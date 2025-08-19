Description

Triumph introduced the TR3 in 1955 as an evolution of the TR2, with more power, improved braking, and an updated front end that gave the car a taller grille. Pre-facelift cars, often called "small-mouth" TR3s for their narrower grille, were powered by a 1,991cc inline-four that initially produced 95 horsepower through a four-speed manual transmission, later upgraded to 100 horsepower with a high-port cylinder head and larger manifold; an electric overdrive was available as an option.

In 1956, the TR3 received front disc brakes, making it the first British production car so equipped. Approximately 13,377 pre-facelift examples were built, of which only 1,286 were sold in the UK, with the remainder exported, primarily to the U.S.

This example was built on May 21, 1957, as a left-hand-drive model for the North American export market and is fitted with the optional electric overdrive. The included British Motor Industry Heritage Trust Certificate indicates that the car was originally finished in Black over Beige leather with a white top and equipped with disc wheels, a heater, and an adjustable steering column.

The current owner acquired the car in 2025, with documentation of a three-year refurbishment completed in 2000 by Triumph Rescue of Bally, Pennsylvania, and the engine was last overhauled circa 2005.

Triumph Rescue repainted the car red, reupholstered the interior, and installed a tan top as well as wire wheels. Following that work, the previous owner added over 30,000 miles, including dedicated roadtrips to Vintage Triumph Register meets. The car earned five Gold Awards from 2000 to 2007, with scores as high as 399 out of 400.

Following recent storage, the car's valves and carburetors are said to have been adjusted, its transmission resealed, and more as described below.

This 1957 Triumph TR3 is now offered on dealer consignment with weather gear, various records, awards, a BMIHT certificate, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

Small-mouth pre-facelift TR3

Optional electric overdrive

Refurbishment completed in 2000 by Triumph Rescue of Bally, Pennsylvania

Refinished in red over beige upholstery

Five Gold Awards from Vintage Triumph Register Nationals between 2000-2007

BMIHT certificate confirms factory-optional disc wheels, a heater, and an adjustable steering column

Factory Equipment

1,991cc inline-four engine

Four-speed manual transmission

Electric overdrive, as indicated by the "O" in the serial number

Front disc brakes

Heater

Adjustable steering column

Convertible top with side curtains

Modifications

Exterior refinished in red (originally black)

Wire wheels

Servicing & Documentation

The car was refurbished by Triumph Rescue in 2000 and its engine was overhauled in 2005, at which time the starter, generator, and control box were replaced. Refurbishment notes can be viewed under the Additional Documents section below.

Following extended storage, work performed in preparation for the sale included:

Replacement of hydraulic components

Carburetor cleaning and balancing

Valves adjusted

Transmission reseal

Carpets replaced

Car detailed

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Some wear on leather upholstery and paint

Ownership History

The current owner acquired this 1957 TR3 in 2025.

Included Items

BMIHT certificate

Show awards and documentation

Various service and refurbishment records

Weather gear, wind wings, and light grilles

Jack and tools

Spare wheel/tire

Additional Information

The Pennsylvania title omits the "O" at the end of the serial number.