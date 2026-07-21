Auction ended.

235-Powered 1929 Chevrolet International Pickup Project

No reserve
Sold for on 07/21/26
Result
235-Powered 1929 Chevrolet International Pickup Project
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (141)

Ended Jul 21, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINC578940
Mileage indicated0 Miles TMU
LocationTraverse City, Michigan
Engine235ci Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorPatina
Interior colorCustom

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Video gallery

235-Powered 1929 Chevrolet International Pickup Project - Engine Running (Winter 2025)
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Chevrolet International Series truck was Chevrolet's entry into the light-duty commercial market at the close of the 1920s, a period when the American truck was still very much a hand-built, mechanically simple tool. Nearly a century later, this 1929 Chevy International has been transformed into something considerably more ambitious — a custom camper that retains the original cab, fenders, and frame featuring modern upgrades and plenty of character.

The powertrain consists of a 235ci Stovebolt inline-six said to have been sourced from a 1962 Chevrolet, backed by a TH350 3-speed automatic transmission. The engine breathes through a recently replaced carburetor and exits through polished headers and dual exhaust with single-chamber mufflers. Stopping power comes from a front disc brake conversion paired with rebuilt rear drum brakes sourced from a 1950s GMC truck.

The cab features a handmade walnut steering wheel, Stewart Warner gauges, a diamond-stitched headliner, and a backup camera. Riding on black steel wheels, the truck carries a fully custom wood camper body — clad in stained and treated vertical pine planking with a hinged door, window openings, laminate flooring, shiplap interior walls, exposed wood-beam ceiling, and string lighting powered through a 125-volt electrical connector.

The seller is candid about the truck's current state: the engine starts, but the truck is not considered a running and driving vehicle in its present condition. The brakes require bleeding and pressurizing, and the transmission should be inspected before road use. The cab and body show rust on the doors and rocker panels consistent with a 95-year-old vehicle, and this is a project that showcases the seller's creative work in search of a buyer to bring it across the finish line mechanically.

This 1929 Chevrolet International Pickup project is offered with the removed butterfly hood and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Original cab, fenders, frame, suspension, and front axle retained

  • 235ci Stovebolt inline-six from a 1962 Chevrolet

  • TH350 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Custom camper and woodwork throughout

  • Modern front disc brake conversion

Original Components

  • Body and fenders

  • Frame

  • Suspension

  • Front axle

Modifications

  • Custom wood camper body

  • 235ci Stovebolt inline-six engine

  • TH350 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Replacement carburetor

  • Polished exhaust headers

  • Dual exhaust system with single-chamber mufflers

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Aluminum fuel tank

  • Front disc brake conversion

  • Rebuilt rear drum brakes from a 1950s GMC truck (Hucks-style)

  • 16" steel front wheels and 17.5" steel rear wheels

  • Stewart Warner gauge cluster

  • Handmade walnut steering wheel

  • Backup camera

  • Diamond-stitched interior headliner

Servicing & Documentation

  • Underbody and refurbishment photos are available in the gallery

Known Imperfections

From the seller: "I suspect a few cylinders are lower on compression. The vehicle is set up to run and can be further diagnosed, but likely requires the top end of the engine to be rebuilt. While test driving, the transmission also made a rotational noise and will require further inspection. Being totally honest, I chose to focus on the cosmetics and 'cool factor', but the space it's taking up is more important to me."

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Various cosmetic imperfections, dents, and corrosion

  • Engine, transmission, and brake system require service

  • Missing windshield and side glass

  • Brake lights currently non-functional and will require wiring

Ownership History

From the seller: "I purchased this truck back in April of 2023 and from there, I stripped it down to the bare frame and completely built it up to what you see now. It would make a really cool promotional piece for a business, rental opportunity for camper lovers or to finish it up and drive it to local shows or around town."

Included Items

  • Butterfly hood

  • Partial windshield frame

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

235-Powered 1929 Chevrolet International Pickup Project · No reserve

Sold to
SilverFox10
SilverFox10
$5,000
Seller
Gearhead-hpfxnsl8
Gearhead-hpfxnsl8
EndedJul 21, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids19
Views18,470

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