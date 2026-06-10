1929 Ford Model A Roadster Pickup
Ended Jun 10, 2026 at 6:24 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
By 1927, Ford's dominance in vehicle sales was fading. The Model T had been in production for nearly two decades and had become dated and obsolete. Its replacement, the Model A, made its debut in 1927, featuring a 201ci L-head inline-four engine, which was mated to a sliding-gear three-speed manual transmission, finally putting to bed the archaic and complex planetary unit from the T.
Also new was a conventional three-pedal arrangement, an on-board electric starter, four-wheel mechanical drum brakes, and a full line of new body styles, including Tudor and Fordor sedans, coupes, roadsters, phaetons, and commercial vehicles. Among these, the Model A Roadster Pickup stood out as an affordable and practical workhorse.
This ‘29 Roadster Pickup has been in the same family for approximately 18 years, and it has been modified with a Mitchell overdrive unit, which is a direct-bolt-in gear splitter that lowers the RPM’s, resulting in a quieter ride, increased fuel economy, and less engine wear.
The truck wears an older restoration and is finished in red with a black soft top and fenders over black vinyl upholstery. Additional details include 21" wire-spoke wheels, a bed-mounted cargo chest, a side-mount spare, a wood-plank bed floor, and a drop-down tailgate. This 1929 Ford Model A Roadster Pickup is now offered with spare parts, tools, books, and a clean Maryland title in the current owner’s name.
Highlights
Long-term family ownership
Mitchell gear-splitter overdrive unit
Sliding-gear three-speed manual transmission
201ci L-head inline-four engine
Red with black fenders, running boards, and soft top
Black vinyl upholstery
Bed-mounted cargo chest
Factory Equipment
21" wire-spoke wheels
Side-mount spare
Wood-plank bed floor
Drop-down tailgate
Four-wheel drum brakes
Modifications
Mitchell gear-splitter overdrive unit
Known Imperfections
Various areas of chipped and scratched paint
Pitting on chrome components
Scratches in the truck bed
Wear on the wood-plank bed floor
Older tires
Ownership History
The truck has been with the same family since October 2008.
Included Items
Spare parts
Tools
Ford Model A parts list
Model A restorer's guidebook
Additional Information
The car is titled by its engine number, A1111206, which can be seen in the gallery.
From the consignor: “Long-term family ownership, car starts, runs, and shifts with ease - older restoration.” A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Harrison Platz Phone: 610.304.4525 Email: hplatz@hagerty.com
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.