Let’s get started on your auctions application
This application gives our team some high-level information about your vehicle to help determine if it’s a good fit for auctions. Once your application has been reviewed, someone from the Marketplace team will reach out with a decision or a request for more information.
To ensure a smooth process, you’ll need the following items handy:
- VIN
- 5-10 photos of the exterior, interior, and engine bay of your vehicle
- Mileage
- Digital copy of title (optional)
If your vehicle is accepted for auctions, our team will work with you to get a contract signed, gather additional photos and craft the listing. Learn more about the entire auctions process on our How it works page.