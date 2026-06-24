Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1953, the Austin-Healey 100 BN1 helped define the marque with its lightweight construction, simple mechanicals, and engaging roadster character. Today, these early Healeys are admired for their classic styling and rewarding driving experience.

This 1955 Austin-Healey 100 BN1 Roadster is finished in bright blue over silver coves with a black interior and black soft top. The car has been modified with a General Motors-built carbureted 2.8L V6 paired with a T-5 five-speed manual transmission, and its electrical system has been converted to a 12-volt negative ground setup.

Said to have spent time in Texas and California, the car has been with its current owner since 2020.

Work performed under current ownership has reportedly included an overhaul of the brake system, a rebuild of the clutch master cylinder and carburetor, refurbishment of the fuel tank, and replacement of fuel-system components.

This modified 1955 Austin-Healey 100 BN1 Roadster is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current owner with hand-written notes, a spare tire, a car cover, various spare parts, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a carbureted 2.8L V6

T-5 five-speed manual transmission

Refinished in two-tone blue and silver metallic

Black vinyl interior with white piping and a black soft top

15” chrome wire wheels

Modifications

Engine and transmission swap

VDO instrumentation with digital odometer

Toggle switch for manual fuel pump control

12-volt electrical system conversion

Third brake light

Servicing

According to the seller, the following recent service work has been performed:

Brake master cylinder, lines, and wheel cylinders replaced

Clutch master cylinder

Relined fuel tank, replaced fuel pump and filters

Thermostat switch replaced

Carburetor rebuilt

Known Imperfections

Inoperative wiper switch and fuel gauge

General wear consistent with age and prior restoration

Ownership History

From the seller: “The car has an older restoration with a GM 2.8L V6 engine and T‑5 five-speed manual swap, completed prior to current ownership with no supporting records. Owned since December 2020, previously located in Texas and earlier California. Paint presents beautifully in bright blue with silver coves, and the car runs strong with smooth shifting and solid acceleration. Always garage-kept and driven sparingly in favorable weather.

"Recent maintenance includes a fully refreshed brake system (master cylinder, lines, wheel cylinders), rebuilt clutch master, cleaned and relined fuel tank, new fuel pump and filters, and rebuilt carburetor. Additional updates include new chrome grille, headlight trim rings, weatherstripping, pedal rubber, and minor electrical modifications including a 12‑volt conversion and manual fuel pump toggle. Some gauges currently not functioning. The car rides on chrome wire wheels, with original-style steel wheels included.

"Extras include side curtains, a lightly used tonneau, custom cover, and miscellaneous parts. Interior and top appear to have been redone in the early 2000s. Overall, this is a striking vintage roadster offering classic styling with tasteful mechanical upgrades for improved reliability and usability, drawing strong attention wherever it goes.

Included Items

Various spare parts

Tonneau cover

Side curtains

Car cover

Spare tire

Additional Information

The Michigan title lists the serial number as "227030," excluding the "BN1L" prefix on the serial number plate.