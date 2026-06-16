1957 Ford Thunderbird
Ended Jun 16, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
“Our philosophy was to make a car that, while it was a sports car, a banker, for instance, could drive it up to his bank in the morning with a certain amount of dignity,” said designer Franklin Q. Hershey of his 1955–57 Thunderbird.
Introduced in 1955 the Thunderbird pioneered the “personal luxury” market. For the third and final year of the original two-seat generation, the ‘57 model featured a distinctive front bumper integrated with the grille, trademark “porthole” hardtop windows, and elegant tailfins that captured the era's obsession with jet-age aesthetics.
Under the hood, a 312ci “Thunderbird” V8 delivered genuine performance, yet the Thunderbird was never a sports car — it was a statement. Ford sold 21,380 Thunderbirds in 1957, 25 percent over 1956, the highest total of the three-year two-seat run.
With a focus on preserving originality while enhancing driving enjoyment, this 1957 Thunderbird underwent refurbishment by a previous owner and continued since the seller's 2020 acquisition. The car wears a refinish in Flame Red over pleated white vinyl, and it includes a Colonial White removable hardtop.
This 1957 Ford Thunderbird is represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with Thunderbird shop, service, and repair manuals, hardtop and hoist, and a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Refinished in the original Flame Red paint
Reupholstered Pleated Colonial White vinyl seat
Refinished Colonial White removable hardtop with porthole windows
Rebuilt 312ci V8 with Holley four-barrel carburetor
Rebuilt three-speed Ford-o-Matic transmission
Black cloth convertible soft top
Factory Equipment
Ford Master Glide power steering
Ford Swift Sure power brakes
Fender skirts
Engine dress up kit
The data plate decodes as:
Body: 40 – Thunderbird
Color: VE – Flame Red body and Colonial White top
Trim: XK – Pleated Colonial White vinyl
21M – 21 December scheduled production date
13 – New York sales district
059P – Production code
The chassis number (D7FH173552) decodes as:
D – 312ci V8 4bbl 245 hp
7 – 1957 model year
F – Dearborn (Michigan) assembly plant
H – Thunderbird 2-door convertible
173552 – Sequential production number
Modifications
The replacement engine block is said to have come from a 1960 model
Town and Country AM/FM radio with aftermarket Bluetooth
Servicing & Documentation
Service under current ownership is reported to have included replacement of the following:
Antenna (07/2021)
Steering wheel (08/2021)
Porthole hardtop restoration including new paint, weatherstripping, seals, and headliner (04/2022)
New rear shocks (04/2022)
Ignition switch (04/2022)
Gaskets and fluids (04/2022)
Radiator (05/2022)
Reseal power steering pump and transmission (10/2022)
Ignition coil resistor (06/2023)
Right-side exhaust manifold (09/2023)
Battery (11/2024)
Holley 4-barrel carburetor (01/2026)
Refurbishment by a previous owner reportedly included the following (within the past 2,500 miles):
Repaint in Flame Red
Replaced or re-chromed bright work
Replacement upholstery including seat, door panels, carpet, sun visors, dashboard, and trunk upholstery
Engine, transmission, and rear-end overhaul
Brake system
Fuel system including new fuel tank and carburetor
Suspension components
Aluminum exhaust components
Known Imperfections
Paint chips along door, hood and decklid edges (filled in)
Some paint imperfections including nicks, scratches, and haziness
Hole above Thunderbird script on LH fender
Driver’s door needs adjustment
Spot of missing chrome on front bumper
Spot of flaking chrome on LH windshield pillar trim
Convertible soft top has wear and plastic window is yellowed
Clock is not working
Ownership History
The seller of this 1957 Ford Thunderbird purchased it in 2020.
Included Items
Removable porthole hardtop
Hardtop hoist
Ford Thunderbird shop, service, and repair manuals
Two sets of keys
Black car cover
Miscellaneous spare parts and hardware
Additional Information
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Frank Malefors Phone: 602-488-7888 Email: fmalefors@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.