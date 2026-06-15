Auction ended.

1954 Porsche 356 Pre-A Speedster

Bid to $180,000 on 06/15/26
Result
1954 Porsche 356 Pre-A Speedster
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All photos (171)

Ended Jun 15, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN80103
Mileage indicated50,500 Miles TMU
LocationLarkspur, California
Engine1,500cc Flat-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible

Description

Born from a 1954 conversation between Ferry Porsche and North American importer Max Hoffman, the 356 Speedster was conceived as a stripped-down, performance-oriented sports car built to compete with the British and Italian makes proving so popular with American buyers. Production of the Pre-A Speedster is estimated at approximately 200 examples for 1954, making every surviving early-series car a significant collector piece.

This example carries documented history from the early 1960s and was acquired in 1977 by a dedicated Porsche enthusiast whose care remained for decades. Refurbishment completed in 2006 returned the car to Signal Red over a tan leather interior, with paint completed by Finish Line of Jacksonville, Florida, and upholstery by L&S Upholstery of Gainesville, Florida.

Mechanical work at that time included engine work by Duane Spencer of Shasta Design, rebuilding the 1,582cc Type 616 engine which was installed in the early '80s, a transmission rebuild by noted 356 specialist Vic Skirmants, a replacement YNZ wiring harness, and gauges rebuilt by North Hollywood Speedometer. For improved drivability, an electric auxiliary fuel pump, and functional oil pressure and fuel gauges have been added.

A crated 1,500cc flat-four bearing stamping 33807, which matches the Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, accompanies the sale.

This 1954 Porsche 356 Pre-A Speedster is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, Reutter Certificate of Production, two sets of side curtains, service records, manufacturer's literature, and a clean Texas title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • One of approximately 200 Pre-A Speedsters produced in 1954

  • Documented racing history from the early 1960s

  • Most recent refurbishment completed in 2006

  • Powered by a 1,582cc Type 616 engine

  • Uninstalled numbers-matching 1,500cc engine included

  • Signal Red over tan leather with burgundy piping

  • Removable soft top and side curtains

Factory Equipment

  • 1,500cc air-cooled flat-four engine

  • Four-speed manual transaxle

  • Four-wheel drum brakes

  • Cut-down windscreen

  • Lightweight removable soft top

  • Side curtains

  • VDO instrumentation

  • Three-spoke steering wheel

  • Minimal cabin appointments consistent with Speedster specification

Modifications

  • Replacement 1,582cc Type 616 engine

  • Replacement YNZ wiring harness

  • Electric auxiliary fuel pump

  • Aftermarket oil pressure and fuel gauges

  • Tan leather with burgundy piping

Servicing & Documentation

The Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, Reutter Certificate of Production, included documents, and photos from previous ownership can be viewed in the gallery.

  • Refurbishment work completed in 2006 is said to have included the following:

    • Paint in Signal Red by Finish Line, Jacksonville, Florida

    • Interior re-trimmed by L&S Upholstery, Gainesville, Florida

    • 1,582cc Type 616 engine built by Duane Spencer of Shasta Design

    • Transmission rebuilt by Vic Skirmants

    • YNZ wiring harness installed

    • Gauges rebuilt by North Hollywood Speedometer

Ownership History

This 1954 Porsche 356 Pre-A Speedster was purchased by the current owner in 2021. A statement from the previous owner is included in the gallery.

Included Items

  • Crated 1,500cc engine (said to be numbers-matching)

  • Period-correct fuel tank (without sender)

  • Two sets of side curtains

  • Porsche Certificate of Authenticity

  • Reutter Certificate of Production

  • Photos from previous ownership

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Service records

Additional Information

A photo of the crated 1,500cc engine's stamping has not been provided.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1954 Porsche 356 Pre-A Speedster

Last bid
GL1995
GL1995
$180,000
Seller
RachelMinson_1pjy
RachelMinson_1pjy
EndedJun 15, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids29
Views26,161
Bids
GL1995's avatar
GL1995
Jun 15 at 5:06 PM
$180,000bid placed 
BS_amx0zf's avatar
BS_amx0zf
Jun 15 at 5:04 PM
$179,000bid placed 
GL1995's avatar
GL1995
Jun 15 at 4:58 PM
$171,000bid placed 
BS_amx0zf's avatar
BS_amx0zf
Jun 15 at 4:32 PM
$170,000bid placed 
GL1995's avatar
GL1995
Jun 15 at 4:29 PM
$152,577bid placed 

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