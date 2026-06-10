Auction ended.

1929 Ford Model A Roadster Pickup

No reserve
Sold for on 06/10/26
Result
1929 Ford Model A Roadster Pickup
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (95)

Ended Jun 10, 2026 at 6:24 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINA1111206
Mileage indicated90,050 Miles TMU
LocationJarrettsville, Maryland
Engine201ci L-head inline-four
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck

Video gallery

1929 Ford Model A Roadster Pickup Start Up & Drive
Play
1929 Ford Model A Roadster Pickup Ride Along
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1929 Ford Model A Roadster Pickup Interior Overview
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1929 Ford Model A Roadster Pickup Interior Overview 2
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1929 Ford Model A Roadster Pickup Walk Around
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1929 Ford Model A Roadster Pickup Walk Around 2
All videos (7)

Description

By 1927, Ford's dominance in vehicle sales was fading. The Model T had been in production for nearly two decades and had become dated and obsolete. Its replacement, the Model A, made its debut in 1927, featuring a 201ci L-head inline-four engine, which was mated to a sliding-gear three-speed manual transmission, finally putting to bed the archaic and complex planetary unit from the T.

Also new was a conventional three-pedal arrangement, an on-board electric starter, four-wheel mechanical drum brakes, and a full line of new body styles, including Tudor and Fordor sedans, coupes, roadsters, phaetons, and commercial vehicles. Among these, the Model A Roadster Pickup stood out as an affordable and practical workhorse.

This ‘29 Roadster Pickup has been in the same family for approximately 18 years, and it has been modified with a Mitchell overdrive unit, which is a direct-bolt-in gear splitter that lowers the RPM’s, resulting in a quieter ride, increased fuel economy, and less engine wear.

The truck wears an older restoration and is finished in red with a black soft top and fenders over black vinyl upholstery. Additional details include 21" wire-spoke wheels, a bed-mounted cargo chest, a side-mount spare, a wood-plank bed floor, and a drop-down tailgate. This 1929 Ford Model A Roadster Pickup is now offered with spare parts, tools, books, and a clean Maryland title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Long-term family ownership

  • Mitchell gear-splitter overdrive unit

  • Sliding-gear three-speed manual transmission

  • 201ci L-head inline-four engine

  • Red with black fenders, running boards, and soft top

  • Black vinyl upholstery

  • Bed-mounted cargo chest

Factory Equipment

  • 21" wire-spoke wheels

  • Side-mount spare

  • Wood-plank bed floor

  • Drop-down tailgate

  • Four-wheel drum brakes

Modifications

  • Mitchell gear-splitter overdrive unit

Known Imperfections

  • Various areas of chipped and scratched paint

  • Pitting on chrome components

  • Scratches in the truck bed

  • Wear on the wood-plank bed floor

  • Older tires

Ownership History

The truck has been with the same family since October 2008.

Included Items

  • Spare parts

  • Tools

  • Ford Model A parts list

  • Model A restorer's guidebook

Additional Information

The car is titled by its engine number, A1111206, which can be seen in the gallery.

From the consignor: “Long-term family ownership, car starts, runs, and shifts with ease - older restoration.” A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Harrison Platz Phone: 610.304.4525 Email: hplatz@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1929 Ford Model A Roadster Pickup · No reserve

Sold to
NealRussell_f47g
NealRussell_f47g
$16,050
Seller
Harrison_Platz
Harrison_Platz
EndedJun 10, 2026 at 6:24 PM UTC
Bids30
Views12,174
Bids
NealRussell_f47g's avatar
NealRussell_f47g
Jun 10 at 6:22 PM
$15,000bid placed 
dbenny's avatar
dbenny
Jun 10 at 6:20 PM
$14,350bid placed 
NealRussell_f47g's avatar
NealRussell_f47g
Jun 10 at 6:19 PM
$14,100bid placed 
dbenny's avatar
dbenny
Jun 10 at 6:17 PM
$13,750bid placed 
NealRussell_f47g's avatar
NealRussell_f47g
Jun 10 at 6:16 PM
$13,500bid placed 

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