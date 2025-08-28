Our car specialists will work with you to get your vehicle ready to sell, including helping to craft its description and story. We’ll need plenty — 100 to 200 — of high-quality photos to give buyers a full view of the car. Check out our photo guide to get started. We’ll work together to set a reserve, if you choose, based on current market trends and pricing data from our valuation team. Rest assured, your listing will be prepped by industry veterans who know how to sell.

Now is also the time we’ll need to get a physical copy of the title to ensure a smooth and quick post-sale process.