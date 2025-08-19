Modified 1941 Studebaker Champion Phaeton

8 days
$10,333
Modified 1941 Studebaker Champion Phaeton
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (48)

Ending Thu, Jul 02 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN134531
Mileage indicated2,150 Miles TMU
LocationStrafford, Missouri
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorTan

Description

The 1941 Studebaker Champion Phaeton is as one of the most distinctive American automobiles of the pre-war era, a vehicle that captured the bold optimism of a nation on the cusp of profound change. Designed under the direction of Raymond Loewy and Virgil Exner, the car showcased a sleek, streamlined body that felt decisively modern against the heavier, more ornate styling common among its contemporaries.

The Phaeton was an open touring body style, offering seating for multiple passengers beneath a graceful convertible top. Its clean horizontal lines, flush headlamps integrated into the front fenders, and carefully tapered tail gave it a streamlined sensibility. Studebaker marketed the Champion line as an affordable alternative, and the Phaeton delivered genuine style at a competitive price point. Roughly 300–500 Phaetons were produced that year.

The Champion Phaeton’s 170ci inline six-cylinder engine may have been adequate for 1941, but this one now packs a General Motors 350ci V8 backed by a 3-speed automatic transmission. Power rack and pinion steering and front disc brakes have been added, while the custom removable hard top looks like the original soft top.

This 1941 Studebaker Champion Phaeton is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Missouri title.

Highlights

  • Offered from VL Classics

  • Rare 1941 Studebaker Champion Phaeton

  • Chevy 350ci V8 and 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Removable hard top

Factory Equipment

  • Open touring/convertible body style with a folding fabric top

  • Streamlined, aerodynamic silhouette designed by Raymond Loewy and Virgil Exner

  • Integrated fender-mounted headlamps flush with the bodywork

  • Multi-passenger seating across front and rear bench seats

  • One of the more aerodynamically advanced American designs of its time

  • Lower, wider stance than most 1941 competitors

Modifications

  • Removable hard top

  • Front bumper removed

  • Digital gauges

  • 350ci V8 engine

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Custom exhaust headers

  • Edelbrock carburetor

  • MSD ignition

  • Rack and pinion steering

  • Power steering

  • Front disc and rear drum brakes

  • 8¾" rear differential

  • 16” American Racing wheels

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1941 Studebaker Champion Phaeton are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1941 Studebaker Champion Phaeton is offered from VL Classics

Additional Information

An aftermarket tag listing the VIN 134531 is affixed to the vehicle. This VIN matches the Missouri title.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 1941 Studebaker Champion Phaeton

Current bid
Greg3
Greg3
$10,333
Seller
VL-Classics
VL-Classics
EndingThu, Jul 02 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids8
Views1,947
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Greg3's avatar
Greg3
Jun 22 at 2:44 PM
$10,333bid placed 
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JohnPolansky_3rxe
Jun 22 at 1:44 PM
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Jamking
Jun 22 at 1:39 PM
$6,666bid placed 
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Greg3
Jun 20 at 7:50 PM
$5,555bid placed 
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2427NDFish
Jun 20 at 1:10 PM
$3,300bid placed 

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