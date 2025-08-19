Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

First introduced for the 1947 model year as part of Chevrolet’s Advance Design lineup, the 3100 pickup helped define the postwar American light-duty truck with its more modern cab, integrated fenders, and improved comfort over prewar designs. Produced through 1955, these trucks quickly became a utilitarian staple. Decades later, their simple ladder-frame construction, abundant parts availability, and timeless styling have made them a favorite canvas for hot rodders looking to blend vintage aesthetics with modern performance.

This 1950 Chevrolet 3100 has been extensively modified into a mid‑engine hot rod with contemporary chassis, suspension, and drivetrain components. Refinished in Mesa Gray with black and red accents, the build combines vintage styling with race-inspired engineering, including a NASCAR-style rear suspension setup and a high-output stroker V8 mounted in the passenger compartment and bed.

Now powered by a midship-mounted BluePrint Engines 383 cubic-inch stroker V8 paired with a JEGS Powerglide transmission, this custom 3100 features a fully reworked chassis partially derived from a 1998 Chevrolet S10, along with extensive mechanical upgrades throughout. The cabin has been reconfigured with custom bucket seating and an insulated engine doghouse, further emphasizing its bespoke, performance-oriented design.

This modified 1950 Chevrolet Pickup is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

Mid-engine custom hot rod build

Powered by a BluePrint Engines 383ci stroker V8 rated at 470 horsepower when new

JEGS-built Powerglide 2-speed automatic transmission

Front chassis and suspension sourced from a 1998 Chevrolet S10

Custom 3-link rear suspension with Penske NASCAR adjustable jack springs

Finished in Mesa Gray with black and red accents over a black and gray bucket seats

Vacuum-assisted braking system with electric vacuum pump

Modifications

Modifications reported by the seller include:

Mid-engine configuration with custom insulated engine doghouse

BluePrint Engines 383ci stroker V8 crate engine

Edelbrock 750 CFM carburetor

Offenhauser intake manifold

JEGS Powerglide 2-speed automatic transmission

1998 Chevrolet S10 front frame and suspension swap

Custom rear 3-link suspension system

2022 Penske NASCAR adjustable rear jack springs

10-bolt rear end with 3.73 gear ratio

Front disc brakes and rear drum brakes

Walbro 450 GPH fuel pump with under-hood fuel cell

Replacement wiring harness with fuse block mounted under dashboard

Vacuum-assisted braking system with electric vacuum pump

Vintage Air conditioning system (installed but not completed)

Custom bucket seats

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Crate engine and supporting induction components

Replacement transmission and drivetrain components

Front suspension rebuild with replacement parts throughout

Rear suspension assembly with motorsport-grade components

Brake system setup with vacuum assist and electric pump

Replaced wiring harness and electrical system

Fuel cell system with high-capacity pump

Known Imperfections

Custom build exhibits cosmetic inconsistencies typical of extensively modified vehicles

Vintage Air heating system has not been fully connected and is inoperable

Ownership History

This 1950 Chevrolet 3100 is offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner and is accompanied by a clean Michigan title in the owner’s name.

Additional Information

The truck has been fitted with aftermarket serial number tag, which corresponds to the Michigan title.