48-Years-Owned 1956 Buick Special Convertible

7 days
$10,050
48-Years-Owned 1956 Buick Special Convertible
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Ending Thu, Oct 01 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN4C2052295
Mileage indicated6,400 Miles TMU
LocationNovato, California
Engine264ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack/White

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Description

For 1956, Buick's Special Series 40 entered the market riding on the all-new body and chassis introduced for the Special convertible body style two years earlier, alongside the marque's first-generation 322-cubic-inch "Nailhead" V8. The convertible paired that V8 with Buick's two-speed Dynaflow automatic transmission and included power steering and power brakes, equipment that remained uncommon industry-wide at the time.

This example's 322ci Nailhead V8 sends power to a Dynaflow automatic transmission, and it is equipped with power steering, power brakes, clock, and a working radio and heater. With the same owner since 1978, this example is finished in black over two-tone black and white upholstery; it features a hydro-electric power convertible top in white and is said to have remained registered in California since new.

A repaint was completed in 2005, with all trim said to have been removed, and a documented engine rebuild in 1986. The current owner states that less than 12,000 miles have accumulated since the overhaul.

This 1956 Buick Special Convertible is now offered by the consigning dealer with partial service records, the manufacturer's literature, and convertible top boot, and a clean California title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • 48-years-owned

  • 322ci "Nailhead" V8 engine overhauled in 1986

  • Dynaflow automatic transmission, power steering, and power brakes

  • Repainted in 2005

  • Black over two-tone black and white upholstery

  • Hydro-electric power convertible top in white

Factory Equipment

  • Redliner speedometer with trip mileage indicator

  • Bench seating

  • Chrome trim

  • Clock

  • Heater

  • AM radio

  • Whitewall tires

Modifications

The front shock absorbers were replaced with an available equivalent, requiring a modified lower mount for correct fit in 2026, per service records. A stock-style exhaust system was installed in 2024, and lap seat belts have been added front and rear.

Servicing & Documentation

Partial service records accompany the sale. Highlights from the last 10 years includes the following:

  • July 2026: Front shocks replaced; lube service and general inspection performed

  • August 2024: Stock-style exhaust system replaced, including two chrome oval tips

  • July 2023: Overall inspection, lube service; brakes checked and adjusted; oil-bath air cleaner serviced; battery replaced

  • August 2020: General inspection, lube service; brakes adjusted; oil-wetted air cleaner serviced; oil filter installed

  • March 2019: Fuel tank removed to replace the fuel sending unit; sender disassembled, resistor cleaned, rivets replaced, new-old-stock fuel gauge supplied

  • May 2018: Generator removed, repaired, and reinstalled; wiper motor removed for overhaul, adjusted, cable lubricated

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Wear on upholstery

Ownership History

Per the owner's fact sheet, this Buick has had two previous owners. The current owner purchased the car in July, 1978 from a seller in Susanville, California, and the vehicle has remained registered in California since.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Partial service records

  • Convertible top boot

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

48-Years-Owned 1956 Buick Special Convertible

Current bid
SR_i2c55i
SR_i2c55i
$10,050
Seller
Genau_AutoWerks
Genau_AutoWerks
EndingThu, Oct 01 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids11
Views5,883

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