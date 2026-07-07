Auction ended.

1955 DeSoto Fireflite Convertible for the Studebaker National Museum

Bid to $18,000 on 07/07/26
Result
1955 DeSoto Fireflite Convertible for the Studebaker National Museum
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Ended Jul 07, 2026 at 7:07 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN50358598
Mileage indicated100 Miles TMU
LocationSouth Bend, Indiana
Engine291ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible, Full size
Exterior colorSurf White/Carnival Red
Interior colorRed and White

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Video gallery

1955 DeSoto Fireflite Convertible Driving Video
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1955 DeSoto Fireflite Convertible Cold Start Video
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Description

In the mid-1950s, American automotive design was undergoing a dramatic transformation, and few cars embodied that shift more strikingly than the 1955 DeSoto Fireflite convertible. At the heart of this revolution stood Virgil Exner, Chrysler Corporation's chief of styling, whose design philosophy — branded as the “Forward Look”— broke decisively with the heavy, upright forms that had characterized postwar American cars.

Exner drew inspiration from the jet age and concept car culture, favoring long, low silhouettes, prominent tailfins, and a sense of forward motion even at rest. Bright two-tone paint options and acres of chrome trim reinforced its status as a luxury showpiece, forcing rival automakers to rethink their own design strategies.

Its most notable technical attribute was the first-generation 291ci “Fireflite” Hemi V8 engine, equipped with hemispherical combustion chambers that enhanced airflow efficiency and improved power output. The engine was rated at 200 hp, coupled with a two-speed PowerFlite automatic transmission.

This ’55 Fireflite convertible, one of 775 produced that year, was gifted to the Studebaker National Museum. With stylish Surf White and Carnival Red two-tone paint and matching leather interior, it was reportedly driven extensively by the previous owner.

This 1955 DeSoto Fireflite convertible is now offered by Studebaker National Museum with a clean Indiana title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Studebaker National Museum in South Bend, Indiana

  • First of the “Forward Look” DeSotos

  • One of 775 1955 Fireflite convertibles

  • 291ci Fireflite Hemi V8 engine

  • PowerFlite two-speed automatic transmission

  • Surf White and Carnival Red two-tone paint with matching interior

Factory Equipment

  • Premium upholstery in cloth and leather combinations

  • Full-width front bench seat

  • Power-operated convertible top

  • Power steering

  • Power brakes

Servicing & Documentation

  • Brake booster and power steering pump have been replaced at some point

Known Imperfections

  • Paint and brightwork have imperfections consistent with an older, lower-quality respray

  • Driver's side door mirror is missing

  • Convertible top operates slowly

  • Interior appears non-authentic

  • Hole on seat back (see photos)

  • Steering wheel has numerous cracks

  • Radio is inoperable

  • Small audible exhaust leak

Ownership History

This 1955 DeSoto Fireflite was received as an estate gift by the Studebaker National Museum.

Included Items

  • Vintage license plate frame (possibly original dealer)

Additional Information

“This car is one of 775 1955 Desoto Fireflite convertibles built per the Standard Catalog of American Cars 1946-1975. It was received as an estate gift by the Studebaker National Museum. Car is driver quality and wears an older amateur respray. Interior appears non-authentic. Car runs, drives, and stops — was reportedly driven extensively by the previous owner. Has some cosmetic shortcomings (see photographs) but overall appears solid. Brake booster and power steering pump show evidence of recent rebuild.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1955 DeSoto Fireflite Convertible for the Studebaker National Museum

Last bid
Hartfordland
Hartfordland
$18,000
Seller
StudebakerMuseum
StudebakerMuseum
EndedJul 07, 2026 at 7:07 PM UTC
Bids40
Views9,078

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