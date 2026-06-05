350-Powered 1956 Austin A40 Devon
Ended Jun 05, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced in the postwar era, Austin’s compact saloons were designed with practicality and efficiency in mind, offering accessible transportation with British charm. Decades later, many examples have been reimagined by enthusiasts as hot rods, blending lightweight vintage bodies with modern American V8 power. This 1956 Austin four-door exemplifies that approach, pairing classic styling with significantly enhanced performance and custom fabrication throughout.
This 1956 Austin is powered by a carbureted Chevrolet 350ci small-block V8 paired with an automatic transmission. Finished in red over a black vinyl and cloth interior, the car has undergone extensive modification including chassis reinforcement, a custom suspension setup, and a Ford 9-inch rear axle.
This modified 1956 Austin A40 Devon is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner’s name.
Highlights
Modified hot rod build
Powered by a Chevrolet 350ci small-block V8 power
Believed-to-be 4-speed automatic transmission
Ford 9-inch rear axle
Custom suspension and reinforced chassis
Finished in red over black interior
Modifications
Carbureted Chevrolet 350ci V8 swap
Automatic transmission
Engine dress-up components
AutoMeter instrumentation
Custom dashboard
Aftermarket deep-dish steering wheel
Black vinyl racing bucket seats
Roll cage
Ford 9-inch rear axle
Custom suspension system
Chassis reinforcement
Front bumper delete and custom turn signal lenses
Custom rear bumper with integrated taillights
Front-hinged fiberglass clamshell hood
Power front windows
Window tint
Custom front grille
Rear seat deleted
Aftermarket head unit
Aftermarket 15” aluminum wheels
Mickey Thompson Sportsman front tires
Cooper Cobra Radial T/A rear tires
Known Imperfections
General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since completion
Pitting and age-related wear on brightwork and trim
Missing headliner
Ownership History
This vehicle is offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner and is accompanied by a clean Michigan title.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.