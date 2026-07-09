Auction ended.

1957 Ford Thunderbird

No reserve
Sold for on 07/09/26
Result
1957 Ford Thunderbird
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Ended Jul 09, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIND7FH173552
Mileage indicated63,900 Miles TMU
LocationCamp Verde, Arizona
Engine312ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorWhite

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Video gallery

1957 Ford Thunderbird Walk Around
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1957 Ford Thunderbird Engine Compartment
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1957 Ford Thunderbird Test Drive
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1957 Ford Thunderbird Start Up
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

“Our philosophy was to make a car that, while it was a sports car, a banker, for instance, could drive it up to his bank in the morning with a certain amount of dignity,” said designer Franklin Q. Hershey of his 1955–57 Thunderbird.

Introduced in 1955 the Thunderbird pioneered the “personal luxury” market. For the third and final year of the original two-seat generation, the ‘57 model featured a distinctive front bumper integrated with the grille, trademark “porthole” hardtop windows, and elegant tailfins that captured the era's obsession with jet-age aesthetics.

Under the hood, a 312ci “Thunderbird” V8 delivered genuine performance, yet the Thunderbird was never a sports car — it was a statement. Ford sold 21,380 Thunderbirds in 1957, 25 percent over 1956, the highest total of the three-year two-seat run.

With a focus on preserving originality while enhancing driving enjoyment, this 1957 Thunderbird underwent refurbishment by a previous owner and continued since the seller's 2020 acquisition. The car wears a refinish in Flame Red over pleated white vinyl, and it includes a Colonial White removable hardtop.

This 1957 Ford Thunderbird is represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with Thunderbird shop, service, and repair manuals, hardtop and hoist, and a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Refinished in the original Flame Red paint

  • Reupholstered Pleated Colonial White vinyl seat

  • Refinished Colonial White removable hardtop with porthole windows

  • Rebuilt 312ci V8 with Holley four-barrel carburetor

  • Rebuilt three-speed Ford-o-Matic transmission

  • Black cloth convertible soft top

Factory Equipment

  • Ford Master Glide power steering

  • Ford Swift Sure power brakes

  • Fender skirts

  • Engine dress up kit

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Body: 40 – Thunderbird

    • Color: VE – Flame Red body and Colonial White top

    • Trim: XK – Pleated Colonial White vinyl

    • 21M – 21 December scheduled production date

    • 13 – New York sales district

    • 059P – Production code

  • The chassis number (D7FH173552) decodes as:

    • D – 312ci V8 4bbl 245 hp

    • 7 – 1957 model year

    • F – Dearborn (Michigan) assembly plant

    • H – Thunderbird 2-door convertible

    • 173552 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • The replacement engine block is said to have come from a 1960 model

  • Town and Country AM/FM radio with aftermarket Bluetooth

Servicing & Documentation

  • Service under current ownership is reported to have included replacement of the following:

    • Antenna (07/2021)

    • Steering wheel (08/2021)

    • Porthole hardtop restoration including new paint, weatherstripping, seals, and headliner (04/2022)

    • New rear shocks (04/2022)

    • Ignition switch (04/2022)

    • Gaskets and fluids (04/2022)

    • Radiator (05/2022)

    • Reseal power steering pump and transmission (10/2022)

    • Ignition coil resistor (06/2023)

    • Right-side exhaust manifold (09/2023)

    • Battery (11/2024)

    • Holley 4-barrel carburetor (01/2026)

  • Refurbishment by a previous owner reportedly included the following (within the past 2,500 miles):

    • Repaint in Flame Red

    • Replaced or re-chromed bright work

    • Replacement upholstery including seat, door panels, carpet, sun visors, dashboard, and trunk upholstery

    • Engine, transmission, and rear-end overhaul

    • Brake system

    • Fuel system including new fuel tank and carburetor

    • Suspension components

    • Aluminum exhaust components

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chips along door, hood and decklid edges (filled in)

  • Some paint imperfections including nicks, scratches, and haziness

  • Hole above Thunderbird script on LH fender

  • Driver’s door needs adjustment

  • Spot of missing chrome on front bumper

  • Spot of flaking chrome on LH windshield pillar trim

  • Convertible soft top has wear and plastic window is yellowed

  • Clock is not working

Ownership History

The seller of this 1957 Ford Thunderbird purchased it in 2020.

Included Items

  • Removable porthole hardtop

  • Hardtop hoist

  • Ford Thunderbird shop, service, and repair manuals

  • Two sets of keys

  • Black car cover

  • Miscellaneous spare parts and hardware

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Frank Malefors Phone: 602-488-7888 Email: fmalefors@hagerty.com

This 1957 Ford Thunderbird was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in June 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to complete the purchase. This was of no fault to the seller of the vehicle.

Additional documents

Service Receipts: 1957 Ford Thunderbird

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1957 Ford Thunderbird · No reserve

Sold to
Ailamay
Ailamay
$38,520
Seller
FrankMalefors
FrankMalefors
EndedJul 09, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids16
Views15,764

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