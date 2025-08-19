Modified 1941 Studebaker Champion Phaeton
Ending Thu, Jul 02 at 6:40 PM UTC
Description
The 1941 Studebaker Champion Phaeton is as one of the most distinctive American automobiles of the pre-war era, a vehicle that captured the bold optimism of a nation on the cusp of profound change. Designed under the direction of Raymond Loewy and Virgil Exner, the car showcased a sleek, streamlined body that felt decisively modern against the heavier, more ornate styling common among its contemporaries.
The Phaeton was an open touring body style, offering seating for multiple passengers beneath a graceful convertible top. Its clean horizontal lines, flush headlamps integrated into the front fenders, and carefully tapered tail gave it a streamlined sensibility. Studebaker marketed the Champion line as an affordable alternative, and the Phaeton delivered genuine style at a competitive price point. Roughly 300–500 Phaetons were produced that year.
The Champion Phaeton’s 170ci inline six-cylinder engine may have been adequate for 1941, but this one now packs a General Motors 350ci V8 backed by a 3-speed automatic transmission. Power rack and pinion steering and front disc brakes have been added, while the custom removable hard top looks like the original soft top.
This 1941 Studebaker Champion Phaeton is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Missouri title.
Highlights
Offered from VL Classics
Rare 1941 Studebaker Champion Phaeton
Chevy 350ci V8 and 3-speed automatic transmission
Removable hard top
Factory Equipment
Open touring/convertible body style with a folding fabric top
Streamlined, aerodynamic silhouette designed by Raymond Loewy and Virgil Exner
Integrated fender-mounted headlamps flush with the bodywork
Multi-passenger seating across front and rear bench seats
One of the more aerodynamically advanced American designs of its time
Lower, wider stance than most 1941 competitors
Modifications
Removable hard top
Front bumper removed
Digital gauges
350ci V8 engine
3-speed automatic transmission
Custom exhaust headers
Edelbrock carburetor
MSD ignition
Rack and pinion steering
Power steering
Front disc and rear drum brakes
8¾" rear differential
16” American Racing wheels
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1941 Studebaker Champion Phaeton are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1941 Studebaker Champion Phaeton is offered from VL Classics
Additional Information
An aftermarket tag listing the VIN 134531 is affixed to the vehicle. This VIN matches the Missouri title.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.