How it works: Sellers
Auctions consignment process
Gather paperwork
To make sure we can provide post-sale support, there are a few things we need up front.
You’ll need to submit:
- A digital copy of your ID
- A digital copy of your title
- A signed copy of your Hagerty Marketplace consignment contract
Create the listing
Our car specialists will work with you to get your vehicle ready to sell, including helping to craft its description and story. We’ll need plenty — 100 to 200 — of high-quality photos to give buyers a full view of the car. Check out our photo guide to get started. We’ll work together to set a reserve, if you choose, based on current market trends and pricing data from our valuation team. Rest assured, your listing will be prepped by industry veterans who know how to sell.
Now is also the time we’ll need to get a physical copy of the title to ensure a smooth and quick post-sale process.
Go live
Complete the sale
Classifieds selling process
Create your listing
Let Hagerty help
Start receiving offers
Your vehicle will be available on our platform for 60 days. All buyers are required to create an account with Hagerty to verify their email address before contacting you or submitting an offer. Marketplace is proud to be a safe and secure online platform, but online scams are always changing. Check out our FAQ for tips about how to recognize and avoid scams. Report any concerns to us at marketplace@hagerty.com.
When an offer comes through, you can accept, counter or decline it directly on the website. Both you and the buyer will have an online record of the details.