Description

By 1927, Ford's dominance in vehicle sales was fading. The Model T had been in production for nearly two decades and had become dated and obsolete. Its replacement, the Model A, made its debut in 1927, featuring a 201ci L-head inline-four engine, which was mated to a sliding-gear three-speed manual transmission, finally putting to bed the archaic and complex planetary unit from the T.

Also new was a conventional three-pedal arrangement, an on-board electric starter, four-wheel mechanical drum brakes, and a full line of new body styles, including Tudor and Fordor sedans, coupes, roadsters, phaetons, and commercial vehicles. Among these, the Model A Roadster Pickup stood out as an affordable and practical workhorse.

This ‘29 Roadster Pickup has been in the same family for approximately 18 years, and it has been modified with a Mitchell overdrive unit, which is a direct-bolt-in gear splitter that lowers the RPM’s, resulting in a quieter ride, increased fuel economy, and less engine wear.

The truck wears an older restoration and is finished in red with a black soft top and fenders over black vinyl upholstery. Additional details include 21" wire-spoke wheels, a bed-mounted cargo chest, a side-mount spare, a wood-plank bed floor, and a drop-down tailgate. This 1929 Ford Model A Roadster Pickup is now offered with spare parts, tools, books, and a clean Maryland title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

Long-term family ownership

Mitchell gear-splitter overdrive unit

Sliding-gear three-speed manual transmission

201ci L-head inline-four engine

Red with black fenders, running boards, and soft top

Black vinyl upholstery

Bed-mounted cargo chest

Factory Equipment

21" wire-spoke wheels

Side-mount spare

Wood-plank bed floor

Drop-down tailgate

Four-wheel drum brakes

Modifications

Mitchell gear-splitter overdrive unit

Known Imperfections

Various areas of chipped and scratched paint

Pitting on chrome components

Scratches in the truck bed

Wear on the wood-plank bed floor

Older tires

Ownership History

The truck has been with the same family since October 2008.

Included Items

Spare parts

Tools

Ford Model A parts list

Model A restorer's guidebook

Additional Information

The car is titled by its engine number, A1111206, which can be seen in the gallery.

From the consignor: “Long-term family ownership, car starts, runs, and shifts with ease - older restoration.” A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Harrison Platz Phone: 610.304.4525 Email: hplatz@hagerty.com