Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in the postwar era, Austin’s compact saloons were designed with practicality and efficiency in mind, offering accessible transportation with British charm. Decades later, many examples have been reimagined by enthusiasts as hot rods, blending lightweight vintage bodies with modern American V8 power. This 1956 Austin four-door exemplifies that approach, pairing classic styling with significantly enhanced performance and custom fabrication throughout.

This 1956 Austin is powered by a carbureted Chevrolet 350ci small-block V8 paired with an automatic transmission. Finished in red over a black vinyl and cloth interior, the car has undergone extensive modification including chassis reinforcement, a custom suspension setup, and a Ford 9-inch rear axle.

This modified 1956 Austin A40 Devon is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

Modified hot rod build

Powered by a Chevrolet 350ci small-block V8 power

Believed-to-be 4 -speed automatic transmission

Ford 9-inch rear axle

Custom suspension and reinforced chassis

Finished in red over black interior

Modifications

Carbureted Chevrolet 350ci V8 swap

Automatic transmission

Engine dress-up components

AutoMeter instrumentation

Custom dashboard

Aftermarket deep-dish steering wheel

Black vinyl racing bucket seats

Roll cage

Ford 9-inch rear axle

Custom suspension system

Chassis reinforcement

Front bumper delete and custom turn signal lenses

Custom rear bumper with integrated taillights

Front-hinged fiberglass clamshell hood

Power front windows

Window tint

Custom front grille

Rear seat deleted

Aftermarket head unit

Aftermarket 15” aluminum wheels

Mickey Thompson Sportsman front tires

Cooper Cobra Radial T/A rear tires

Known Imperfections

General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since completion

Pitting and age-related wear on brightwork and trim

Missing headliner

Ownership History

This vehicle is offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner and is accompanied by a clean Michigan title.