VL Classics
Pink PPG Deltron 2000 paint
Bucket seats with Corvette embroidered headrests
327ci V8 engine
Automatic transmission
Factory Equipment
1/2-ton pickup
Stepside bed with exposed fenders
Quad headlights (first year Chevrolet trucks used dual headlamps)
Bold, full-width grille with a more squared, modern look
Larger, wraparound front parking lights integrated into the grille
The chassis number (V3A58L101095) decodes as:
V – V8 engine
3A – 3100 series truck
58 – 1958 model year
L – Los Angeles (Van Nuys), California, assembly plant
101095 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Exterior
Pink PPG Deltron 2000 paint finish extending to bumpers and trim
Tonneau cover
Aftermarket rear bumper with Corvette-style tail lamps
Interior
Bucket seats with Corvette embroidered headrests
Dakota Digital gauges
Chrome tilt steering column
Billet steering wheel
Alpine stereo system
Rockford Fosgate speakers and subwoofer
Engine
327ci V8 engine
Automatic transmission
Aluminum radiator
Brakes/Suspension
Art Morrison 4-link rear clip
Weld Racing wheels
Mickey Thompson tires
Front: 26x8.50/15
Rear: 33x21.5/15
Power steering
Power front disc and rear drum brakes
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of this Chevy truck are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1958 Chevrolet Apache 3100 Stepside is offered from VL Classics
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.