Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

For the 1934 model year, Dodge introduced models that were heavier, longer, and more powerful than those of previous years. The entry-level DR “DeLuxe” series had a 117-inch wheelbase and featured a 217.8ci L-head straight-six factory rated at 82 horsepower as well as a three-speed manual transmission with helical gears and a selective "free wheeling" transmission that allowed clutch-less shifting by pulling a knob on the dashboard.

The redesigned body stood out for its large teardrop-shaped headlamps, styled hood louvers, and skirted fenders and was mounted atop an X-type frame with independent front suspension, hydraulic brakes, and all-steel “Floating-Cushion” wheels.

Further enhancements for ‘34 Series DR vehicles included the “Leaping Ram” hood ornament and a Seven-point “Finger Touch” ventilation system

This ‘34 Dodge wears an older restoration performed by the grandson of its original owner and is finished in black with tan pinstripes over tan cloth upholstery.

This 1934 Dodge Series DR sedan is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with miscellaneous spare parts, a 2025 service document, and a clean Maryland title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

Older restoration performed by the grandson of the original owner

All-steel “safety” body (no wood framing)

217.8ci L-head straight-six

Three-speed manual transmission with clutch-free driving option

Independent front suspension

Hydraulic brakes

Factory Equipment

Advanced independent front suspension and hydraulic brakes

Crank-out windshield

Seven-point “Finger Touch” ventilation system

Dual taillamps

Rear-hinged doors

Ram hood ornament

Servicing & Documentation

From the consignor: “Clean, older restoration with recent mechanical review. This car starts with ease, runs and shifts wonderfully, and is ready to enjoy.”

Service in May 2025 included: Fuel level sender, fuel pump, and brake master cylinder replaced Passenger door adjusted Wiring repairs and bulb replacement



Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws consistent with an older restoration

Ownership History

From the consignor: “This 1934 Dodge Sedan has been given a complete, ground-up restoration by the grandson of the original owner. It received a no-expense-spared, authentic reconditioning, and the car performs fantastically well. At the time, the car was renowned for its incredibly quiet, smooth drivetrain. It featured an ‘all-new’ front independent suspension, hydraulic brakes, and a seven-point ‘Finger Touch’ ventilation system. It also has a ‘free wheeling’ transmission at the pull of a knob that allows for clutchless shifting. The car is in the original configuration. It has also received a recent ‘sale prep’ service to make sure all systems are in operating order.”

Included Items

Period literature

Jack

Lug wrenches

2025 service document

Spare parts

Additional Information

This 1934 Dodge DeLuxe Series DR Sedan was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in August 2025. You can view the previous listing here.

`The photos and videos in the gallery were taken in August 2025. The odometer photo was taken in May 2026.

A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Harrison Platz Phone: 610.304.4525 Email: hplatz@hagerty.com