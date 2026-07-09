Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

“Our philosophy was to make a car that, while it was a sports car, a banker, for instance, could drive it up to his bank in the morning with a certain amount of dignity,” said designer Franklin Q. Hershey of his 1955–57 Thunderbird.

Introduced in 1955 the Thunderbird pioneered the “personal luxury” market. For the third and final year of the original two-seat generation, the ‘57 model featured a distinctive front bumper integrated with the grille, trademark “porthole” hardtop windows, and elegant tailfins that captured the era's obsession with jet-age aesthetics.

Under the hood, a 312ci “Thunderbird” V8 delivered genuine performance, yet the Thunderbird was never a sports car — it was a statement. Ford sold 21,380 Thunderbirds in 1957, 25 percent over 1956, the highest total of the three-year two-seat run.

With a focus on preserving originality while enhancing driving enjoyment, this 1957 Thunderbird underwent refurbishment by a previous owner and continued since the seller's 2020 acquisition. The car wears a refinish in Flame Red over pleated white vinyl, and it includes a Colonial White removable hardtop.

This 1957 Ford Thunderbird is represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with Thunderbird shop, service, and repair manuals, hardtop and hoist, and a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Refinished in the original Flame Red paint

Reupholstered Pleated Colonial White vinyl seat

Refinished Colonial White removable hardtop with porthole windows

Rebuilt 312ci V8 with Holley four-barrel carburetor

Rebuilt three-speed Ford-o-Matic transmission

Black cloth convertible soft top

Factory Equipment

Ford Master Glide power steering

Ford Swift Sure power brakes

Fender skirts

Engine dress up kit

The data plate decodes as: Body: 40 – Thunderbird Color: VE – Flame Red body and Colonial White top Trim: XK – Pleated Colonial White vinyl 21M – 21 December scheduled production date 13 – New York sales district 059P – Production code

The chassis number (D7FH173552) decodes as : D – 312ci V8 4bbl 245 hp 7 – 1957 model year F – Dearborn (Michigan) assembly plant H – Thunderbird 2-door convertible 173552 – Sequential production number



Modifications

The replacement engine block is said to have come from a 1960 model

Town and Country AM/FM radio with aftermarket Bluetooth

Servicing & Documentation

Service under current ownership is reported to have included replacement of the following: Antenna (07/2021) Steering wheel (08/2021) Porthole hardtop restoration including new paint, weatherstripping, seals, and headliner (04/2022) New rear shocks (04/2022) Ignition switch (04/2022) Gaskets and fluids (04/2022) Radiator (05/2022) Reseal power steering pump and transmission (10/2022) Ignition coil resistor (06/2023) Right-side exhaust manifold (09/2023) Battery (11/2024) Holley 4-barrel carburetor (01/2026)

Refurbishment by a previous owner reportedly included the following (within the past 2,500 miles): Repaint in Flame Red Replaced or re-chromed bright work Replacement upholstery including seat, door panels, carpet, sun visors, dashboard, and trunk upholstery Engine, transmission, and rear-end overhaul Brake system Fuel system including new fuel tank and carburetor Suspension components Aluminum exhaust components



Known Imperfections

Paint chips along door, hood and decklid edges (filled in)

Some paint imperfections including nicks, scratches, and haziness

Hole above Thunderbird script on LH fender

Driver’s door needs adjustment

Spot of missing chrome on front bumper

Spot of flaking chrome on LH windshield pillar trim

Convertible soft top has wear and plastic window is yellowed

Clock is not working

Ownership History

The seller of this 1957 Ford Thunderbird purchased it in 2020.

Included Items

Removable porthole hardtop

Hardtop hoist

Ford Thunderbird shop, service, and repair manuals

Two sets of keys

Black car cover

Miscellaneous spare parts and hardware

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Frank Malefors Phone: 602-488-7888 Email: fmalefors@hagerty.com

This 1957 Ford Thunderbird was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in June 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to complete the purchase. This was of no fault to the seller of the vehicle.