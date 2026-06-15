Description

Born from a 1954 conversation between Ferry Porsche and North American importer Max Hoffman, the 356 Speedster was conceived as a stripped-down, performance-oriented sports car built to compete with the British and Italian makes proving so popular with American buyers. Production of the Pre-A Speedster is estimated at approximately 200 examples for 1954, making every surviving early-series car a significant collector piece.

This example carries documented history from the early 1960s and was acquired in 1977 by a dedicated Porsche enthusiast whose care remained for decades. Refurbishment completed in 2006 returned the car to Signal Red over a tan leather interior, with paint completed by Finish Line of Jacksonville, Florida, and upholstery by L&S Upholstery of Gainesville, Florida.

Mechanical work at that time included engine work by Duane Spencer of Shasta Design, rebuilding the 1,582cc Type 616 engine which was installed in the early '80s, a transmission rebuild by noted 356 specialist Vic Skirmants, a replacement YNZ wiring harness, and gauges rebuilt by North Hollywood Speedometer. For improved drivability, an electric auxiliary fuel pump, and functional oil pressure and fuel gauges have been added.

A crated 1,500cc flat-four bearing stamping 33807, which matches the Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, accompanies the sale.

This 1954 Porsche 356 Pre-A Speedster is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, Reutter Certificate of Production, two sets of side curtains, service records, manufacturer's literature, and a clean Texas title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

One of approximately 200 Pre-A Speedsters produced in 1954

Documented racing history from the early 1960s

Most recent refurbishment completed in 2006

Powered by a 1,582cc Type 616 engine

Uninstalled numbers-matching 1,500cc engine included

Signal Red over tan leather with burgundy piping

Removable soft top and side curtains

Factory Equipment

1,500cc air-cooled flat-four engine

Four-speed manual transaxle

Four-wheel drum brakes

Cut-down windscreen

Lightweight removable soft top

Side curtains

VDO instrumentation

Three-spoke steering wheel

Minimal cabin appointments consistent with Speedster specification

Modifications

Replacement 1,582cc Type 616 engine

Replacement YNZ wiring harness

Electric auxiliary fuel pump

Aftermarket oil pressure and fuel gauges

Tan leather with burgundy piping

Servicing & Documentation

The Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, Reutter Certificate of Production, included documents, and photos from previous ownership can be viewed in the gallery.

Refurbishment work completed in 2006 is said to have included the following: Paint in Signal Red by Finish Line, Jacksonville, Florida Interior re-trimmed by L&S Upholstery, Gainesville, Florida 1,582cc Type 616 engine built by Duane Spencer of Shasta Design Transmission rebuilt by Vic Skirmants YNZ wiring harness installed Gauges rebuilt by North Hollywood Speedometer



Ownership History

This 1954 Porsche 356 Pre-A Speedster was purchased by the current owner in 2021. A statement from the previous owner is included in the gallery.

Included Items

Crated 1,500cc engine (said to be numbers-matching)

Period-correct fuel tank (without sender)

Two sets of side curtains

Porsche Certificate of Authenticity

Reutter Certificate of Production

Photos from previous ownership

Manufacturer's literature

Service records

Additional Information

A photo of the crated 1,500cc engine's stamping has not been provided.