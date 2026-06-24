2.8L V6-Powered 1955 Austin Healey 100 BN1 Roadster
Ending Wed, Jun 24 at 6:10 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced in 1953, the Austin-Healey 100 BN1 helped define the marque with its lightweight construction, simple mechanicals, and engaging roadster character. Today, these early Healeys are admired for their classic styling and rewarding driving experience.
This 1955 Austin-Healey 100 BN1 Roadster is finished in bright blue over silver coves with a black interior and black soft top. The car has been modified with a General Motors-built carbureted 2.8L V6 paired with a T-5 five-speed manual transmission, and its electrical system has been converted to a 12-volt negative ground setup.
Said to have spent time in Texas and California, the car has been with its current owner since 2020.
Work performed under current ownership has reportedly included an overhaul of the brake system, a rebuild of the clutch master cylinder and carburetor, refurbishment of the fuel tank, and replacement of fuel-system components.
This modified 1955 Austin-Healey 100 BN1 Roadster is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current owner with hand-written notes, a spare tire, a car cover, various spare parts, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a carbureted 2.8L V6
T-5 five-speed manual transmission
Refinished in two-tone blue and silver metallic
Black vinyl interior with white piping and a black soft top
15” chrome wire wheels
Modifications
Engine and transmission swap
VDO instrumentation with digital odometer
Toggle switch for manual fuel pump control
12-volt electrical system conversion
Third brake light
Servicing
According to the seller, the following recent service work has been performed:
Brake master cylinder, lines, and wheel cylinders replaced
Clutch master cylinder
Relined fuel tank, replaced fuel pump and filters
Thermostat switch replaced
Carburetor rebuilt
Known Imperfections
Inoperative wiper switch and fuel gauge
General wear consistent with age and prior restoration
Ownership History
From the seller: “The car has an older restoration with a GM 2.8L V6 engine and T‑5 five-speed manual swap, completed prior to current ownership with no supporting records. Owned since December 2020, previously located in Texas and earlier California. Paint presents beautifully in bright blue with silver coves, and the car runs strong with smooth shifting and solid acceleration. Always garage-kept and driven sparingly in favorable weather.
"Recent maintenance includes a fully refreshed brake system (master cylinder, lines, wheel cylinders), rebuilt clutch master, cleaned and relined fuel tank, new fuel pump and filters, and rebuilt carburetor. Additional updates include new chrome grille, headlight trim rings, weatherstripping, pedal rubber, and minor electrical modifications including a 12‑volt conversion and manual fuel pump toggle. Some gauges currently not functioning. The car rides on chrome wire wheels, with original-style steel wheels included.
"Extras include side curtains, a lightly used tonneau, custom cover, and miscellaneous parts. Interior and top appear to have been redone in the early 2000s. Overall, this is a striking vintage roadster offering classic styling with tasteful mechanical upgrades for improved reliability and usability, drawing strong attention wherever it goes.
Included Items
Various spare parts
Tonneau cover
Side curtains
Car cover
Spare tire
Additional Information
The Michigan title lists the serial number as "227030," excluding the "BN1L" prefix on the serial number plate.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.