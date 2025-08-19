Description

The 1957 Bel Air closed out Chevrolet's celebrated Tri-Five era with its most heavily chromed and finned execution, and the two-door hardtop remains among the most recognizable American cars of the decade.

This 1957 Bel Air Hardtop Coupe is finished in white over a two-tone gray and black cobblestone-pattern interior. The car is fitted with a 350ci V8 engine paired with an TH350 three-speed automatic transmission, along with a number of upgrades, including a Mallory ignition system, an electric cooling fan, exhaust headers, and auxiliary gauges. The car rides on Cragar 15-inch wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich rubber.

This 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Ohio title.

Highlights

Finished in white with bright chrome trim

Two-tone gray and black cobblestone-pattern interior

350ci V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission

Mallory electronic ignition system

Factory Equipment

The serial number — VC57N144654 — decodes as:

V — V8 model

C — Bel Air model

57 — 1957 model year

N — Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant

1 — Chevrolet

44654 — Serial number

The cowl trim tag decodes as:

Style 57-10370: 2-door hardtop

Body no N 4685: Norwood, Ohio, body 4685

Trim 676: Black/Red cloth and vinyl

Paint 608-D: India Ivory/Onyx Black

AC: Air conditioning

Select features include:

Four-wheel drum brakes

Chrome and gold anodized trim

Bench seating

Heater and defrost

Modifications

350ci V8 engine

Mallory ignition system

Electric cooling fan

Exhaust headers

Aftermarket valve covers

Aftermarket air filter

TH350 automatic transmission

Cragar 15-inch wheels

Aftermarket radio

Auxiliary gauges

B&M shifter

Rubber floor mats

Servicing

BFGoodrich tires with 2018 date codes

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Various paint imperfections, cracking, and corrosion

Various wear on interior surfaces

Corrosion visible on various undercarriage components

Ownership History

This 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air was acquired by the selling dealer in December 2024.

Included Items