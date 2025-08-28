How it works: Buyers

Bidding on auctions

Create an account

You’ll need a valid email to create an account. Simply select a display name and you’ll be on your way.

Start browsing

Cruise around and find a car (or multiple cars) that you love. Check back often; new auctions are listed daily. You can comment on listings and ask questions, both the Marketplace community and sellers can respond.

Get prepped

Add a credit card to your account so you’re ready to bid as soon as you find your dream car. If you win, the bidder’s premium will be charged to your credit card on file.

Place your bid

Click the “Place bid” button and enter your bid amount. Sniping protections are in place within the final two minutes. If a bid is placed within that time, the clock will reset to two minutes to give everyone a fair chance in the bidding process. Keep an eye on your auction. You’ll be notified by text and/or email if you’re outbid.

Close the deal

If you’re the winning bidder, we will charge the bidder’s premium (7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum) using the credit card you provided at registration. Once that payment has been successfully collected, we’ll provide contact information to both you and the seller. You’ll work together to coordinate payment, document transfer and vehicle transport. You can expect an email from our team with best practices and advice for a seamless transaction. And we’re always here to help with any questions you may have about this process.

Transfer the title

Once the funds have been transferred and delivery has been coordinated, our team will mail you the ownership documents. All you’ll need to do is transfer ownership into your name at your local DMV or authority.
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Buying on classifieds

Explore vehicle listings

Create a free account to follow your favorites, post comments and ask questions. Better yet, sign up for a Hagerty Drivers Club® membership to compare prices with current market trends using Hagerty Valuation Tools®.

Contact the seller

See something you like? Reach out to the seller directly to ask questions, get more information or schedule a showing. When you're ready, make an offer via Marketplace messaging.

Strike a deal

All details, including final price, transfer of payment and vehicle hand-off, are handled directly between you and the seller. Check out our FAQ to stay informed about best practices and how to protect yourself from scams or fraudulent activity. If you have any concerns or questions, don't hesitate to contact us at marketplace@hagerty.com. We're here to help.

Drivers Club members receive up to 10% off vehicle shipping with Reliable Carriers, so if you're not already a member, now would be a great time to sign up.

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Frequently asked questions

Auctions questions

Classifieds questions

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

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