Description

The Chevrolet Task Force truck line, introduced for 1955, brought several key upgrades compared to the earlier Advance Design series, including the availability of V8 power, a modern 12-volt electrical system, sleeker bed sides, and more extensive use of chrome trim.

For 1958, the Task Force lineup received its most dramatic restyle. Drawing influence from Chevrolet’s passenger cars, the trucks adopted quad headlights as standard, larger parking lamps, and a refreshed grille featuring four horizontal louvers topped by a bold chrome bar stamped with “Chevrolet.” That year also marked a new naming system: light-duty trucks became “Apache,” medium-duty models were labeled “Viking,” and heavy-duty versions were called “Spartan.” Engine options included the 235ci Thriftmaster inline six and the 283ci V8.

Now finished in Pink PPG Deltron 2000 paint, this '58 Chevrolet Apache features a stepside bed with a protective hard cover. Power comes from a Chevy 327ci V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission, and thetruck features an Art Morrison 4-link rear suspension and Weld Racing wheels with Mickey Thompson tires. Inside, the replacement bucket seats feature Corvette embroidered headrests, while the dash houses Dakota Digital gauges and an Alpine stereo system.

This modified 1958 Chevrolet Apache 3100 Stepside is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Missouri title.

Highlights

Offered from VL Classics

Pink PPG Deltron 2000 paint

Bucket seats with Corvette embroidered headrests

327ci V8 engine

Automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

1/2-ton pickup

Stepside bed with exposed fenders

Quad headlights (first year Chevrolet trucks used dual headlamps)

Bold, full-width grille with a more squared, modern look

Larger, wraparound front parking lights integrated into the grille

The chassis number (V3A58L101095) decodes as: V – V8 engine 3A – 3100 series truck 58 – 1958 model year L – Los Angeles (Van Nuys), California, assembly plant 101095 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Exterior Pink PPG Deltron 2000 paint finish extending to bumpers and trim Tonneau cover Aftermarket rear bumper with Corvette-style tail lamps

Interior Bucket seats with Corvette embroidered headrests Dakota Digital gauges Chrome tilt steering column Billet steering wheel Alpine stereo system Rockford Fosgate speakers and subwoofer

Engine 327ci V8 engine Automatic transmission Aluminum radiator

Brakes/Suspension Art Morrison 4-link rear clip Weld Racing wheels Mickey Thompson tires Front: 26x8.50/15 Rear: 33x21.5/15 Power steering Power front disc and rear drum brakes



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of this Chevy truck are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1958 Chevrolet Apache 3100 Stepside is offered from VL Classics