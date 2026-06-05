Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

When the United States entered World War II, it needed a motorcycle rugged enough to survive the chaos of global conflict. The 1941 Harley-Davidson WLA answered that call with remarkable distinction.

Built on the proven W-series platform, the WLA was powered by a 45-cubic-inch (737cc) flathead V-twin engine, producing modest but dependable performance. The Army specification "A" suffix gave the WLA its name, and the bike was fitted accordingly — olive drab paint, blackout lighting, leather scabbards for Thompson submachine guns, and leg guards to protect riders in rough terrain. 1941 WLAs are early war-production machines and just 4,731 units were built, prior to large-scale U.S. WWII deployment. (Full wartime production ramped up after 1942). Over 90,000 WLAs were eventually produced during the war years, serving Allied forces across Europe, North Africa, and the Pacific.

Beyond its military legacy, the WLA shaped postwar motorcycle culture. Many returning veterans purchased surplus models, fueling a riding boom that helped define mid-century American identity on two wheels.

This rare pre-war WLA is offered as a project motorcycle coming out of long-term storage, and it will require mechanical attention prior to running and before returning to the road.

This 1941 Harley-Davidson WLA is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Built for military service, primarily the U.S. Army

45ci (737cc) V-twin flathead engine

3‑speed hand‑shift with foot clutch

Finished in U.S. Army Olive Drab

One of 4,731 units built in 1941

Factory Equipment

Frame: Rigid (no rear suspension)

Front suspension: Springer fork

Brakes: Drum front and rear

Wheels/Tires: 18-inch military pattern

Rear luggage rack (for radio, gear, ammo)

Leather scabbard mount for rifle or Thompson SMG

Skid plate

Heavy-duty oil-bath type air cleaner

Blackout lights (front and rear)

Parkerized or painted metal (no chrome)

The chassis number (41WLA7493) decodes as: 41 – Model year 1941 o WLA – Model designation: W = 45ci (737cc) V-twin flathead engine L = High compression version A = Military specification (U.S. Army) 7493 – Production sequence number



Known Imperfections

This 1941 Harley-Davidson WLA is offered as a project motorcycle out of long-term storage. It is not known the last time it was started, run, or ridden, and its mechanical condition is unknown. It is offered “as is”.

Age and storage related patina throughout

Ownership History

This WLA is being offered from long-term ownership as part of an estate collection. It has been in its present ownership since at least 1979, as confirmed by its California “pink slip” title.

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: David Swig Phone: 415.302.2247 Email: dswig@hagerty.com