How it works: Buyers
Bidding on auctions
You’ll need a valid email to create an account. Simply select a display name and you’ll be on your way.
Start browsing
Cruise around and find a car (or multiple cars) that you love. Check back often; new auctions are listed daily. You can comment on listings and ask questions, both the Marketplace community and sellers can respond.
Get prepped
Add a credit card to your account so you’re ready to bid as soon as you find your dream car. If you win, the bidder’s premium will be charged to your credit card on file.
Place your bid
Click the “Place bid” button and enter your bid amount. Sniping protections are in place within the final two minutes. If a bid is placed within that time, the clock will reset to two minutes to give everyone a fair chance in the bidding process. Keep an eye on your auction. You’ll be notified by text and/or email if you’re outbid.
Close the deal
If you’re the winning bidder, we will charge the bidder’s premium (7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum) using the credit card you provided at registration. Once that payment has been successfully collected, we’ll provide contact information to both you and the seller. You’ll work together to coordinate payment, document transfer and vehicle transport. You can expect an email from our team with best practices and advice for a seamless transaction. And we’re always here to help with any questions you may have about this process.
Transfer the title
Once the funds have been transferred and delivery has been coordinated, our team will mail you the ownership documents. All you’ll need to do is transfer ownership into your name at your local DMV or authority.
Buying on classifieds
Explore vehicle listings
Create a free account to follow your favorites, post comments and ask questions. Better yet, sign up for a Hagerty Drivers Club® membership to compare prices with current market trends using Hagerty Valuation Tools®.
Contact the seller
See something you like? Reach out to the seller directly to ask questions, get more information or schedule a showing. When you're ready, make an offer via Marketplace messaging.
Strike a deal
All details, including final price, transfer of payment and vehicle hand-off, are handled directly between you and the seller. Check out our FAQ to stay informed about best practices and how to protect yourself from scams or fraudulent activity. If you have any concerns or questions, don't hesitate to contact us at marketplace@hagerty.com. We're here to help.
Drivers Club members receive up to 10% off vehicle shipping with Reliable Carriers, so if you're not already a member, now would be a great time to sign up.
Frequently asked questions
Auctions questions
Classifieds questions
Stalled out?
We’re here to help. Contact us: marketplace@hagerty.com