Auction ended.

1934 Dodge DeLuxe Series DR Sedan

No reserve
Sold for on 06/05/26
Result
1934 Dodge DeLuxe Series DR Sedan
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (141)

Ended Jun 05, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN3754018
Mileage indicated75,200 Miles TMU
LocationAnnapolis, Maryland
Engine217.8ci Inliine-Six
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan

Video gallery

1934 Dodge DeLuxe Four-Door Sedan Walk Around 1
Play
1934 Dodge DeLuxe Four-Door Sedan Walk Around 2
Play
1934 Dodge DeLuxe Four-Door Sedan Interior Tour 1
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1934 Dodge DeLuxe Four-Door Sedan Interior Tour 2
Play
1934 Dodge DeLuxe Four-Door Sedan Ride Along
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1934 Dodge DeLuxe Four-Door Sedan Drive By 1
All videos (9)

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

For the 1934 model year, Dodge introduced models that were heavier, longer, and more powerful than those of previous years. The entry-level DR “DeLuxe” series had a 117-inch wheelbase and featured a 217.8ci L-head straight-six factory rated at 82 horsepower as well as a three-speed manual transmission with helical gears and a selective "free wheeling" transmission that allowed clutch-less shifting by pulling a knob on the dashboard.

The redesigned body stood out for its large teardrop-shaped headlamps, styled hood louvers, and skirted fenders and was mounted atop an X-type frame with independent front suspension, hydraulic brakes, and all-steel “Floating-Cushion” wheels.

Further enhancements for ‘34 Series DR vehicles included the “Leaping Ram” hood ornament and a Seven-point “Finger Touch” ventilation system

This ‘34 Dodge wears an older restoration performed by the grandson of its original owner and is finished in black with tan pinstripes over tan cloth upholstery.

This 1934 Dodge Series DR sedan is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with miscellaneous spare parts, a 2025 service document, and a clean Maryland title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Older restoration performed by the grandson of the original owner

  • All-steel “safety” body (no wood framing)

  • 217.8ci L-head straight-six

  • Three-speed manual transmission with clutch-free driving option

  • Independent front suspension

  • Hydraulic brakes

Factory Equipment

  • Advanced independent front suspension and hydraulic brakes

  • Crank-out windshield

  • Seven-point “Finger Touch” ventilation system

  • Dual taillamps

  • Rear-hinged doors

  • Ram hood ornament

Servicing & Documentation

  • From the consignor: “Clean, older restoration with recent mechanical review. This car starts with ease, runs and shifts wonderfully, and is ready to enjoy.”

  • Service in May 2025 included:

    • Fuel level sender, fuel pump, and brake master cylinder replaced

    • Passenger door adjusted

    • Wiring repairs and bulb replacement

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws consistent with an older restoration

Ownership History

From the consignor: “This 1934 Dodge Sedan has been given a complete, ground-up restoration by the grandson of the original owner. It received a no-expense-spared, authentic reconditioning, and the car performs fantastically well. At the time, the car was renowned for its incredibly quiet, smooth drivetrain. It featured an ‘all-new’ front independent suspension, hydraulic brakes, and a seven-point ‘Finger Touch’ ventilation system. It also has a ‘free wheeling’ transmission at the pull of a knob that allows for clutchless shifting. The car is in the original configuration. It has also received a recent ‘sale prep’ service to make sure all systems are in operating order.”

Included Items

  • Period literature

  • Jack

  • Lug wrenches

  • 2025 service document

  • Spare parts

Additional Information

This 1934 Dodge DeLuxe Series DR Sedan was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in August 2025. You can view the previous listing here.

`The photos and videos in the gallery were taken in August 2025. The odometer photo was taken in May 2026.

A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Harrison Platz Phone: 610.304.4525 Email: hplatz@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Restoration Photos: 1934 Dodge Sedan

Recent Service Invoices 1934 Dodge Sedan

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1934 Dodge DeLuxe Series DR Sedan · No reserve

Sold to
DwightDibben_sjm5
DwightDibben_sjm5
$21,668
Seller
Harrison_Platz
Harrison_Platz
EndedJun 05, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids43
Views14,694
Bids
DwightDibben_sjm5's avatar
DwightDibben_sjm5
Jun 5 at 6:33 PM
$20,250bid placed 
Mr.Owl's avatar
Mr.Owl
Jun 5 at 6:32 PM
$20,000bid placed 
DwightDibben_sjm5's avatar
DwightDibben_sjm5
Jun 5 at 6:30 PM
$19,750bid placed 
Mr.Owl's avatar
Mr.Owl
Jun 5 at 6:30 PM
$19,500bid placed 
DwightDibben_sjm5's avatar
DwightDibben_sjm5
Jun 5 at 6:28 PM
$19,250bid placed 

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