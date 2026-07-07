1955 DeSoto Fireflite Convertible for the Studebaker National Museum
Ended Jul 07, 2026 at 7:07 PM UTC
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Description
In the mid-1950s, American automotive design was undergoing a dramatic transformation, and few cars embodied that shift more strikingly than the 1955 DeSoto Fireflite convertible. At the heart of this revolution stood Virgil Exner, Chrysler Corporation's chief of styling, whose design philosophy — branded as the “Forward Look”— broke decisively with the heavy, upright forms that had characterized postwar American cars.
Exner drew inspiration from the jet age and concept car culture, favoring long, low silhouettes, prominent tailfins, and a sense of forward motion even at rest. Bright two-tone paint options and acres of chrome trim reinforced its status as a luxury showpiece, forcing rival automakers to rethink their own design strategies.
Its most notable technical attribute was the first-generation 291ci “Fireflite” Hemi V8 engine, equipped with hemispherical combustion chambers that enhanced airflow efficiency and improved power output. The engine was rated at 200 hp, coupled with a two-speed PowerFlite automatic transmission.
This ’55 Fireflite convertible, one of 775 produced that year, was gifted to the Studebaker National Museum. With stylish Surf White and Carnival Red two-tone paint and matching leather interior, it was reportedly driven extensively by the previous owner.
This 1955 DeSoto Fireflite convertible is now offered by Studebaker National Museum with a clean Indiana title.
Highlights
Offered from the Studebaker National Museum in South Bend, Indiana
First of the “Forward Look” DeSotos
One of 775 1955 Fireflite convertibles
291ci Fireflite Hemi V8 engine
PowerFlite two-speed automatic transmission
Surf White and Carnival Red two-tone paint with matching interior
Factory Equipment
Premium upholstery in cloth and leather combinations
Full-width front bench seat
Power-operated convertible top
Power steering
Power brakes
Servicing & Documentation
Brake booster and power steering pump have been replaced at some point
Known Imperfections
Paint and brightwork have imperfections consistent with an older, lower-quality respray
Driver's side door mirror is missing
Convertible top operates slowly
Interior appears non-authentic
Hole on seat back (see photos)
Steering wheel has numerous cracks
Radio is inoperable
Small audible exhaust leak
Ownership History
This 1955 DeSoto Fireflite was received as an estate gift by the Studebaker National Museum.
Included Items
Vintage license plate frame (possibly original dealer)
Additional Information
“This car is one of 775 1955 Desoto Fireflite convertibles built per the Standard Catalog of American Cars 1946-1975. It was received as an estate gift by the Studebaker National Museum. Car is driver quality and wears an older amateur respray. Interior appears non-authentic. Car runs, drives, and stops — was reportedly driven extensively by the previous owner. Has some cosmetic shortcomings (see photographs) but overall appears solid. Brake booster and power steering pump show evidence of recent rebuild.”
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