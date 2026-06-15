1954 Porsche 356 Pre-A Speedster
Ended Jun 15, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
Description
Born from a 1954 conversation between Ferry Porsche and North American importer Max Hoffman, the 356 Speedster was conceived as a stripped-down, performance-oriented sports car built to compete with the British and Italian makes proving so popular with American buyers. Production of the Pre-A Speedster is estimated at approximately 200 examples for 1954, making every surviving early-series car a significant collector piece.
This example carries documented history from the early 1960s and was acquired in 1977 by a dedicated Porsche enthusiast whose care remained for decades. Refurbishment completed in 2006 returned the car to Signal Red over a tan leather interior, with paint completed by Finish Line of Jacksonville, Florida, and upholstery by L&S Upholstery of Gainesville, Florida.
Mechanical work at that time included engine work by Duane Spencer of Shasta Design, rebuilding the 1,582cc Type 616 engine which was installed in the early '80s, a transmission rebuild by noted 356 specialist Vic Skirmants, a replacement YNZ wiring harness, and gauges rebuilt by North Hollywood Speedometer. For improved drivability, an electric auxiliary fuel pump, and functional oil pressure and fuel gauges have been added.
A crated 1,500cc flat-four bearing stamping 33807, which matches the Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, accompanies the sale.
This 1954 Porsche 356 Pre-A Speedster is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, Reutter Certificate of Production, two sets of side curtains, service records, manufacturer's literature, and a clean Texas title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
One of approximately 200 Pre-A Speedsters produced in 1954
Documented racing history from the early 1960s
Most recent refurbishment completed in 2006
Powered by a 1,582cc Type 616 engine
Uninstalled numbers-matching 1,500cc engine included
Signal Red over tan leather with burgundy piping
Removable soft top and side curtains
Factory Equipment
1,500cc air-cooled flat-four engine
Four-speed manual transaxle
Four-wheel drum brakes
Cut-down windscreen
Lightweight removable soft top
Side curtains
VDO instrumentation
Three-spoke steering wheel
Minimal cabin appointments consistent with Speedster specification
Modifications
Replacement 1,582cc Type 616 engine
Replacement YNZ wiring harness
Electric auxiliary fuel pump
Aftermarket oil pressure and fuel gauges
Tan leather with burgundy piping
Servicing & Documentation
The Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, Reutter Certificate of Production, included documents, and photos from previous ownership can be viewed in the gallery.
Refurbishment work completed in 2006 is said to have included the following:
Paint in Signal Red by Finish Line, Jacksonville, Florida
Interior re-trimmed by L&S Upholstery, Gainesville, Florida
1,582cc Type 616 engine built by Duane Spencer of Shasta Design
Transmission rebuilt by Vic Skirmants
YNZ wiring harness installed
Gauges rebuilt by North Hollywood Speedometer
Ownership History
This 1954 Porsche 356 Pre-A Speedster was purchased by the current owner in 2021. A statement from the previous owner is included in the gallery.
Included Items
Crated 1,500cc engine (said to be numbers-matching)
Period-correct fuel tank (without sender)
Two sets of side curtains
Porsche Certificate of Authenticity
Reutter Certificate of Production
Photos from previous ownership
Manufacturer's literature
Service records
Additional Information
A photo of the crated 1,500cc engine's stamping has not been provided.
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