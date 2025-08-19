Mid-Engined, 383-Powered 1950 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup
Ending Thu, Jun 25 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
First introduced for the 1947 model year as part of Chevrolet’s Advance Design lineup, the 3100 pickup helped define the postwar American light-duty truck with its more modern cab, integrated fenders, and improved comfort over prewar designs. Produced through 1955, these trucks quickly became a utilitarian staple. Decades later, their simple ladder-frame construction, abundant parts availability, and timeless styling have made them a favorite canvas for hot rodders looking to blend vintage aesthetics with modern performance.
This 1950 Chevrolet 3100 has been extensively modified into a mid‑engine hot rod with contemporary chassis, suspension, and drivetrain components. Refinished in Mesa Gray with black and red accents, the build combines vintage styling with race-inspired engineering, including a NASCAR-style rear suspension setup and a high-output stroker V8 mounted in the passenger compartment and bed.
Now powered by a midship-mounted BluePrint Engines 383 cubic-inch stroker V8 paired with a JEGS Powerglide transmission, this custom 3100 features a fully reworked chassis partially derived from a 1998 Chevrolet S10, along with extensive mechanical upgrades throughout. The cabin has been reconfigured with custom bucket seating and an insulated engine doghouse, further emphasizing its bespoke, performance-oriented design.
This modified 1950 Chevrolet Pickup is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner’s name.
Highlights
Mid-engine custom hot rod build
Powered by a BluePrint Engines 383ci stroker V8 rated at 470 horsepower when new
JEGS-built Powerglide 2-speed automatic transmission
Front chassis and suspension sourced from a 1998 Chevrolet S10
Custom 3-link rear suspension with Penske NASCAR adjustable jack springs
Finished in Mesa Gray with black and red accents over a black and gray bucket seats
Vacuum-assisted braking system with electric vacuum pump
Modifications
Modifications reported by the seller include:
Mid-engine configuration with custom insulated engine doghouse
BluePrint Engines 383ci stroker V8 crate engine
Edelbrock 750 CFM carburetor
Offenhauser intake manifold
JEGS Powerglide 2-speed automatic transmission
1998 Chevrolet S10 front frame and suspension swap
Custom rear 3-link suspension system
2022 Penske NASCAR adjustable rear jack springs
10-bolt rear end with 3.73 gear ratio
Front disc brakes and rear drum brakes
Walbro 450 GPH fuel pump with under-hood fuel cell
Replacement wiring harness with fuse block mounted under dashboard
Vacuum-assisted braking system with electric vacuum pump
Vintage Air conditioning system (installed but not completed)
Custom bucket seats
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Crate engine and supporting induction components
Replacement transmission and drivetrain components
Front suspension rebuild with replacement parts throughout
Rear suspension assembly with motorsport-grade components
Brake system setup with vacuum assist and electric pump
Replaced wiring harness and electrical system
Fuel cell system with high-capacity pump
Known Imperfections
Custom build exhibits cosmetic inconsistencies typical of extensively modified vehicles
Vintage Air heating system has not been fully connected and is inoperable
Ownership History
This 1950 Chevrolet 3100 is offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner and is accompanied by a clean Michigan title in the owner’s name.
Additional Information
The truck has been fitted with aftermarket serial number tag, which corresponds to the Michigan title.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.