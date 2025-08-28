Let’s get started on your auctions application

This application gives our team some high-level information about your vehicle to help determine if it’s a good fit for auctions. Once your application has been reviewed, someone from the Marketplace team will reach out with a decision or a request for more information.

To ensure a smooth process, you’ll need the following items handy:

VIN

5-10 photos of the exterior, interior, and engine bay of your vehicle

Mileage

Digital copy of title (optional)

If your vehicle is accepted for auctions, our team will work with you to get a contract signed, gather additional photos and craft the listing. Learn more about the entire auctions process on our How it works page.