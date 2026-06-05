Auction ended.

1941 Harley-Davidson WLA Project

No reserve
Sold for on 06/05/26
Result
1941 Harley-Davidson WLA Project
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Ended Jun 05, 2026 at 6:36 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN41WLA7493
Mileage indicated500 Miles TMU
LocationVan Nuys, California
Engine45ci V-Twin
TransmissionManual
Body StyleMotorcycle

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

When the United States entered World War II, it needed a motorcycle rugged enough to survive the chaos of global conflict. The 1941 Harley-Davidson WLA answered that call with remarkable distinction.

Built on the proven W-series platform, the WLA was powered by a 45-cubic-inch (737cc) flathead V-twin engine, producing modest but dependable performance. The Army specification "A" suffix gave the WLA its name, and the bike was fitted accordingly — olive drab paint, blackout lighting, leather scabbards for Thompson submachine guns, and leg guards to protect riders in rough terrain. 1941 WLAs are early war-production machines and just 4,731 units were built, prior to large-scale U.S. WWII deployment. (Full wartime production ramped up after 1942). Over 90,000 WLAs were eventually produced during the war years, serving Allied forces across Europe, North Africa, and the Pacific.

Beyond its military legacy, the WLA shaped postwar motorcycle culture. Many returning veterans purchased surplus models, fueling a riding boom that helped define mid-century American identity on two wheels.

This rare pre-war WLA is offered as a project motorcycle coming out of long-term storage, and it will require mechanical attention prior to running and before returning to the road.

This 1941 Harley-Davidson WLA is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Built for military service, primarily the U.S. Army

  • 45ci (737cc) V-twin flathead engine

  • 3‑speed hand‑shift with foot clutch

  • Finished in U.S. Army Olive Drab

  • One of 4,731 units built in 1941

Factory Equipment

  • Frame: Rigid (no rear suspension)

  • Front suspension: Springer fork

  • Brakes: Drum front and rear

  • Wheels/Tires: 18-inch military pattern

  • Rear luggage rack (for radio, gear, ammo)

  • Leather scabbard mount for rifle or Thompson SMG

  • Skid plate

  • Heavy-duty oil-bath type air cleaner

  • Blackout lights (front and rear)

  • Parkerized or painted metal (no chrome)

  • The chassis number (41WLA7493) decodes as:

    • 41 – Model year 1941 o WLA – Model designation:

    • W = 45ci (737cc) V-twin flathead engine

    • L = High compression version

    • A = Military specification (U.S. Army)

    • 7493 – Production sequence number

Known Imperfections

  • This 1941 Harley-Davidson WLA is offered as a project motorcycle out of long-term storage. It is not known the last time it was started, run, or ridden, and its mechanical condition is unknown. It is offered “as is”.

  • Age and storage related patina throughout

Ownership History

This WLA is being offered from long-term ownership as part of an estate collection. It has been in its present ownership since at least 1979, as confirmed by its California “pink slip” title.

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: David Swig Phone: 415.302.2247 Email: dswig@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1941 Harley-Davidson WLA Project · No reserve

Sold to
Ray-l3z962vu
Ray-l3z962vu
$21,935
Seller
David_Swig
David_Swig
EndedJun 05, 2026 at 6:36 PM UTC
Bids61
Views15,726
Bids
Ray-l3z962vu's avatar
Ray-l3z962vu
Jun 5 at 6:34 PM
$20,500bid placed 
OW_m9ibfq's avatar
OW_m9ibfq
Jun 5 at 6:33 PM
$20,250bid placed 
Ray-l3z962vu's avatar
Ray-l3z962vu
Jun 5 at 6:32 PM
$20,000bid placed 
OW_m9ibfq's avatar
OW_m9ibfq
Jun 5 at 6:31 PM
$19,750bid placed 
Ray-l3z962vu's avatar
Ray-l3z962vu
Jun 5 at 6:30 PM
$19,500bid placed 

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