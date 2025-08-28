Bidding on auctions

Create an account You’ll need a valid email to create an account. Simply select a display name and you’ll be on your way.

Start browsing Cruise around and find a car (or multiple cars) that you love. Check back often; new auctions are listed daily. You can comment on listings and ask questions, both the Marketplace community and sellers can respond.

Get prepped Add a credit card to your account so you’re ready to bid as soon as you find your dream car. If you win, the bidder’s premium will be charged to your credit card on file.

Place your bid Click the “Place bid” button and enter your bid amount. Sniping protections are in place within the final two minutes. If a bid is placed within that time, the clock will reset to two minutes to give everyone a fair chance in the bidding process. Keep an eye on your auction. You’ll be notified by text and/or email if you’re outbid.

Close the deal If you’re the winning bidder, we will charge the bidder’s premium (7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum) using the credit card you provided at registration. Once that payment has been successfully collected, we’ll provide contact information to both you and the seller. You’ll work together to coordinate payment, document transfer and vehicle transport. You can expect an email from our team with best practices and advice for a seamless transaction. And we’re always here to help with any questions you may have about this process.