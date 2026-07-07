Description

In the mid-1950s, American automotive design was undergoing a dramatic transformation, and few cars embodied that shift more strikingly than the 1955 DeSoto Fireflite convertible. At the heart of this revolution stood Virgil Exner, Chrysler Corporation's chief of styling, whose design philosophy — branded as the “Forward Look”— broke decisively with the heavy, upright forms that had characterized postwar American cars.

Exner drew inspiration from the jet age and concept car culture, favoring long, low silhouettes, prominent tailfins, and a sense of forward motion even at rest. Bright two-tone paint options and acres of chrome trim reinforced its status as a luxury showpiece, forcing rival automakers to rethink their own design strategies.

Its most notable technical attribute was the first-generation 291ci “Fireflite” Hemi V8 engine, equipped with hemispherical combustion chambers that enhanced airflow efficiency and improved power output. The engine was rated at 200 hp, coupled with a two-speed PowerFlite automatic transmission.

This ’55 Fireflite convertible, one of 775 produced that year, was gifted to the Studebaker National Museum. With stylish Surf White and Carnival Red two-tone paint and matching leather interior, it was reportedly driven extensively by the previous owner.

This 1955 DeSoto Fireflite convertible is now offered by Studebaker National Museum with a clean Indiana title.

Highlights

Offered from the Studebaker National Museum in South Bend, Indiana

First of the “Forward Look” DeSotos

One of 775 1955 Fireflite convertibles

291ci Fireflite Hemi V8 engine

PowerFlite two-speed automatic transmission

Surf White and Carnival Red two-tone paint with matching interior

Factory Equipment

Premium upholstery in cloth and leather combinations

Full-width front bench seat

Power-operated convertible top

Power steering

Power brakes

Servicing & Documentation

Brake booster and power steering pump have been replaced at some point

Known Imperfections

Paint and brightwork have imperfections consistent with an older, lower-quality respray

Driver's side door mirror is missing

Convertible top operates slowly

Interior appears non-authentic

Hole on seat back (see photos)

Steering wheel has numerous cracks

Radio is inoperable

Small audible exhaust leak

Ownership History

This 1955 DeSoto Fireflite was received as an estate gift by the Studebaker National Museum.

Included Items

Vintage license plate frame (possibly original dealer)

Additional Information

“This car is one of 775 1955 Desoto Fireflite convertibles built per the Standard Catalog of American Cars 1946-1975. It was received as an estate gift by the Studebaker National Museum. Car is driver quality and wears an older amateur respray. Interior appears non-authentic. Car runs, drives, and stops — was reportedly driven extensively by the previous owner. Has some cosmetic shortcomings (see photographs) but overall appears solid. Brake booster and power steering pump show evidence of recent rebuild.”