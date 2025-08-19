350-Powered 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air 2-Door Hardtop Coupe
Ending Thu, Oct 01 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
The 1957 Bel Air closed out Chevrolet's celebrated Tri-Five era with its most heavily chromed and finned execution, and the two-door hardtop remains among the most recognizable American cars of the decade.
This 1957 Bel Air Hardtop Coupe is finished in white over a two-tone gray and black cobblestone-pattern interior. The car is fitted with a 350ci V8 engine paired with an TH350 three-speed automatic transmission, along with a number of upgrades, including a Mallory ignition system, an electric cooling fan, exhaust headers, and auxiliary gauges. The car rides on Cragar 15-inch wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich rubber.
This 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Ohio title.
Highlights
Finished in white with bright chrome trim
Two-tone gray and black cobblestone-pattern interior
350ci V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission
Mallory electronic ignition system
Factory Equipment
The serial number — VC57N144654 — decodes as:
V — V8 model
C — Bel Air model
57 — 1957 model year
N — Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant
1 — Chevrolet
44654 — Serial number
The cowl trim tag decodes as:
Style 57-10370: 2-door hardtop
Body no N 4685: Norwood, Ohio, body 4685
Trim 676: Black/Red cloth and vinyl
Paint 608-D: India Ivory/Onyx Black
AC: Air conditioning
Select features include:
Four-wheel drum brakes
Chrome and gold anodized trim
Bench seating
Heater and defrost
Modifications
350ci V8 engine
Mallory ignition system
Electric cooling fan
Exhaust headers
Aftermarket valve covers
Aftermarket air filter
TH350 automatic transmission
Cragar 15-inch wheels
Aftermarket radio
Auxiliary gauges
B&M shifter
Rubber floor mats
Servicing
BFGoodrich tires with 2018 date codes
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Various paint imperfections, cracking, and corrosion
Various wear on interior surfaces
Corrosion visible on various undercarriage components
Ownership History
This 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air was acquired by the selling dealer in December 2024.
Included Items
Multiple keys
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.