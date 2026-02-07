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Alfa Romeo Spider

The Alfa Romeo Spider is an Italian open-top roadster produced from 1966–1993. The Spider featured twin-cam engines and timeless Pininfarina styling, and is historically known as a driver's car.

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Alfa Romeo Spider active auctions (2)

40-Years-Owned 1967 Alfa Romeo 1600 Spider Duetto
5 daysBid $25,000

40-Years-Owned 1967 Alfa Romeo 1600 Spider Duetto

One-Owner 1991 Alfa Romeo Spider 5-Speed
8 daysBid $4,701

One-Owner 1991 Alfa Romeo Spider 5-Speed

No reserve

Alfa Romeo Spider auction results (19)

1991 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce
Sold for $8,025 on 07/02/26

1991 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce

No reserve
1992 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce 5-Speed
Bid to $8,258 on 06/17/26

1992 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce 5-Speed

1973 Alfa Romeo 2000 Spider Veloce
Sold for $13,375 on 05/12/26

1973 Alfa Romeo 2000 Spider Veloce

1989 Alfa Romeo Spider Graduate
Sold for $9,363 on 05/08/26

1989 Alfa Romeo Spider Graduate

No reserve
21-Years-Owned 1986 Alfa Romeo Spider
Sold for $6,500 on 02/09/26

21-Years-Owned 1986 Alfa Romeo Spider

No reserve
Modified 1957 Alfa Romeo Giuletta Spider 5-Speed
Sold for $33,170 on 02/04/26

Modified 1957 Alfa Romeo Giuletta Spider 5-Speed

24k-Mile 1986 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce
Sold for $6,500 on 12/16/25

24k-Mile 1986 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce

No reserve
1989 Alfa Romeo Spider Graduate
Sold for $9,309 on 10/27/25

1989 Alfa Romeo Spider Graduate

No reserve
60k-Mile 1987 Alfa Romeo Spider Quadrifoglio
Sold for $14,178 on 10/21/25

60k-Mile 1987 Alfa Romeo Spider Quadrifoglio

No reserve
One-Owner 1986 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce
Sold for $4,500 on 08/15/25

One-Owner 1986 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce

No reserve
Single-Owner 1986 Alfa Romeo Spider Graduate
Sold for $7,600 on 06/27/25

Single-Owner 1986 Alfa Romeo Spider Graduate

No reserve
Single-Owner 1986 Alfa Romeo Spider Graduate
Sold for $5,100 on 04/25/25

Single-Owner 1986 Alfa Romeo Spider Graduate

View all 19Chevron right

Alfa Romeo Spider classifieds (2)

1986 Alfa Romeo Spider
Asking price $7,000

1986 Alfa Romeo Spider

Classified
1969 Alfa Romeo Spider
Asking price $30,000

1969 Alfa Romeo Spider

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Alfa Romeo Spider are there?

There are four generations of the Alfa Romeo Spider: Series 1 (1966–1969), Series 2 (1970–1982), Series 3 (1983–1989), and Series 4 (1990–1993).

What is the most popular Alfa Romeo Spider to buy?

The Series 1 'Round Tail' (1966–1969) with Kamm-tail styling is among the rarest and most valuable. The Series 3 with fuel injection is the most usable daily driver variant. Chrome-bumper models and low-mileage US-spec examples consistently command the strongest premiums.

Where is the best place to buy an Alfa Romeo Spider?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Alfa Romeo Spiders. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell an Alfa Romeo Spider?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Alfa Romeo Spiders. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Spider. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
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