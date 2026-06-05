1934 Dodge DeLuxe Series DR Sedan
Ended Jun 05, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
For the 1934 model year, Dodge introduced models that were heavier, longer, and more powerful than those of previous years. The entry-level DR “DeLuxe” series had a 117-inch wheelbase and featured a 217.8ci L-head straight-six factory rated at 82 horsepower as well as a three-speed manual transmission with helical gears and a selective "free wheeling" transmission that allowed clutch-less shifting by pulling a knob on the dashboard.
The redesigned body stood out for its large teardrop-shaped headlamps, styled hood louvers, and skirted fenders and was mounted atop an X-type frame with independent front suspension, hydraulic brakes, and all-steel “Floating-Cushion” wheels.
Further enhancements for ‘34 Series DR vehicles included the “Leaping Ram” hood ornament and a Seven-point “Finger Touch” ventilation system
This ‘34 Dodge wears an older restoration performed by the grandson of its original owner and is finished in black with tan pinstripes over tan cloth upholstery.
This 1934 Dodge Series DR sedan is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with miscellaneous spare parts, a 2025 service document, and a clean Maryland title in the current owner’s name.
Highlights
Older restoration performed by the grandson of the original owner
All-steel “safety” body (no wood framing)
217.8ci L-head straight-six
Three-speed manual transmission with clutch-free driving option
Independent front suspension
Hydraulic brakes
Factory Equipment
Advanced independent front suspension and hydraulic brakes
Crank-out windshield
Seven-point “Finger Touch” ventilation system
Dual taillamps
Rear-hinged doors
Ram hood ornament
Servicing & Documentation
From the consignor: “Clean, older restoration with recent mechanical review. This car starts with ease, runs and shifts wonderfully, and is ready to enjoy.”
Service in May 2025 included:
Fuel level sender, fuel pump, and brake master cylinder replaced
Passenger door adjusted
Wiring repairs and bulb replacement
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws consistent with an older restoration
Ownership History
From the consignor: “This 1934 Dodge Sedan has been given a complete, ground-up restoration by the grandson of the original owner. It received a no-expense-spared, authentic reconditioning, and the car performs fantastically well. At the time, the car was renowned for its incredibly quiet, smooth drivetrain. It featured an ‘all-new’ front independent suspension, hydraulic brakes, and a seven-point ‘Finger Touch’ ventilation system. It also has a ‘free wheeling’ transmission at the pull of a knob that allows for clutchless shifting. The car is in the original configuration. It has also received a recent ‘sale prep’ service to make sure all systems are in operating order.”
Included Items
Period literature
Jack
Lug wrenches
2025 service document
Spare parts
Additional Information
This 1934 Dodge DeLuxe Series DR Sedan was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in August 2025. You can view the previous listing here.
`The photos and videos in the gallery were taken in August 2025. The odometer photo was taken in May 2026.
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Harrison Platz Phone: 610.304.4525 Email: hplatz@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.