350-Powered 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air 2-Door Hardtop Coupe

7 days
$12,900
350-Powered 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air 2-Door Hardtop Coupe
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Ending Thu, Oct 01 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINVC57N144654
Mileage indicated34,100 Miles TMU
LocationNorth Canton, Ohio
EngineV8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorBlack/Gray

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Description

The 1957 Bel Air closed out Chevrolet's celebrated Tri-Five era with its most heavily chromed and finned execution, and the two-door hardtop remains among the most recognizable American cars of the decade.

This 1957 Bel Air Hardtop Coupe is finished in white over a two-tone gray and black cobblestone-pattern interior. The car is fitted with a 350ci V8 engine paired with an TH350 three-speed automatic transmission, along with a number of upgrades, including a Mallory ignition system, an electric cooling fan, exhaust headers, and auxiliary gauges. The car rides on Cragar 15-inch wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich rubber.

This 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Ohio title.

Highlights

  • Finished in white with bright chrome trim

  • Two-tone gray and black cobblestone-pattern interior

  • 350ci V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission

  • Mallory electronic ignition system

Factory Equipment

The serial number — VC57N144654 — decodes as:

  • V — V8 model

  • C — Bel Air model

  • 57 — 1957 model year

  • N — Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant

  • 1 — Chevrolet

  • 44654 — Serial number

The cowl trim tag decodes as:

  • Style 57-10370: 2-door hardtop

  • Body no N 4685: Norwood, Ohio, body 4685

  • Trim 676: Black/Red cloth and vinyl

  • Paint 608-D: India Ivory/Onyx Black

  • AC: Air conditioning

Select features include:

  • Four-wheel drum brakes

  • Chrome and gold anodized trim

  • Bench seating

  • Heater and defrost

Modifications

  • 350ci V8 engine

  • Mallory ignition system

  • Electric cooling fan

  • Exhaust headers

  • Aftermarket valve covers

  • Aftermarket air filter

  • TH350 automatic transmission

  • Cragar 15-inch wheels

  • Aftermarket radio

  • Auxiliary gauges

  • B&M shifter

  • Rubber floor mats

Servicing

  • BFGoodrich tires with 2018 date codes

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Various paint imperfections, cracking, and corrosion

  • Various wear on interior surfaces

  • Corrosion visible on various undercarriage components

Ownership History

This 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air was acquired by the selling dealer in December 2024.

Included Items

  • Multiple keys

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air 2-Door Hardtop Coupe

Current bid
T.J.Stone
T.J.Stone
$12,900
Seller
Ohio.Corvettes.and.Musclecars
Ohio.Corvettes.and.Musclecars
EndingThu, Oct 01 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids16
Views4,908

Comments & bids

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T.J.Stone's avatar
T.J.Stone
Sep 23 at 7:48 PM
$12,900bid placed 
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Frank73160
Sep 23 at 5:56 PM
$10,500bid placed 
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JohnnyC-qe046w7d
Sep 22 at 4:13 PM
$10,000bid placed 
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RobertKieler_y4bj
Sep 21 at 11:23 PM
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Drzeke
Sep 21 at 6:18 PM
$5,000bid placed 
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jzap63
Sep 21 at 4:39 PM
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RetiredUSAF
Sep 21 at 4:25 PM
$4,600bid placed 
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WillieWilliams_qbq3
Sep 21 at 3:16 PM
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MACMAN2024
Sep 21 at 1:57 PM
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pC_fkk4gt
Sep 20 at 11:55 PM
$2,500bid placed 
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Drzeke
Sep 20 at 9:03 PM
$1,800bid placed 
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40t
Sep 20 at 8:58 PM
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RetiredUSAF
Sep 20 at 4:44 PM
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40t
Sep 18 at 8:32 PM
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RetiredUSAF
Sep 18 at 8:00 PM
$1,000bid placed 
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40t
Sep 18 at 1:25 AM
$100bid placed 

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