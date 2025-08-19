Description

The 1941 Studebaker Champion Phaeton is as one of the most distinctive American automobiles of the pre-war era, a vehicle that captured the bold optimism of a nation on the cusp of profound change. Designed under the direction of Raymond Loewy and Virgil Exner, the car showcased a sleek, streamlined body that felt decisively modern against the heavier, more ornate styling common among its contemporaries.

The Phaeton was an open touring body style, offering seating for multiple passengers beneath a graceful convertible top. Its clean horizontal lines, flush headlamps integrated into the front fenders, and carefully tapered tail gave it a streamlined sensibility. Studebaker marketed the Champion line as an affordable alternative, and the Phaeton delivered genuine style at a competitive price point. Roughly 300–500 Phaetons were produced that year.

The Champion Phaeton’s 170ci inline six-cylinder engine may have been adequate for 1941, but this one now packs a General Motors 350ci V8 backed by a 3-speed automatic transmission. Power rack and pinion steering and front disc brakes have been added, while the custom removable hard top looks like the original soft top.

This 1941 Studebaker Champion Phaeton is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Missouri title.

Highlights

Offered from VL Classics

Rare 1941 Studebaker Champion Phaeton

Chevy 350ci V8 and 3-speed automatic transmission

Removable hard top

Factory Equipment

Open touring/convertible body style with a folding fabric top

Streamlined, aerodynamic silhouette designed by Raymond Loewy and Virgil Exner

Integrated fender-mounted headlamps flush with the bodywork

Multi-passenger seating across front and rear bench seats

One of the more aerodynamically advanced American designs of its time

Lower, wider stance than most 1941 competitors

Modifications

Removable hard top

Front bumper removed

Digital gauges

350ci V8 engine

3-speed automatic transmission

Custom exhaust headers

Edelbrock carburetor

MSD ignition

Rack and pinion steering

Power steering

Front disc and rear drum brakes

8¾" rear differential

16” American Racing wheels

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1941 Studebaker Champion Phaeton are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1941 Studebaker Champion Phaeton is offered from VL Classics

Additional Information

An aftermarket tag listing the VIN 134531 is affixed to the vehicle. This VIN matches the Missouri title.