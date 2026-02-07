Alfa Romeo Spider
The Alfa Romeo Spider is an Italian open-top roadster produced from 1966–1993. The Spider featured twin-cam engines and timeless Pininfarina styling, and is historically known as a driver's car.
Alfa Romeo Spider active auctions (2)
- Ending soonest
- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Alfa Romeo Spider auction results (19)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
1991 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce
1992 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce 5-Speed
1973 Alfa Romeo 2000 Spider Veloce
1989 Alfa Romeo Spider Graduate
21-Years-Owned 1986 Alfa Romeo Spider
Modified 1957 Alfa Romeo Giuletta Spider 5-Speed
24k-Mile 1986 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce
1989 Alfa Romeo Spider Graduate
60k-Mile 1987 Alfa Romeo Spider Quadrifoglio
One-Owner 1986 Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce
Single-Owner 1986 Alfa Romeo Spider Graduate
Single-Owner 1986 Alfa Romeo Spider Graduate
Alfa Romeo Spider classifieds (2)
- Ending soonest
- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Alfa Romeo Spider are there?
There are four generations of the Alfa Romeo Spider: Series 1 (1966–1969), Series 2 (1970–1982), Series 3 (1983–1989), and Series 4 (1990–1993).
What is the most popular Alfa Romeo Spider to buy?
The Series 1 'Round Tail' (1966–1969) with Kamm-tail styling is among the rarest and most valuable. The Series 3 with fuel injection is the most usable daily driver variant. Chrome-bumper models and low-mileage US-spec examples consistently command the strongest premiums.
Where is the best place to buy an Alfa Romeo Spider?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Alfa Romeo Spiders. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell an Alfa Romeo Spider?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Alfa Romeo Spiders. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Spider. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
What our customers say
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.1969 Citroen DS21 PallasSold for $31,984 on 8/19/25