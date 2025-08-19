Mid-Engined, 383-Powered 1950 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup

No reserve
1 day
$15,566
Mid-Engined, 383-Powered 1950 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup
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Ending Thu, Jun 25 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN18111278298
Mileage indicated1 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine383ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck

Video gallery

1950 Chevrolet Pickup Exterior Walk Around
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1950 Chevrolet Pickup Open Walk Around
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1950 Chevrolet Pickup Interior Start Up & Idle
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1950 Chevrolet Pickup Start Up & Driving
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1950 Chevrolet Pickup Fly By
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1950 Chevrolet Pickup Pulling In
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

First introduced for the 1947 model year as part of Chevrolet’s Advance Design lineup, the 3100 pickup helped define the postwar American light-duty truck with its more modern cab, integrated fenders, and improved comfort over prewar designs. Produced through 1955, these trucks quickly became a utilitarian staple. Decades later, their simple ladder-frame construction, abundant parts availability, and timeless styling have made them a favorite canvas for hot rodders looking to blend vintage aesthetics with modern performance.

This 1950 Chevrolet 3100 has been extensively modified into a mid‑engine hot rod with contemporary chassis, suspension, and drivetrain components. Refinished in Mesa Gray with black and red accents, the build combines vintage styling with race-inspired engineering, including a NASCAR-style rear suspension setup and a high-output stroker V8 mounted in the passenger compartment and bed.

Now powered by a midship-mounted BluePrint Engines 383 cubic-inch stroker V8 paired with a JEGS Powerglide transmission, this custom 3100 features a fully reworked chassis partially derived from a 1998 Chevrolet S10, along with extensive mechanical upgrades throughout. The cabin has been reconfigured with custom bucket seating and an insulated engine doghouse, further emphasizing its bespoke, performance-oriented design.

This modified 1950 Chevrolet Pickup is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Mid-engine custom hot rod build

  • Powered by a BluePrint Engines 383ci stroker V8 rated at 470 horsepower when new

  • JEGS-built Powerglide 2-speed automatic transmission

  • Front chassis and suspension sourced from a 1998 Chevrolet S10

  • Custom 3-link rear suspension with Penske NASCAR adjustable jack springs

  • Finished in Mesa Gray with black and red accents over a black and gray bucket seats

  • Vacuum-assisted braking system with electric vacuum pump

Modifications

Modifications reported by the seller include:

  • Mid-engine configuration with custom insulated engine doghouse

  • BluePrint Engines 383ci stroker V8 crate engine

  • Edelbrock 750 CFM carburetor

  • Offenhauser intake manifold

  • JEGS Powerglide 2-speed automatic transmission

  • 1998 Chevrolet S10 front frame and suspension swap

  • Custom rear 3-link suspension system

  • 2022 Penske NASCAR adjustable rear jack springs

  • 10-bolt rear end with 3.73 gear ratio

  • Front disc brakes and rear drum brakes

  • Walbro 450 GPH fuel pump with under-hood fuel cell

  • Replacement wiring harness with fuse block mounted under dashboard

  • Vacuum-assisted braking system with electric vacuum pump

  • Vintage Air conditioning system (installed but not completed)

  • Custom bucket seats

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Crate engine and supporting induction components

  • Replacement transmission and drivetrain components

  • Front suspension rebuild with replacement parts throughout

  • Rear suspension assembly with motorsport-grade components

  • Brake system setup with vacuum assist and electric pump

  • Replaced wiring harness and electrical system

  • Fuel cell system with high-capacity pump

Known Imperfections

  • Custom build exhibits cosmetic inconsistencies typical of extensively modified vehicles

  • Vintage Air heating system has not been fully connected and is inoperable

Ownership History

This 1950 Chevrolet 3100 is offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner and is accompanied by a clean Michigan title in the owner’s name.

Additional Information

The truck has been fitted with aftermarket serial number tag, which corresponds to the Michigan title.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Mid-Engined, 383-Powered 1950 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup · No reserve

Current bid
metro5664
metro5664
$15,566
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndingThu, Jun 25 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids13
Views6,353
How it works
Bids
metro5664's avatar
metro5664
Jun 20 at 3:39 AM
$15,566bid placed 
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RS_RobSan
Jun 19 at 4:09 AM
$15,250bid placed 
metro5664's avatar
metro5664
Jun 18 at 3:48 PM
$15,000bid placed 
SJ_sns7ib's avatar
SJ_sns7ib
Jun 18 at 1:25 PM
$10,250bid placed 
metro5664's avatar
metro5664
Jun 16 at 6:53 AM
$10,000bid placed 

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