Description

For 1956, Buick's Special Series 40 entered the market riding on the all-new body and chassis introduced for the Special convertible body style two years earlier, alongside the marque's first-generation 322-cubic-inch "Nailhead" V8. The convertible paired that V8 with Buick's two-speed Dynaflow automatic transmission and included power steering and power brakes, equipment that remained uncommon industry-wide at the time.

This example's 322ci Nailhead V8 sends power to a Dynaflow automatic transmission, and it is equipped with power steering, power brakes, clock, and a working radio and heater. With the same owner since 1978, this example is finished in black over two-tone black and white upholstery; it features a hydro-electric power convertible top in white and is said to have remained registered in California since new.

A repaint was completed in 2005, with all trim said to have been removed, and a documented engine rebuild in 1986. The current owner states that less than 12,000 miles have accumulated since the overhaul.

This 1956 Buick Special Convertible is now offered by the consigning dealer with partial service records, the manufacturer's literature, and convertible top boot, and a clean California title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

48-years-owned

322ci "Nailhead" V8 engine overhauled in 1986

Dynaflow automatic transmission, power steering, and power brakes

Repainted in 2005

Black over two-tone black and white upholstery

Hydro-electric power convertible top in white

Factory Equipment

Redliner speedometer with trip mileage indicator

Bench seating

Chrome trim

Clock

Heater

AM radio

Whitewall tires

Modifications

The front shock absorbers were replaced with an available equivalent, requiring a modified lower mount for correct fit in 2026, per service records. A stock-style exhaust system was installed in 2024, and lap seat belts have been added front and rear.

Servicing & Documentation

Partial service records accompany the sale. Highlights from the last 10 years includes the following:

July 2026: Front shocks replaced; lube service and general inspection performed

August 2024: Stock-style exhaust system replaced, including two chrome oval tips

July 2023: Overall inspection, lube service; brakes checked and adjusted; oil-bath air cleaner serviced; battery replaced

August 2020: General inspection, lube service; brakes adjusted; oil-wetted air cleaner serviced; oil filter installed

March 2019: Fuel tank removed to replace the fuel sending unit; sender disassembled, resistor cleaned, rivets replaced, new-old-stock fuel gauge supplied

May 2018: Generator removed, repaired, and reinstalled; wiper motor removed for overhaul, adjusted, cable lubricated

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Wear on upholstery

Ownership History

Per the owner's fact sheet, this Buick has had two previous owners. The current owner purchased the car in July, 1978 from a seller in Susanville, California, and the vehicle has remained registered in California since.

Included Items