Auction ended.

350-Powered 1956 Austin A40 Devon

No reserve
Sold for on 06/05/26
Result
350-Powered 1956 Austin A40 Devon
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Ended Jun 05, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN9UH105619
Mileage indicated1,700 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine350ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan

Video gallery

1956 Austin Exterior Walk Around
Play
1956 Austin Interior and Engine Bay
Play
1956 Austin Start Up and Idle
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1956 Austin Driving
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in the postwar era, Austin’s compact saloons were designed with practicality and efficiency in mind, offering accessible transportation with British charm. Decades later, many examples have been reimagined by enthusiasts as hot rods, blending lightweight vintage bodies with modern American V8 power. This 1956 Austin four-door exemplifies that approach, pairing classic styling with significantly enhanced performance and custom fabrication throughout.

This 1956 Austin is powered by a carbureted Chevrolet 350ci small-block V8 paired with an automatic transmission. Finished in red over a black vinyl and cloth interior, the car has undergone extensive modification including chassis reinforcement, a custom suspension setup, and a Ford 9-inch rear axle.

This modified 1956 Austin A40 Devon is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Modified hot rod build

  • Powered by a Chevrolet 350ci small-block V8 power

  • Believed-to-be 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Ford 9-inch rear axle

  • Custom suspension and reinforced chassis

  • Finished in red over black interior

Modifications

  • Carbureted Chevrolet 350ci V8 swap

  • Automatic transmission

  • Engine dress-up components

  • AutoMeter instrumentation

  • Custom dashboard

  • Aftermarket deep-dish steering wheel

  • Black vinyl racing bucket seats

  • Roll cage

  • Ford 9-inch rear axle

  • Custom suspension system

  • Chassis reinforcement

  • Front bumper delete and custom turn signal lenses

  • Custom rear bumper with integrated taillights

  • Front-hinged fiberglass clamshell hood

  • Power front windows

  • Window tint

  • Custom front grille

  • Rear seat deleted

  • Aftermarket head unit

  • Aftermarket 15” aluminum wheels

  • Mickey Thompson Sportsman front tires

  • Cooper Cobra Radial T/A rear tires

Known Imperfections

  • General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since completion

  • Pitting and age-related wear on brightwork and trim

  • Missing headliner

Ownership History

This vehicle is offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner and is accompanied by a clean Michigan title.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1956 Austin A40 Devon · No reserve

Sold to
40t
40t
$7,500
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedJun 05, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids9
Views8,369
Bids
40t's avatar
40t
May 29 at 3:45 PM
$7,000bid placed 
jerryjoe's avatar
jerryjoe
May 27 at 4:35 PM
$5,150bid placed 
Mac_Motors' avatar
Mac_Motors
May 27 at 4:10 PM
$4,650bid placed 
jerryjoe's avatar
jerryjoe
May 27 at 3:32 PM
$4,550bid placed 
Mac_Motors' avatar
Mac_Motors
May 25 at 4:10 PM
$4,100bid placed 

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