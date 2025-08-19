Modified 1958 Chevrolet Apache 3100 Stepside

2 days
$20,000
Modified 1958 Chevrolet Apache 3100 Stepside
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All photos (46)

Ending Fri, Jun 26 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINV3A58L101095
Mileage indicated501 Miles TMU
LocationStrafford, Missouri
Engine327ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck

Description

The Chevrolet Task Force truck line, introduced for 1955, brought several key upgrades compared to the earlier Advance Design series, including the availability of V8 power, a modern 12-volt electrical system, sleeker bed sides, and more extensive use of chrome trim.

For 1958, the Task Force lineup received its most dramatic restyle. Drawing influence from Chevrolet’s passenger cars, the trucks adopted quad headlights as standard, larger parking lamps, and a refreshed grille featuring four horizontal louvers topped by a bold chrome bar stamped with “Chevrolet.” That year also marked a new naming system: light-duty trucks became “Apache,” medium-duty models were labeled “Viking,” and heavy-duty versions were called “Spartan.” Engine options included the 235ci Thriftmaster inline six and the 283ci V8.

Now finished in Pink PPG Deltron 2000 paint, this '58 Chevrolet Apache features a stepside bed with a protective hard cover. Power comes from a Chevy 327ci V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission, and thetruck features an Art Morrison 4-link rear suspension and Weld Racing wheels with Mickey Thompson tires. Inside, the replacement bucket seats feature Corvette embroidered headrests, while the dash houses Dakota Digital gauges and an Alpine stereo system.

This modified 1958 Chevrolet Apache 3100 Stepside is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Missouri title.

Highlights

  • Offered from VL Classics

  • Pink PPG Deltron 2000 paint

  • Bucket seats with Corvette embroidered headrests

  • 327ci V8 engine

  • Automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • 1/2-ton pickup

  • Stepside bed with exposed fenders

  • Quad headlights (first year Chevrolet trucks used dual headlamps)

  • Bold, full-width grille with a more squared, modern look

  • Larger, wraparound front parking lights integrated into the grille

  • The chassis number (V3A58L101095) decodes as:

    • V – V8 engine

    • 3A – 3100 series truck

    • 58 – 1958 model year

    • L – Los Angeles (Van Nuys), California, assembly plant

    • 101095 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Exterior

    • Pink PPG Deltron 2000 paint finish extending to bumpers and trim

    • Tonneau cover

    • Aftermarket rear bumper with Corvette-style tail lamps

  • Interior

    • Bucket seats with Corvette embroidered headrests

    • Dakota Digital gauges

    • Chrome tilt steering column

    • Billet steering wheel

    • Alpine stereo system

    • Rockford Fosgate speakers and subwoofer

  • Engine

    • 327ci V8 engine

    • Automatic transmission

    • Aluminum radiator

  • Brakes/Suspension

    • Art Morrison 4-link rear clip

    • Weld Racing wheels

    • Mickey Thompson tires

      • Front: 26x8.50/15

      • Rear: 33x21.5/15

    • Power steering

    • Power front disc and rear drum brakes

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of this Chevy truck are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1958 Chevrolet Apache 3100 Stepside is offered from VL Classics

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 1958 Chevrolet Apache 3100 Stepside

Current bid
Rickwilson_bx40
Rickwilson_bx40
$20,000
Seller
VL-Classics
VL-Classics
EndingFri, Jun 26 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids15
Views2,812
How it works
Bids
Rickwilson_bx40's avatar
Rickwilson_bx40
Jun 22 at 6:45 PM
$20,000bid placed 
LindelFargher_2fnp's avatar
LindelFargher_2fnp
Jun 22 at 5:42 PM
$17,500bid placed 
Rickwilson_bx40's avatar
Rickwilson_bx40
Jun 22 at 5:32 PM
$15,000bid placed 
LindelFargher_2fnp's avatar
LindelFargher_2fnp
Jun 22 at 5:30 PM
$14,250bid placed 
Rickwilson_bx40's avatar
Rickwilson_bx40
Jun 22 at 5:09 PM
$12,000bid placed 

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